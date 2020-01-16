The best deals for ring video calling for January 2020

As a group, Ring Video Doorbells are the best-selling smart home devices after smart speakers and smart displays. Broadcast news stories about video doorbells show images of Ring devices more often than any other brand. Amazon bought Ring in early 2018 and since then the Rings product line has been expanded. Because Amazon owns Ring and manages production, sales and distribution, customers often enjoy huge discounts on video doorbells, security lights, indoor cameras and other Ring products.

Whether the doorbell camera captures a burglar, a squirrel or delivery people, the chance that you watch the recorded clips, you see the world through a ring. In some cases, ring video bubbles have registered their own theft, leaving a record in the cloud for law enforcement. Ring is also working with US police departments to access Neighborhood Watch video feeds from Ring cameras, a program that some people think is too intrusive.

During the run-up to Christmas, Ring Video Doorbells and most other Smart Home products from Ring were available at record low prices. There are now no deals for stand-alone Ring Video Doorbells, but there are opportunities to save on bundles of video doors. Ring often bundles its video doorbells and other devices with Amazon Echo Dot or Echo smart speakers or with Echo Show smart displays. The deals below represent the best prices currently available for Ring Video Doorbell bundles. We have also included offers for other Ring products. Amazon changes ring prices regularly and we will update at least weekly to save you time.

The best ring doorbell deals today

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot 3rd Gen – $ 135 Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – $ 234 Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Satin Nickel) and Echo Show 5 – $ 280 Ring peephole with Chime (satin nickel) and Echo Show 5 (charcoal) – $ 310 Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (charcoal) – $ 328 Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro Bundle + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – $ 335 All-new Ring Stick Up Cam battery with Echo Dot (charcoal) – $ 135 Ring alarm 5-part package + echo-dot (3rd gen) – $ 199 Ring Spotlight Cam battery (white) with Echo Dot (charcoal) – $ 234 Ring Floodlight camera (white) with echo dot (charcoal) – $ 284



The best Ring video doorbell deals

How do you choose a video doorbell?

Ring currently has five video doorbells in the line-up. Four models, the Ring Video Doorbell, Ring Video Doorbell 2, Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Video Doorbell Elite are installed outside an access door, usually on or next to the door frame, held in place by a security bracket. The fifth model, the Ring Peephole Cam, as the name implies, is installed using an existing peephole, connecting the outside and inside components of the unit.

The different Ring Video Doorbell models range in list price from $ 100 for the Video Doorbell to $ 500 for the Video Doorbell Elite. The five models differ in video camera resolution and field of view, dimensions (smaller costs more), Wi-Fi connectivity and whether they require power from batteries, wiring or Power over Ethernet. All five models support on-demand two-way video calls and motion-activated alerts and all work with Amazon Alexa.

Advanced features in the more expensive models, the Video Doorbell Pro ($ 249 list) and Video Doorbell Elite ($ 499), include dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wifi connectivity and advanced motion detection for custom motion zones in the field of vision of the camera.

You can use the Ring app or specific display devices and screens with Alexa to view live video and talk to callers. If you want to see video clips stored in the cloud, you need a Ring Protect subscription. Subscriptions start at $ 3 per month after a free 30-day trial period.

It helps to talk to friends or acquaintances who use Ring Video Doorbells to learn from their experiences. You can also read reviews about Digital Trends and Amazon customer reviews. Most customers will be well served by the Ring Video Doorbell 2 or Ring Video Doorbell Pro, although the other models also get the job done and can be considered depending on how tight or thick your wallet is at the moment.

Another factor to consider when selecting a Ring Video Doorbell is your complete smart home configuration, current and planned for the future. If you decide to earn $ 500 for the Ring Video Doorbell Elite, which is also the only model for which Ring recommends professional installation and additional costs, it will cost $ 200 to $ 300 of your budget that Ring or other brand safety lamps could have bought, additional indoor or outdoor cameras, or perhaps an extra smart screen that you can use for your home security equipment.

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors