The best concealer to hide dark circles and blemishes

If you’re looking for the best way to get rid of dark circles under your eyes, or if you need something that can camouflage blemishes and redness, you need to invest in the best concealer you can get your hands on.

The right formula will cover stains, disguise under eye bags and work with your skin type, whatever your budget. But there are a few things you should watch out for at the large concealer shop.

“Not all concealers are created equal and not all concealers will do everything,” said Dominic Skinner, MAC main artist and Glow Up judge. “The corrector is like a pair of shoes; you need different ones for different occasions. When choosing a concealer, you should ask yourself “what is it for” and “where is it going?” This will help you find your way through the options forest.

“For the sub-eyes, you need something that will harden, like the ProLongwear MAC concealer. This means it won’t stay in fine lines and start lifting your mascara – causing panda eyes at the end of the night. You might also need a shade more pink or coral than your complexion, as this will help banish these dark circles.

“To hide the imperfections, you have to opt for a concealer that has a creamier texture,” continues Dominic. “This will prevent the dry skin around the imperfections from cracking and peeling during the day. It is better to opt for a concealer that comes closest to your complexion and I find that applying with your fingers in a tapping movement works best to completely camouflage imperfections.

“For pigmentation and uneven skin tone, I recommend a liquid concealer because you can increase the coverage for a flawless finish. Plus, you can mix it into your regular liquid foundation to give it that extra red carpet finish. The MAC Studio Fix 24 Hour Makeup Corrector is amazing, and a week of fashion and a season of basic rewards in my kit. “

Best concealer

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage, £ 28.50, John Lewis



Concealer under the eyes is the best way to fight dark circles and hide any sign of late night (or very early in the morning). The best concealer for this delicate area will be as light as a feather but durable enough to fight shadows and hide those pesky lines. It sounds like hard work, but it’s nothing that our roundup can’t handle. The best concealer for dark circles will even radiate light – keeping your eyes bright all day. When you’re looking for a new concealer, look for products with moisturizing properties. A truly forgiving formula will have infusions of Vitamin A and D to help combat the effects of dryness and promote elasticity. An industry favorite for years, Laura Mercier’s Secret Camoflauge completely camouflages dark circles and blemishes. With two shades to match your shade and skin color, you can create your own custom blend and thus the perfect coverage.

Best concealer for dark circles

Bobbi Brown Creamy Corrector, £ 19.50, Fabled

Technically a concealer, we know, but the potency of this little jar of pigmented cream is a favorite of so many people in the office that we had to give it a mention. The color matching as a corrector is your complexion, the pink or peach formula perfectly neutralizes the shadows under the dark eyes. The result? You look super awake and healthy before applying other products. No wonder the brand calls it one of the “secrets of the universe.” Take a look at our before and after photos if you don’t believe us, and follow with the Creamy Corrective Kit by Bobbi Brown to disguise the bisque or peach shades.

Best Pharmacy Corrector

Lasting Perfection Concealer Collection, £ 2.99, Boots

Incredibly popular thanks to its affordable price, the Collection Corrector is the proud owner of many positive reviews from consumers, YouTubers, beauty bloggers and publishers. Given its affordable price, it is thick, pigmented and covers stains and dark circles well, plus there is plenty in the tube for only four pounds. Resist the temptation to dab directly on your face, especially stains (unhygienic) – instead, dab a little on a clean finger, press on blemishes and mix lightly with a brush if you prefer.

Best concealer for dry skin

Clarins Instant Concealer, £ 22.50, John Lewis



Dry skin takes advantage of all the textures of concealer, they just need to be nourishing and radiant to nourish rather than improve dry spots. Liquids will do just fine, but try creams too; they will be thicker and give better coverage, and a stick is perfect for blending and sprinkling imperfections, while a cream concealer works well under the eyes to cover any discoloration. The last thing mature or dry skin needs is a pasty formula that will make fine lines or dry patches worse – opt for a nourishing liquid formula that sinks into the skin and gives radiance. Smooth out fine lines and banish shadows and imperfections while enhancing radiance with Clarins Instant Concealer; light and smooth, this concealer is an essential makeup bag.

Best Concealer For Acne

MAC Pro Longwear Concealer, £ 19.50, Selfridges



Just like the best concealer under the eyes, it will even out your complexion while covering blemishes or redness. The only difference? You don’t want the lightening effect. When you aim to hide redness or blemishes, you don’t want to draw attention to the area. Make sure you use one of the best acne treatments beforehand so it can work under your concealer. MAC’s new Pro Longwear Concealer concealer is lightweight and can easily drip onto all angry and raised areas before sinking into the skin. Use a sharp concealer brush to “scribble” on blemishes, using the heat of your finger to gently blend the edges into the skin for the most subtle stain coverage ever.

Best spot corrector

Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer, £ 39, Space NK

The pesky spots can be a nightmare to hide; while there’s nothing wrong with blemishes, having an angry giant can make you feel a little embarrassed. The Sensual Skin Finish by Kevyn Aucoin alone – an intensely pigmented cream product – is perfect for squeezing the smallest amonunt on spots, scars, birthmarks, you name it. But it can also be mixed for the foundation, in a wide range of light, olive and dark shades. For a formula that mixes more easily, mix with a little moisturizer for a concealer, or a dash more for a full coverage base. It’s a cult classic for a reason.

Best concealer for oily skin

NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer, £ 24, Fabled



Once you’ve found the best foundation for oily skin, it’s time to pair it with a trusted concealer. Those with an oily skin type should generally use creamy or sticky concealers and opt instead for liquid concealers. Not only do they build cover easily, they are also easy to apply and are less likely to wrinkle due to their light texture. However, there are new oil-free concealers on the market, which help you not to shine all day. The oil-free formula from NARS is the dream of all oily skinned girls and has magical coverage and long-lasting hold. The soft-focus finish erases imperfections, it lasts for hours without wrinkling or hardening, as well as the inclusion of peptides, vitamins A, C and E and hyaluronic acid mean that your skin is spoiled below.

Best concealer for dark skin

LA Girl PRO.conceal HD High Definition Concealer, £ 5, Beauty Bay



Most brands are just starting to notice their olive and dark-skinned customers and it’s about time. While it’s important to prioritize a formula that sits comfortably on your skin, blurs blemishes and performs all the other tricks, those with darker skin should pay close attention to the actual pigment of the anti dark circles; avoid anything that looks greyish, reddish, or ashy, and make sure it doesn’t oxidize or lighten or darken throughout the day. LA Girl’s Pro.conceal works everywhere for imperfections, dark circles and fine lines, but we are especially impressed by the serious range of shades offered. From porcelain to almonds to dark cocoa, there is something for everyone – and for a fiver, it’s a total theft.

Best concealer for acne scars

Amazing Cosmetics Amazing Concealer, £ 21.33



First of all, these dark marks left after a stain are not classified as acne scars – you will need a highly pigmented concealer with lightening properties and a good toner of glycolic acid to combat them. Deep, textured, pitted scars need something more resilient, so look for something with a creamy, solid texture to completely fill and cover them. Amazing Cosmetics’ response to the best concealer is highly concentrated, so you only need the smallest touch to cover acne scars. It also works on dark circles, broken capillaries, redness and acne – don’t forget to mix with your finger to melt the slightly waxy texture in your skin.

Best Concealer Brush

Although some people prefer to use the “wand” or the spiky tip of their concealer, a brush is recommended to make sure you get the most out of the product and get a nice, even finish with even coverage. In terms of size, we suggest something like this Bobbi Brown Concealer Brush, or the classic MAC Concealer Brush. Alternatively, tap the concealer in the area under the eyes with your ring finger – it will fit perfectly in the inner corner of the eye socket and under the lash line.

Our selection of the best under eye concealers will help you get that flawless look no matter what type of night you’ve had. Buy more of our favorite concealers below.