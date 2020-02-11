Have you ever sucked on a string? Cables are especially annoying when trying to vacuum your floors, and you have to keep moving them to prevent them from being sucked into the machine. Opt for a wireless vacuum cleaner to make your household a little more painless. We have researched and tested dozens of vacuum cleaners and selected the best cordless vacuum cleaners for 2020.

How did we decide? Since wireless vacuum cleaners do not rely on sockets, but on battery power, we have endeavored to select machines that are characterized by a long battery life. We also took durability, suction power, noise level, attachments and weight into account.

Tineco Pure One S12

The Pure One S12 from Tineco is full of intelligent functions and intelligent technology. The S12 is available in different versions, including the Pure One S12 Plus, the Pure One S12 M, the Pure One S12 Lite and the Pure One S12V. However, we like the regular Tineco Pure One S12 because it offers an ideal combination of functions. A relatively reasonable price (although all Pure One S12 models are somewhat expensive).

The S12 is equipped with an iLoop dust sensor, which adjusts the suction power in real time, depending on how much dirt and deposits are on your floors. This helps the device to conserve the battery. The S12 can run for up to 100 minutes and comes with two lithium-ion batteries. The S12 is extremely quiet and light, works at 71 decibels and weighs less than seven pounds. It has a strong suction power (150 watts) and picks up tiny particles on the first pass.

The vacuum cleaner with Wi-Fi connection contains a companion app with which you can manage the cleaning. It also has an LED screen that shows battery level, power consumption, WiFi status and more. The S12 comes with numerous useful accessories, including a splitting tool, another long and flexible splitting tool, a soft dust brush, a 2-in-1 dust brush, a mini power brush, an LED multitask power brush and two batteries, two pre-filters and a double charging station on the wall. There is even a self-cleaning filter tool.

Dyson V11 torque drive

The Dyson V11 Torque Drive offers exceptional performance and outstanding suction power in a durable, wireless device. The V11 Torque Drive has a 125,000 rpm engine that delivers an exceptional output of 185 air watts (in boost mode). It picks up even the smallest dirt and deposits, as it generates 79,000 g of force to capture microscopic particles such as pollen and bacteria.

For something extraordinarily powerful, the V11 Torque Drive also has the intelligent functions to recognize surfaces and optimize suction power and runtime. Do you need to empty the dust container? The “point and shoot” mechanism is a super simple process that hygienically removes dirt and debris from the vacuum. The V11 is also quiet as Dyson designed the vacuum to absorb vibrations and dampen noise. This model comes with several accessories, including a wall bracket, combination tool, splitting tool, motorized mini tool, and a soft mini dust brush that make it easy to clean your home from top to bottom.

There are two main disadvantages to the V11 torque drive. The battery life (which is maximum at around 60 minutes) and the price. But taking these factors into account, the V11 Torque Drive is still one of the best cordless vacuums on the market.

Shark rocket cordless

If you want a cheaper option, the Shark Rocket Cordless is light and powerful. It weighs around seven pounds and soaks up large and small deposits on both hardwood and carpets.

While you won’t get the performance you expect from a vacuum cleaner that is three times as expensive, the Rocket is powerful enough to clean the floor of dust, dirt, and pet hair. It also turns into a handheld vacuum cleaner and is therefore an ideal car and home vacuum cleaner.

Bissell Air Ram 1984

The Air Ram is a unique machine – it is one of the more ergonomic units in its price range. It weighs about eight pounds, but feels like it weighs less than a pound while you brush. It turns and maneuvers as smoothly as you vacuum and effortlessly glide over carpets, hardwood and tiles.

The 40-minute battery life is pretty good considering the price range, and the 22-volt lithium-ion battery is interchangeable. You do not have to bend down to switch on the device while pressing the on / off switch with your foot. And while you are cleaning, you can lay the vacuum cleaner flat if you want to reach under furniture. The Air Ram has exceptional suction power and its head is equipped with LED lights that illuminate the dirt so you can pick it up with the multi-surface brush roller.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum

The V8 Absolute is an excellent option for anyone who wants a high-quality cordless vacuum from a well-known brand, but doesn’t want to pay for a newer model. This vacuum cleaner has a reasonable battery life (up to 40 minutes) and is therefore a viable option for those who have large houses with lots of rooms to clean. If you are efficient, you can probably walk through your entire home at once.

The vacuum cleaner only uses the battery when the device is in suction mode, so the battery life does not decrease when the vacuum cleaner is idle. With the V8 you can clean both hard floors and carpets. The strong suction and stiff nylon bristles make it easy to remove dirt, dust, animal hair and cobwebs from anywhere in the house. According to Dyson, the center of gravity is under control, which makes the machine easier to maneuver. The device also has HEPA filtering, which means that it absorbs allergens in your household and is sealed to ensure clean air.

