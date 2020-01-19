The best cruise offers in January 2020

For people who think of a holiday boat cruise but are worried about when to take it, there is good news here. There is no such thing as a cruise season, since passenger ships operate all year round.

Admittedly, a January cruise is not as popular as those summer junkets or those Yuletide vacations, but there is still a lot of fun to be had on a ship sailing during the slower seasons. The travel schedule and the activities on board will not be played during off-peak hours.

And here is the real bonus. Booking a trip during that time, especially in January, is a great way to do cheap boat vaycay, with larger deals than you would normally find during Christmas trips.

The landscape of the Caribbean or other tropical destinations will also not be much different in January. They will still be considerably warmer than people living in more Nordic climates with the hospitality just as uncompromising as what you would normally expect in a peak period.

The disadvantage of January is of course that the children are back in school, which throws a monkey wrench in a more family-friendly outing. But if you want to make it just for adults or want to rock something with the young, you can find several January trips to meet your need to get away from it all. We have documented a few here.

Carnival Cruises to the Bahamas offers adjacent cabins

about: Pinterest

There is probably a reason why Carnival Cruises called one of its ships Liberty, and it may have something to do with your chances of freedom from the cold and the catch-up after the vacation that ravages those returning from vacation.

The ship offers another source of freedom, mainly from the wallet restrictions that come to the Bahamas with this four-night, leaving Port Canaveral on January 27. The trip that takes you to Nassau and Freeport is $ 204 per person, a significant reduction from the original price of $ 939.

Try to convince the gang to come along, because the trip offers multiple bookings with adjoining cabins, some of which are accessible for the disabled. Personalized recommendations are also available, and if you think twice about the trip, you can keep a suite free of charge for 24 hours.

Relax in the Eastern Caribbean for an entire week

via: Cozumel cruise excursions

If you want to spend for a week-long venture on a cruise that leaves Miami on January 25 and goes to exotic points like Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cozumel, you can’t go wrong with this stay aboard the MSC Seaside.

This booking costs $ 694, a much cheaper option than comparable trips with price points as high as $ 2,900 and for a long trip it’s a bargain.

In addition to the sights that await you as soon as you arrive at the port, there are numerous options on the open sea aboard the coast, with a restaurant and bar, an art gallery and an atrium designed to make you feel at home on a mobile ship.

Head to the Western Caribbean aboard The Best Cruise Line

about: Pinterest

Norwegian, recently named the world’s best cruise company by Travel + Leisure magazine, will not mess around when it comes to its cheaper cruises. Their ships are not as large and luxurious as the more high-end ships in their fleet, but what they do emphasize is that service and attention to the well-being of passengers are paramount 24/7.

That award-winning service is enough to make The Norwegian Sun a pleasant way to travel on this five-night departure from Port Canaveral on January 28 with stops at Costa Maya and Cozumel. Both stops are located in the Yucatan region of Mexico and are intended for laid-back travelers looking for a less hectic outing than those on their way to Cancun. And it’s hard to beat the discount price of $ 458 per lucky tourist.

Indulge yourself on board celebrities on your way to New Zealand

via: Jess Wandering

Celebrity Cruises offers a great deal for those who want to sail away from North America to some of the more popular locations in Southeast Asia. This, aboard the Celebrity Solstice, takes visitors to New Zealand for two weeks for $ 1,759 per person, a huge discount compared to the previous rate of $ 2,429.

While at the Solstice, passengers can take advantage of the live entertainment in the restaurants and bars, although Celebrity often likes to accentuate the indulgence they receive at the Canyon Ranch Spa. Getting that physical treatment will be handy because the journey leaves from Sydney, Australia, bringing North American tourists back for a few hours through the air.

Visit Baja Mexico by far on one of the cheapest cruises

via: Cruise Critic

One of the cheapest cruises in January is one available at Carnival, this time aboard the imagination. For the bargain price of $ 178 per person, if you book online, this four-night sails to Baja Mexico from Los Angeles on January 27 and docks further south on Catalina Island and a port in Ensenada, Mexico.

The second to last day of the journey is a whole day at sea, where the imagination stops all entertainment. People can order custom-made burritos, relax on the sun terrace, enjoy a session in the sauna, watch live entertainment or play a round of mini golf. For the children there are numerous activities to keep them busy.

