The best deals for Nest thermostats for February 2020

Switch to a smart thermostat instead of changing the settings of your home thermostat several times a day so everyone feels comfortable. With an intelligent thermostat like the Nest learning thermostat from Google, you can reduce the effort for manual settings, feel good and save heating costs. You can also use the Smart Thermostat’s smartphone app to remotely monitor and control the settings of your home thermostat. Google’s Nest Smart thermostats are the most popular in this category. Together with Ecobee’s smart thermostats, the two brands make up the largest share of aftermarket smart thermostats.

The first Nest Smart Thermostat was launched in 2011 and was one of the best known and most respected devices in this category. Google bought Nest in 2014 and last year merged the Google Home smart home division and the Nest group into one unit, which is now called Google Nest.

There are two Nest smart thermostats: the Nest learning thermostat, currently in its third generation, and the cheaper Nest Thermostat E. The main difference between the two models is that the Nest learning thermostat automatically heats and Cooling plan created based on your habits. The Nest Thermostat E can also operate on a schedule that you configure manually. Both models also support Nest temperature sensors (see below).

Google often sells Nest Smart thermostats in multipacks or with related products. We monitor the prices of Nest Smart thermostats and bundles to report the best deals. We update this page regularly. So if you are looking for a smart thermostat on the market but are not yet ready to buy, check out the current offers.

The best deals for today’s Nest thermostats

Refurbished Nest T4000ES Thermostat E – $ 120, $ 33 discount

Nest T3016US, Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation Black – $ 223, $ 77 Discount

Nest Learning Thermostat with 2-Pack Wi-Fi Smart Plug for Deco Gear – $ 249, $ 30 Discount

Nest Learning Thermostat E (2-pack) – $ 318, $ 74 discount

Nest learning thermostat (3rd generation, stainless steel) with Home Smart Speaker

– $ 338, $ 41 discount

Top offers for Nest Thermostats

How do Nest temperature sensors work?

Both the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Nest Thermostat E support Nest temperature sensors. Nest sensors are connected to a Nest thermostat via Bluetooth.

Nest temperature sensors detect and report hot and cold spots in your home to a Nest thermostat. You can set a Nest Thermostat to prioritize different sensors at different times. For example, if you work at home, you can have a Nest temperature sensor in your home office and set the thermostat to be a priority for your office sensor during regular hours. In the evening, you can prioritize a sensor in the family room or study and then switch to a sensor in your bedroom during regular hours of sleep.

A Nest Thermostat supports up to six sensors. If you have several heating zones, each with a Nest thermostat, you can use a total of up to 18 sensors, which are limited to a maximum of six sensors per thermostat.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose carefully and independently what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this article can be changed at any time. Before buying, make sure they are still valid.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links. This supports the work we do for our readers.

Editor’s recommendations