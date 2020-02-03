The best deals on Android games / apps and freebies today

Today’s best deals on Android games and apps are ready to go. As always, you’ll find the most notable price cuts on Google Play and beyond, so you never have to pay the full price for apps and mobile games. We offer everything from workout experiences and freebie icon packs to classic RPGs and great artistic puzzles, including Prune, Clipboard Pro, Doom & Destiny Advanced, 3D EARTH PRO, Baldurs Gate: Enhanced Edition, Dark Quest 2, Gunslugs and many more. The best of today has been curated by hand below the fold for your convenience.

Today’s best deals on Android games and apps:

While we’re still following some notable deals on Motorola smartphones, a new Amazon low is waiting for the LG G7 ThinQ smartphone $ 310 (Save $ 300 now) while the latest anchor sale offers Android essentials from $ 8, This adds to the additional Android-friendly offerings in this morning’s smartphone summary, and everything else can be found in our Android Deals hub.

Today’s best game deals: Hitman 2: $ 15, Windjammers Switch: $ 20, more

Other Android app offers still alive:

***Respond quickly to these deals from our previous summary, as they rise in price at any time.

Baldur’s Gate: Improved Edition:

You are forced to leave your home under mysterious circumstances and get into a conflict where the Sword Coast is on the brink of war. You will soon find that there are other forces at work that are far darker than you could ever imagine … Since its release in 1998, Baldur’s Gate has set the standard for Dungeons & Dragons computer role-playing games. Customize your hero, recruit a group of brave allies, and explore the Sword Coast in search of adventure, gain … and the truth.

