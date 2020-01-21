The best compost bins for your home

Composting is an easy way to incorporate sustainability into your daily routine. You are already going to throw away these leftover food. Why not but wisely? If you’re trying to figure out how to compost at home, a compost bin that you can put on your kitchen worktop is the best first step. Most city towns have places to deposit your compost, so you don’t do all the heavy work either. These are the best compost bin options that will really look great on your kitchen counter.

Joseph Joseph Compo Easy-Fill compost bin

Due to its wide opening, it allows easy scraping of food without going everywhere. The adjustable air outlet can help reduce the buildup of moisture and odors, so you don’t worry about lingering odors. The design also allows you to place it virtually anywhere, even in a cabinet with the door support.

Bamboozle bamboo compost bin

Double your sustainability efforts with a bamboo option. The breathable lid, the odor blocking charcoal filter (you get a pack of 6 free charcoal filters that will last a year on purchase) and the slim bamboo handle make it an easy way to give 110% composting.

Cliff Spencer for Alasaw Noaway wooden compost bin

Not all compost bins have been designed to blend. It is made of reclaimed walnut wood with a saucepan and a stainless steel cover. It is available in two different sizes so you can choose the space it takes. It is also available in three different colors: white, gray and walnut.

OXO, Good Grips Easy Clean white compost bin

It is an easy and simple design for beginners in composting. The hinged cover is designed for easy filling and will retain odors once it is folded down. Smooth walls help keep food and odors from sticking.

Chef’n EcoCrock compost container

The adorable push at the top of this compost bin is both elegant and functional. It allows you to easily grasp and lift the ventilated cover with one hand. And this cover has a charcoal filter to keep odors at bay.

