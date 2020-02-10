The best deals on Android games / apps and freebies today

Today’s best deals for Android apps include Game Boy-style platformer, strategy games, classic RPG ports, free icon bundles, and more. It’s this time of day that we curate all of the remarkable price drops from Google Play and beyond, so you’ll never have to pay the full price for Android apps again. Today’s collection includes titles such as “80 Days”, “Dark Quest”, “Stardash – Remastered”, “Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition”, “Braveland Wizard”, “Demon’s Rise 2” and many more. Find the best deals for Android games / apps and freebies today.

Today’s best deals on Android games and apps:

On top of the last one $ 99 The deal we saw on Fossil’s Q Nate Hybrid Smartwatch is where you can find the main deals on Android hardware. The Moto One Action smartphone is still $ 100 discount and Amazon now offers up to $ 200 off Pixel 4 / XL from $ 599, We also have Kenwood’s 7-inch Android Auto Receiver $ 150 off,

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition:

The original version of Planescape: Torment was released in 1999 to get widespread support from critics. It has been named RPG of the Year by several vendors for its unconventional story, characters, and fantastic soundtrack. Since then, millions of Planescape: Torment fans have enjoyed exploring the strange and dangerous city of Sigil and the surrounding planes. Discover an incredibly rich history and a unique setting that is unparalleled in the imagination. Defeat alien and alien creatures in this over 50-hour RPG classic, engage in intense dialogue, and explore the dark and dangerous Planescape environment.

