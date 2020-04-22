The best culinary courses online at MasterClass

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Cooking and baking have a moment now thanks to social distance and protection orders in place. We can’t eat in restaurants, so we are brilliant at cooking in our own kitchen – or at least trying.

You may not have master chef level yet, but that’s OK. There are many online classes to teach you how to cook a disinfectant that will make your taste buds happy and impress your wives with quarantine.

Here are some of our favorite MasterClass courses – still running a promotion where you can buy annual passes and get one for free to give to other people. That’s $ 180 for two passes. A single class costs $ 90.

What better introduction to cooking than a Michelin star chef yelling at you and calling you an idiot sandwich? Just kidding, Gordon Ramsay has more chill on his MasterClass than TV. In this course, you will learn the best kitchen layout and utensils to use, how to master ingredients such as vegetables, fish, and meat, how to make pasta, and more. The class includes 20 video lessons to make six dishes and a downloadable cookbook with recaps and recipes.

In this course, award-winning chef Thomas Keller teaches basic cooking techniques to help you get better in your own kitchen. She goes into the basics of what tools you need and the essential ingredients you should always have on hand. You will learn skills like roasting, baking, pickling, braising, making sauces, cooking eggs, and more.

Alice Waters’s lesson teaches you the basics from the beginning of your culinary journey by guiding you on how to choose ingredients from the grocery store or farmer’s market. You will learn how to make pantry staples, use of herbal medicines, how to prepare salads, and more.

Learn all about Italian cooking with renowned chef Massimo Bottura at his MasterClass. Of course, you will learn how to make different types of pasta, but the class also goes with pesto, broth and sauce, and soufflés. Plus, Bottura teaches how to develop your palm and taste different ingredients.

This course begins with the basics of Mexican dishes by teaching you how to make dough and corn tortillas. Gabriela Cámara teaches you how to make salsas, tacos, tostadas, huevos rancheros, and more. Plus, you’ll learn about the importance of hospitality in Mexican culture and why you should never compromise on quality ingredients.

The goal of Wolfgang Puck’s MasterClass is to make you feel confident in the kitchen whether you are a beginner in home cooking or a chef in a restaurant. She starts by training your palms and teaching you about spices and how to adjust the flavors. The recipes in this course include dishes such as tuna sashimi, steak pepper with red wine sauce, roasted branzino, and seafood gazpacho.

If you’re more of a baker than a cook, check out Dominique Ansel’s MasterClass in French pastries. Through this course you will learn all about mini madeleines, tarts, chocolates, cakes, croissants, and more. Prepare your sweet tooth.

