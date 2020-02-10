The best compact cars of 2020

Driving a small car doesn’t have to feel like you’re serving a life sentence. Take the Mazda3, the best compact car that has been sold new. It is elegant, dynamic to drive, equipped with useful technical functions and relatively efficient. It sounds expensive, doesn’t it? No, it’s one of the cheapest new cars in the U.S. It’s safe too.

Digital Trends chose the Mazda3 after driving almost every compact car that is new. But there are other good options too. The Subaru Crosstrek, for example, is the best compact four-wheel drive, the Audi A3 the best luxury compact. These tips will convince you once and for all. When you drive a compact, you don’t have to compromise.

Mazda3

The best

Why should you buy this: It is an economical car with a soul.

For whom? People who want more than just simple means of transport.

How much will it cost: $ 21,500 +

Why we chose the Mazda3:

The Mazda3 is the type of car that other automakers should build. It’s a normal compact car that emphasizes style and driving dynamics in a way that most competitors don’t. Many normal cars feel like home appliances, but not this one.

The Mazda 3 is available as a four-door sedan or a five-door tailgate. It is not particularly fast, but very nice to drive. The steering and suspension react with an immediacy that other cars in this class lack, as does the Skyactiv four-cylinder engine from Mazda. The base models feature a 2.5-liter engine that transmits 186 hp and 186 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels via six-speed manual or automatic transmission. It is also available with all-wheel drive.

Mazda’s Kodo design language delivers a car that is beautiful and distinctive without resorting to excessive styling gimmicks. The Mazda’s current interior is a bit plain, but the 3’s cabin is sensibly designed and the Mazda’s infotainment controller is easy to use.

Like many popular cars these days, the 3 is also available with a range of electronic driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking and traffic sign recognition.

Read our first review of the Mazda3

Subaru Crosstrek

The best all-wheel drive compact car

WWhat should you buy: You don’t have to buy an SUV.

For whom? Winter warriors.

How much will it cost: $ 22,145 +

Why did we choose that? Subaru Crosstrek:

The Crosstrek has a four-wheel drive ace up its sleeve that it can go on with long after other cars have run into a ditch. Based on the Subaru Impreza, the Crosstrek has a more robust outer paneling and additional ground clearance so that it looks more like an SUV. But the Crosstrek is still a small car, so it’s much nicer to drive (not to mention that it’s easier to park) than your average SUV.

The Crosstrek shares most of the features with the five-door hatchback version of the Impreza, and that’s a good thing. The Impreza of the current generation has lost some of the peculiarity of previous generations, but it is a well-executed small car with refined driving styles and a spacious interior. The Crosstrek is delivered with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration as standard.

As with the Impreza, the engine is the Crosstrek’s biggest weakness. The 2.0-liter quad with 152 hp is sufficient, but not exciting. The additional grip of the all-wheel drive pays off even when the road is dry. While the Crosstrek should not be confused with a Jeep Wrangler, the Subaru, with a clearance of 8.7 inches, can cope with rougher terrain better than an average compact car. There’s even a plug-in hybrid option if you want to keep fuel consumption under control.

Read our Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid review

Audi A3

The best compact luxury car

Why should you buy this: It has the characteristics of larger Audi models in a package that is easier to park.

For whom? The upward one.

How much will it cost: $ 33,300 +

Why we chose the Audi A3:

Over the years, many automakers have introduced compact luxury cars, but the Audi A3 is the first to do it right. The A3 is really just a smaller version of other Audi sedans, with the same clear exterior and upscale interior as its siblings. The A3 also shares many outstanding technical features with the rest of the Audi product range, including the “Virtual Cockpit” digital instrument cluster and a version of Audi’s MMI infotainment system.

On the ubiquitous MQB platform of the Volkswagen Group, the A3 feels as solid as a real luxury car, but is also as maneuverable as its compact dimensions suggest. The Quattro all-wheel drive system from Audi offers all-weather traction, even though the base models are equipped with front-wheel drive. The A3 is offered as a four-door sedan or as a convertible – one of the few tops still available in the USA.

While the basic A3 offers a lively driving experience, Audi also offers sportier S3 and RS 3 performance models. The latter has a 2.5-liter five-cylinder with turbocharger and 400 hp and reaches a speed of 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds.

Volkswagen Golf GTI

The best compact performance car

Why should you buy this: This makes commuting more fun.

For whom? Hot hooligans.

How much will it cost: $ 27,595 +

Why we chose the Volkswagen Golf GTI:

The GTI was one of the first modern hatchback models and is still one of the best. It combines sporty driving dynamics with sophistication that stands out from the economic roots of the car. The GTI has been causing a stir in the golf range for seven generations. The current-generation Golf is an impressively civilized and comfortable commuter car, but the GTI picks up on that foundation and turns it into a grinning pocket rocket.

A 2.0-liter four-cylinder with turbocharger sends 210 hp and 158 lb-ft to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission or an automated six-speed DSG dual clutch transmission. The GTI also benefits from improved brakes, more powerful suspension and trick electronics to mimic a limited slip differential. This helps curb the torque steering that is typical of front-wheel drive vehicles.

But the GTI is still a Golf, which means that you also get a spacious interior with a high-quality feel. Aside from subtle differences – like a red stripe over the grille and unique wheels – the GTI looks broadly the same as its less sporty brothers, so the driver can fly under the radar.

VW recently launched the eighth generation Golf. So a new GTI cannot lag far behind. In fact, the next GTI – and the more muscular Golf R – may be the only future golf model to be sold in the U.S. as VW heads for crossovers.

Read our Volkswagen Golf GTI test

Nissan Leaf

The best compact electric car

Why should you buy this: You will never visit a gas station again.

For whom? Those who want to reduce their fuel budget.

How much will it cost: $ 31,600 +

Why we chose the Nissan Leaf:

With the second-generation Leaf, Nissan proves that electric cars do not necessarily have to be fast, sexy or expensive. The Leaf looks like a normal compact hatchback and is no faster than one. However, it is equipped with a battery-powered drive train. Nissan designed it as an electric car right from the start. Look no further if you are in the market for a common electric car.

The power is supplied by an electric motor that is connected to a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery that stores enough electricity to reach a range of 250 kilometers. It takes between eight and 16 hours to charge the battery, depending on the type of charger it is connected to. With a quick charger, you can charge 80 percent of the battery in just 40 minutes. The engine zaps the front wheels with 147 hp and 236 lb-ft. of the torque. If you need more range, power or both, the Leaf Plus offers a range of up to 356 kilometers from a 62 kWh battery and 214 hp and a powerful torque of 250 pound-feet from a more powerful electric motor.

The new Leaf opens up ProPilot Assist technology from Nissan. As the name suggests, it is a range of electronic driving aids designed to help the driver when driving becomes tedious, dangerous or just boring. It doesn’t turn the Leaf into a fully automatic car – that’s still years away from reality – but it can take control of acceleration, braking and steering on single trips in stop-and-go traffic – highways if the right conditions are met are. The system is available between 18 and 62 mph and goes far beyond mere lane keeping assistants and departure warnings.

Read our Nissan Leaf Plus review

Jeep Renegade

The best compact SUV

Why should you buy this: You will deviate further from the beaten path than you thought possible.

For whom? Adventurer.

How much will it cost: $ 22,025 +

Why we chose the Jeep Renegade:

Drivers buy compact SUVs faster than car companies can build. Most models in this segment are based on cars, which means that they offer a robust design and a relatively high seating position. However, they are all conspicuous when asked to leave the sidewalk. The Jeep Renegade sings a different tune – after all, in the same line-up as the Wrangler and the Gladiator.

While the base models are equipped with front-wheel drive, the aptly named Trailhawk model benefits from a sophisticated all-wheel drive system and other hardware, which gives it a surprising amount of off-road capability. The Renegade is not a real off-roader, but it will confidently venture further from the shot than competitors like the Honda HR-V and the Hyundai Kona. The compact dimensions facilitate maneuvering through narrow parking garages.

Most variants of the Renegade are also equipped with the Uconnect infotainment system developed and popular by the Jeep parent company Chrysler. It is a touchscreen based system that is relatively intuitive to use. The engine options include a 1.3-liter four-cylinder with turbocharger and 177 hp and a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 180 hp. A plug-in hybrid powertrain will be added for model year 2021.

How we test

The Digital Trends automotive team tests vehicles using a comprehensive verification process. We examine the properties of the exterior and interior and assess them based on our specialist knowledge and experience in connection with the vehicle category and price range. Entertainment technology and most security features that can be tested in controlled environments are thoroughly tested.

Test drivers spend a lot of time at the wheel of the vehicles, conduct tests in practice and drive them on motorways, side streets and, if applicable, off-road and on race tracks.

Editor’s recommendations