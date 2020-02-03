The best deals for NordicTrack exercise bikes for February 2020

NordicTrack has been one of the top brands for home fitness equipment for decades. Starting with Nordic-style ski machines that were originally developed for training cross-country skiers, NordicTrack is now producing complete product lines for commercial and home fitness equipment. NordicTrack machines also get great prices, but frequent sales and discounts often make equipment costs more affordable.

In addition to ski machines, NordicTrack manufactures regular treadmills, incline treadmills, elliptical trainers, upright and lying exercise bikes, rowers, strength training stations and multi-size adjustable dumbbells. With the exception of the Classic Ski Machine, several training routines are integrated in the control consoles in the NordicTrack models. Most models can also be combined with interactive iFit workouts for coaching, training and workouts [see below].

Now is the perfect time of year to buy exercise bikes at discounted prices. The season for buying Christmas gifts is over and manufacturers often grant substantial discounts on the remaining inventory. Deals can get particularly sweet in February after the post-Christmas and New Year resolution boost is over.

Today’s top offers

NordicTrack C 700 treadmill with one year iFit membership – $ 597, $ 302 discount

NordicTrack C 990 treadmill – $ 850, $ 149 discount

NordicTrack Spacesaver SE7i Elliptical Trainer – $ 928, $ 371 Discount

Nordic Track RW900 rower with one year iFit membership – $ 1,599, $ 400 discount

NordicTrack Spacesaver SE9i Elliptical Trainer – $ 1,595, $ 204 Discount

NordicTrack 1750 Commercial Treadmill Series with one-year iFit subscription – $ 1,799, $ 500 discount

NordicTrack S22i Commercial Studio Cycle with one-year iFit membership – $ 1,999, $ 1,000 discount

NordicTrack Fusion CST with one-year iFit membership – $ 1,999, $ 300 discount

NordicTrack Fusion CST + Rower – $ 2,183, $ 1,316 discount

IFit Global Workouts from NordicTrack

The interactive iFit personal training from NordicTrack, which is based on subscriptions, includes experienced international trainers with motivating workouts in many styles. IFit memberships also include nutrition tips and sleep advice.

Based on a user’s fitness profile, including existing fitness equipment, the iFit program sends three personalized workouts daily. Some Nordictrack devices include a 1 to 3 year iFit membership subscription in the purchase price. Ownership of NordicTrack is not required for iFit membership. However, if you have NordicTrack equipment, iFit transmits the workouts directly to the machines and controls the speed, resistance, incline and factors during the workout. An iFit membership is a great idea for anyone who wants to get involved in and during training, but doesn’t want to take the time to travel to a gym or gym.

