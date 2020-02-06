The best deals on Android games / apps and freebies today

With today’s best deals on Android games and apps, you can clean up after a dangerous killer, improve your math skills, learn world history and pave your own way to victory in virtual board games. As usual at this time of day, you will find the most important price reductions for apps and games for Android here. Today’s highlights include many free icon packs, Nobodies, Tsuro – The Game of the Path, Idle Heroes of Hell, world history and many more. Your handmade list of today’s best deals and freebies for Android apps is the bottom line.

Today’s best deals on Android games and apps:

The Moto One Action Android smartphone is hip on the Android hardware side $ 100 discount while Verizon offers up to $ 1,100 Savings on two Pixel 4 / XL purchases. We also have $ 150 off Kenwood’s 7-inch Android Auto Receiver and more in our Android Deals Hub.

Today’s best game deals: Devil May Cry $ 5 20, Resident Evil $ 3 50, more

Other Android app offers still alive:

***Respond quickly to these deals from our previous summary, as they rise in price at any time.

Tsuro: The Game of the Path:

Create your own journey with Tsuro: The Game of the Path. Place a tile and slide your stone along the path, but be careful! Other players’ paths can lead you in the wrong direction – or out of the field! The paths cross and connect, and the decisions you make affect all journeys across the board.

