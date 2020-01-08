The Best Deals for Simply Cook (UK Deal)

Loading...

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Simply Cook offers a sample box for just £ 3.

Picture: Pexels

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-01-08 11:31:43 UTC

TL; DR: Simply Cook offers a sample box for £ 3 and a 50% saving on your first order.

There are currently a plethora of food subscriptions aimed at a hungry crowd that doesn’t have the time or energy to spend the whole evening in the kitchen.

Every service is different. Some focus on delivering everything you need, others provide essential spices or ingredients and let the gaps fill. Simply Cook falls into this second category by offering a letterbox format delivery with four recipe kits and step-by-step recipe cards.

You can now get a trial version of the service for just £ 3 and save 50% on your first order with a few New Year offers. After the trial period, you can prepare new meals as often as you like, with each box usually listed at € 9.99. The delivery is free of shipping costs. You can change, pause, or cancel your subscription at any time.

Cook with authentic ingredients hand-picked and mixed by chefs and rediscover your passion for cooking with Simply Cook.