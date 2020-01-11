The best deals for Sky TV and broadband bundles (UK offer)

Loading...

The Sky Broadband Superfast and Sky Entertainment bundle is available for £ 39 per month.

By Joseph Green 2020-01-11

TL; DR: The Sky Broadband Superfast and Sky Entertainment bundle is available for £ 39 a month and saves you £ 18 a month.

This is the best time of year to invest in a new broadband and TV package for several reasons.

This is primarily a good time to switch because you can easily remember when your contract is signed or when it ends. Whenever a new year is going on, you will know that you have to think about a new business. 18 month contracts make this a little difficult, but you should be fine.

The second reason is that most of the major broadband providers offer great deals this time of year, so you can benefit from them every time you switch or upgrade. Companies like BT and Sky have already had high sales, and there is a lot to consider.

Sky offers impressive offerings for its TV and broadband bundles, with big savings on all packages. For example, you can sign up for the Sky Broadband Superfast and Sky Entertainment package for just £ 39 a month. This 18-month contract usually costs £ 57 a month, meaning you save £ 18 every month.

Of course, this isn’t the only option, and Sky gives you the opportunity to create your own package based on what’s most important to you. The choice is entirely up to you.