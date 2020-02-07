The best coffee machines for a cup for 2020

One-cup coffeemakers are famous for their super-fast single portions that are always ready and hot on request. In return, they need a little more maintenance and a quick check to make sure the water is fresh. Not a bad deal.

If you are looking for a high-tech single-serve coffee machine for your home or coffee-loving office, we have put together the best models for you. There’s something for every coffee fan, from simple Keurigs to all-in-one mixers and K-Pod combos to barista-quality drink makers who shame every overpriced valve that you’ve ever had.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker ($ 140)

Amazon

There are of course many different Keurig models in different sizes that are suitable for all types of kitchens. But when it comes to the best high-tech Keurig, the K-Elite takes precedence. The touchscreen gives you more options than most Keurigs to make your settings. With power control, five brewing sizes, automatic setting times, a button for strong brewing, with which you can spice up your favorite morning coffee, and a button for iced coffee, with which you can prepare a refreshing iced coffee in summer. In addition, the 75-ounce water tank is large enough to prepare eight cups of your favorite beverage before refilling (although you do remember to clean it regularly). If you’re the only one using the coffee maker, a smaller model may be better, but with frequent use, you won’t find a better option. Just make sure you always have your coffee pods full.

Buy now from:

Nespresso Pixie ($ 203)

Nespresso makes first-class coffee machines for those who want high-quality coffee creations without going to the store or wasting too much time in the kitchen. The Pixie is the perfect compact personal coffee machine that delivers espresso and lungo when needed with a 19 bar high pressure pump. This complete package also includes an Aeroccino milk frother if you have a little more time and want to prepare a more refined drink. The energy-saving mode and the automatic switch-off option also ensure that the Pixie does not consume more energy than required. Finally, the welcome pack contains 16 capsules. As with a Keurig model, however, you will need to schedule additional deliveries over time.

Buy now from:

Mixpresso single cup ($ 70)

At the other end of the spectrum, we have this simple, highly effective coffee machine at a very affordable price. It is designed for almost every K-Cup format and can brew up to six cups before it needs to be refilled. If you are looking for a model that is easy to clean, versatile and quick to use without breaking the bank, Mixpresso is the right choice for you. Just don’t expect a lot of customizable features.

Buy now from:

Single serving of Hamilton Beach Scoop ($ 45)

This affordable, super compact Hamilton Beach model is perfect for travel mugs and travel in general when you need a guaranteed source of coffee. It’s a good choice if size is your main concern, but you still want a quality coffee maker that won’t fall for you. Also note that the name “Scoop” is also meaningful: This coffee machine was developed for use with a scooped bottom and not much else. You have the choice between regular and rich brewing mode and an automatic switch-off when you are finished with the model.

Buy now from:

Editor’s recommendations