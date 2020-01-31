The best deals and bundles for Microsoft Surface Pro for February 2020

It took a while for Microsoft to get involved in manufacturing the actual PC hardware (despite its successful success with the Xbox), but when the software titan behind the Windows operating system finally revealed its Surface family of tablet / laptop hybrids, it turned out that it was an old dog can learn new tricks. These cutting-edge Surface devices immediately earned a top spot among our favorites. The Microsoft Surface Pro series may have been the best Windows 2-in-1 experience in 2020. The lineup has proven successful enough that Microsoft actually released two devices last year – the Surface Pro 7 along with the Surface Pro X – and the sleek Pro X give these 2-in-1 models a new Surface Pro device welcome and long awaited face lift.

The Microsoft Surface devices cover a wide range of hardware specifications, functions and prices. With two new models added to the Pro line recently, finding the best one for your needs and budget isn’t easy. To help you a little (and hopefully save you a lot of money), we searched the major online retailers and compiled this list of the best Microsoft Surface Pro deals and a quick purchase guide to help you make the right decision. If you are looking for the best Windows 2-in-1 system on the market today, your search may be over because your new favorite computer may just be waiting below.

The best Microsoft Surface deals today

Microsoft Surface Go (Intel Pentium Gold, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB) – $ 499

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (Intel Core i5, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB) – $ 502 (was $ 999)

(was $ 999) Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i3, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB) with Surface Pro cover – $ 649 (was $ 959)

(was $ 959) Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB) with Surface Pro cover – $ 772 (was $ 1,329)

(was $ 1,329) Microsoft Surface Pro X (SQ1-CPU, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, Wi-Fi + 4 G LTE) – $ 899 (was $ 999)

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

We picked the sixth generation Microsoft Surface Pro as the best 2-in-1 device you can buy for money when it launches in October last year, and although the newer Pro 7 and Pro X do something are fresher, the Surface Pro 6 is still a fantastic device in 2020. In fact, after the Pro 7 and Pro X versions, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is an incredible value and can be considered the best 2-in-1 device if your main priority is price -versus performance.

Given that it’s a little over a year old, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is hardly what you’d call dated: it includes eighth-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, 8 or 16 GB of RAM, and 128 GB to 1 TB solid state storage. The 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreens are absolutely superb, and for a tablet-like 2-in-1 device, the Surface Pro 6 offers excellent build quality for everyday use without worrying. And like other Surface Pro devices, you can easily pair it with a Type Cover keyboard to turn your Surface into a super-slim, feather-weight laptop.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

This fall we released the updated seventh iteration of Microsoft Surface Pro along with the innovative Surface Pro X. For this update, Microsoft continued its conservative approach and decided not to tinker too much with a winning formula. It was a good strategy: The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 offers everything we love about the Pro 6, with some subtle improvements like a 9th generation Ice Lake Intel Core CPU and the welcome addition of a high-speed USB-C port ,

Along with these relatively small (but very nice) upgrades, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 still offers this beautiful 3: 2 PixelSense touchscreen and excellent build quality. It also works great with a Type Cover keyboard to take advantage of double the performance of a 2-inch keyboard -1 ultrabook laptop. One of our few issues is that the keyboard cover is still not included, but Surface Pro deals and ongoing New Year sales should help mitigate this.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Microsoft launched two new Surface devices this year and launched the brand new Surface Pro X along with the Surface Pro 7 update in late October and early November. The Pro 7 was just a small update to the main Surface Pro series, but the Microsoft Surface Pro X delivered the much-anticipated facelift we’ve been waiting for was one of our few persistent complaints with the regular Surface Pro models (including the latest Pro 7 ).

It’s not quite as fast as the Surface Pro 7 in terms of specs, but the biggest downside is that the Microsoft Surface Pro X is thinner and lighter. In fact, it’s the slimmest surface at just 0.2 inches, and these slimmer bezels allow for more screen space with a larger 1920p PixelSense touchscreen (13 inches, 0.7 inches extra). The Surface Pro X is the complete package, but it’s also the most expensive new member of the Surface family. Therefore, experienced buyers should look for the numerous offers at seasonal sales events.

Microsoft Surface Pro (5th generation)

This Surface Pro is the fifth generation of Microsoft’s 2-in-1 model and the oldest that you can still find easily, although it doesn’t officially wear a numbered “Surface Pro 5” moniker. Our test team found that the fifth-generation Microsoft Surface Pro was the best 2-in-1 at the time of its release in 2017 (which has since been replaced, of course, by the newer models), the cheapest Surface Pro that you new in 2020 can buy is a great high quality choice.

Like the newer Pro devices, the 2017 Microsoft Surface Pro also has a fantastic 12.3-inch touchscreen display, a robust build quality and a generous battery life that is available all day long. It can also be wonderfully synced with the Type Cover keyboard, although you still have to buy this add-on separately. The Surface Pro 6 is still our first choice for someone who is looking for an older model, but due to the offers for “new old devices”, the fifth generation Surface Pro is worthwhile for buyers with a lower budget.

Microsoft Surface Go

If we have aroused your appetite for these 2-in-1 models, but for various reasons you don’t want to spend a lot of money on one of the Surface Pro models, then the Microsoft Surface Go is definitely worth a look. The 10-inch Surface Go is a cheaper alternative to the high-end Surface Pro range. It offers a smaller display, simpler hardware, and Windows 10S (a stripped-down version of the Windows 10 operating system).

We’re not going to argue that it’s the best surface you can buy for money – it’s not – but for around $ 400, it’s very, very hard to look into this cheap gift horse’s mouth. The Surface Go is a great option for anyone looking for something smaller than a Surface Pro or looking to buy something affordable (be it as a secondary 2-in-1 device for travel or as a device for easy surfing and streaming on the Internet) , and the Microsoft Surface deals above make it even sweeter.

