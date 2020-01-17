The best cloud storage options for small businesses in 2020

Cloud storage is becoming increasingly popular with both users with limited physical hard disk space and users who are concerned about keeping their files safe. It is a trend that is just as valuable for small business owners as it is for personal use. It is bad enough to lose personal photos, but data loss for a small business can cost a fortune for your business.

We have reviewed the best cloud storage services for your small business, evaluated what is best, depending on the size of your business, as well as possible requirements you have for how your data is accessed, such as end-to-end encryption or two-factor authentication. Some cloud services even offer free storage for a limited time, or up to a certain amount of space. Products such as the iCloud service from Apple, OneDrive and Google Drive often offer free cloud storage up to a certain amount to get you started.

We have also compiled a list of the best cloud storage services that are not specific to small businesses, but you will find that there is a lot of overlap.

Why should I use cloud storage physically?

In an ideal world, we recommend that you make multiple backups for your critical files. Physical hard drives (such as via a NAS unit) are useful, but it is also vital to have storage outside of your physical buildings in data centers, where cloud storage services are ideal.

Cloud storage offers:

An easy-to-use backup source that can take seconds to set up, as opposed to setting up additional physical units.

24/7 access from any device, so you can check your work files as easily via mobile apps and mobile devices as on a PC or Mac.

Group access, so you don’t have to send files to all your colleagues. You can easily set up anyone with individual accounts and collaborate with minimal effort through file sharing.

Here’s a look at some of the best cloud-based storage solutions out there.

DropBox Business

Dropbox

Dropbox is one of the oldest cloud storage services available and is a popular service for millions of users. The business side of things is just as competent. DropBox Business starts with a free 30-day trial period before it reaches $ 12.50 per user per month. For the price you get 5 TB encrypted cloud storage space. Enterprise storage options are also available if you contact Dropbox for more information about a customizable solution. Dropbox Business uses 256-bit AES and SSL / TLS encryption in all cases, so that your data is stored securely and without prying eyes.

There is no online editing tool here, but you can easily use it to synchronize files between users, with the option to rewind to old versions if needed. DropBox offers up to 120 days of file recovery, so if you accidentally delete a file, this is not a permanent move. It offers a user-friendly interface everywhere.

Other features include Office 365 integration, a management console with audit log, and features for remotely wiping devices in the event of a device loss or theft. Two-factor authentication is also an option if you want extra security.

DropBox Business is a comprehensive service all around and is not the cheapest option there is, but it is something that does everything you want. The fact that many of your employees have almost certainly used it earlier also makes it easier to switch to.

Google Cloud for Work / GSuite

Google

It’s likely that you and your employees already use Google services intensively – whether through G Suite-based email addresses or even through Adsense accounts. So it makes perfect sense to use Google Cloud for Work / Business as well. It works just as effortlessly as Google Drive for personal accounts.

For $ 12 per user per month you can sign up for the Business package that offers an improved office package with unlimited storage and archiving functionality. If you need fewer than five users, each user gets 1 TB of storage, but for larger small businesses, that storage becomes unlimited. If your needs are less, the $ 6 per user per month package offers you 30 GB of storage space and the same features.

It is possible to edit files directly online and go offline and edit a file before you go online again to synchronize with other users in your team. Collaboration is virtually effortless thanks to extensive features in the Google office suite of tools, including Google Docs, Spreadsheets and Presentations, allowing you to save money by using it instead of special Office packages.

In addition, you can set up your corporate email via Gmail, use the video and voice conferencing tools, as well as use shared calendars and messaging services for teams.

For Enterprise-level customers, $ 25 per user per month offers all the same features, including unlimited storage, plus there is enterprise-grade access control with security key enforcement and data loss prevention methods.

Microsoft OneDrive for companies

Microsoft OneDrive

One of the biggest strengths for Microsoft’s competitor for Google Drive – Microsoft OneDrive for businesses – is the price. For only $ 5 per user per month, you can have 1 TB of cloud storage for each user. This allows you to save files up to 15 GB and easily share files from your organization and with other users. It’s easy enough to synchronize local copies of files or folders for offline viewing, and you can also edit these documents from a browser if you want.

The only real problem here is that although Microsoft OneDrive offers two-factor authentication, it still expects you to use the same password as your regular Microsoft password – something that you may not immediately feel comfortable with, but a problem that Google already has.

That is all available through the affordable subscription that Microsoft offers. Where it gets even better is when you upgrade to Office365 Business Premium. For $ 12.50 per user per month you get the same amount of cloud storage, but you also have access to important Office applications, including Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Access and Publisher. There is also email hosting included in a 50 GB mailbox, along with custom email domain addresses if you want.

Each license covers five PCs or Macs, five phones and five tablets per user. There is also support for video conferencing for up to 250 people.

In terms of cloud storage – that package may not be the largest, but it does provide an attractive all-in-one deal that is suitable for the vast majority of users. If unlimited cloud storage is vital, you can always switch to a subscription that costs $ 10 per user per month for unlimited storage but does not provide access to Office applications.

Box for companies

Box for Business is an important name in the world of cloud storage and is just as good for small businesses as it is for personal use.

If your team is exceptionally small, the Starter package for $ 5 per user per month is ideal. It offers 100 GB of storage with a file limit of 2 GB. A minimum of three users must be registered, with a maximum of 10 possible. For the price you get mobile access, as well as details about version history, two-factor authentication and the ability to access files from your desktop.

Upgrade to the Business plan for $ 15 per user per month, and the functions get even better. There is unlimited storage, as well as an unlimited number of users, with a file limit of 5 GB. There is also advanced user and security reporting, data loss prevention, plus integration with Active Directory and Single Sign-On. Custom branding is also an option here.

In both cases there is the option for Office 365 integration, but like Dropbox there is no direct online editing available.

Yet Box for Business is an advanced package for small businesses that offers many functions and yet is simple enough for most users to adapt quickly.

Tresorit homepage

A new contender for the throne of cloud storage services is Tresorit. The service wants to run itself as a direct rival to Dropbox, by being much safer. This allows you to share individual large files with password-protected links, as well as all standard synchronization and file sharing functions that you would expect from a cloud service.

Tresorit is based in Switzerland and offers end-to-end encryption of zero knowledge that should satisfy even the most privacy-conscious user. It continues to comply with all important regulations such as HIPAA and the AVG. Ransomware protection is built into the interface and you can easily manage user and device permissions centrally at any time.

It is easy to access your files from any device, and there is offline access to edit files whenever it suits you. You can even add branding to the Tresorit interface if you want.

The small business package includes a free 14-day trial with the price and then rises to $ 20 per user per month for up to nine people, with 10 or more for $ 12 per user per month. It is more expensive than many competitors, but for an extra safe service it is worth the price.

We’ve covered you for your other business needs, including the best VPNs for small businesses and the best antivirus software solutions for small businesses.

