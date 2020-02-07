The best clothing items from the private label men’s clothing brands from Amazon

Amazon’s private label clothing options, which is clothing designed internally by Amazon and not by external brands such as Columbia or Under Armor, can be overwhelming. We have decided to decode all brands that you should pay attention to and the pieces of those brands that deserve a place in your wardrobe. We started with women’s clothing. But now we show you the best pieces of men’s clothing, from button downs to sweatpants, all from Amazon’s private label brands.

Amazon Essentials:

If you are looking for basics that are not boring, this is the brand for you. They make everything from outerwear to underwear at affordable prices.

2-pack Loose-Fit performance shorts for men

These lightweight shorts are the perfect thing to wear while exercising, coming home to the office, after a shower or when doing groceries. They are quick drying and remove moisture.

Buttoned

This brand specializes in casual business. There are pants, sweaters, jackets and, in the right way, button downs.

Slim fit checkered men’s shirt

A durable, everyday shirt is something that everyone should have in their closet. This slim-fit option is made from Supima cotton and is crease resistant. It comes in solid colors or flattering patterns.

CARE FOR PUMA

PUMA worked with Amazon to create an internal line that celebrates altheisure for every occasion. You will find technical fabrics that are incorporated into daily staples such as chinos, hoodies and more.

Men’s quilted jacket with funnel neck

This machine-washable puffer is perfect for those cold days at the start and end of winter. There is an inner compartment for your phone and is available in three neutral colors: black, green and navy.

Goodthreads

Classic cupboard staples are the ethos of Goodthreads. With a touch of trendiness, this is the brand to look for if you want to add something interesting to your wardrobe without going too far out of your comfort zone.

Men’s “The Perfect Chino Pant”

These chinos have a touch of stretch to keep you comfortable all day. They can easily be combined with a T-shirt for a polished weekend look or a button-down for a comfortable, casual business option.

Meraki

Inspired by European models and styles, Merkari is the trendiest of men’s clothing options. There are stylish pieces of knitwear, joggers and more to choose from to add a little extra.

Standard Merino turtleneck for men

You don’t have to be a Tom Brady to make a black turtleneck. This is made from 100% wool and can add a sleek, sophisticated option to your sweater collection.

Peak speed

This is real sportswear for every workout. Tops, bottoms and everything in between for a gym session, long ride or adventurous bike ride. Materials are made with quick-drying options and leaner silhouettes.

Men’s Metro fleece sweatpants ‘Build Your Own’

You can choose from three different styles for these sweatpants: tailored, athletic and loose. Fitted is the tightest, Athletic sits right in the middle and Loose is a tapered, classic jogging pants style.

