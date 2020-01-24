The best cleanser that will make you really look forward to washing your face

I would go out on a limb and say that finding (and using) the best cleanser for your complexion is the most important step in skin care. Washing the grime out of the day and removing make-up are both essential for healthy skin, and all of the following should be applied to a clean face.

“If you are looking for deep cleaning, double cleaning might be the answer,” says consultant dermatologist Dr. Anjali Mahto. “First, use a cleansing oil, a balm or micellar water to break down makeup, SPF and sebum on the surface of your skin, then follow it up with a cleansing deeper water. This removes perspiration, bacteria and old skin cells. A second cleaning cycle will cleanse the pores much more deeply to remove impurities. “

The number one rule is to think about your skin problems and choose your skin ingredients accordingly. Salicylic acid is an excellent deep exfoliant for oily skin, while thicker oil-based cleansers are suitable for dry skin. “I believe that less is more; there are certainly too many active ingredients, says Dr. Anjali. “Applying a large number of active ingredients to the skin can trigger an allergy, tenderness or irritation.

“It’s best to identify one or two skin care concerns and then use versatile ingredients to address them. Just because there are 50 different ingredients on the market, that doesn’t mean we have to use all 50. I think it’s about choosing ingredients that have versatile functions. “

So whether you prefer a cleansing cream, a thick balm, a light gel or a nourishing cleansing oil, there is one to meet the needs of your skin (and those of your bank balance as well). Armed with a warm flannel and these bad boys and we challenge you not to be in a hurry to wash your face…

Best micellar water

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, £ 3.99, Boots

Of all the micellar waters (and boy, are there many), Garnier is both exceptional and incredibly good value for money. It is free of alcohol and fragrance, making it a great choice for even sensitive skin, and does a light job of removing your best long-wearing mascara and eyeliner. A piece of cake. Yes, micellar water is a wonderful substance, but please, please don’t use it as your only cleanser; It’s a great makeup remover, but should be followed by proper cleansing to remove things like excess makeup, dirt, pollution, and SPF.

Buy now

Best cleanser for acne prone skin

La Roche-Posay Effaclar H Hydrating Cleansing Cream, £ 12.50, Lookfantastic



This particular cleanser is very gentle and soothing for the skin, with intelligent anti-friction technology so as not to irritate the already unhappy skin even more, which makes it a good starting point for skin with imperfections or acne prone . Dr. Justine Kluk often recommends this cleanser to acne patients in his clinic, so you know it’s a good thing.

Buy now

The best cleanser for oily skin

Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel, £ 11, Boots

A gentle cleansing gel without soap that refreshes the skin and normalizes oil levels, it can be used all over the body – ideal if you also suffer from back acne.

Buy now

The best cleanser for dry skin

Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Clinic, £ 25, Fabled

“Cleansing balms, such as Take The Day Off Clinic Cleansing Balm, are great for dry skin,” advises Anjali. “Once massaged into the skin, they act to dislodge any makeup, pollution or sunscreen that remains on the skin.”

This deliciously thick balm does exactly what it says on the tub, removing makeup, SPF and oil of the day in a few easy swipes, transforming into an oil after massage which then rinses off easily with water lukewarm. It’s a reliable cult cleanser for good reason, and won’t strip your already dry skin of all its moisture. We like it.

Buy now

The best cleanser for combination skin

Kate Somerville Exfolikate Cleanser, £ 16, Space NK

ExfoliKate is particularly effective here because it attacks the two characteristics of combination skin – AHAs, lactic and glycolic acid, breaks down dead and dry skin cells while removing excess oil for a more complexion soft and more radiant. The brand has just launched in its first physical store space at Space NK, so be sure to go down and check out the IRL products.

Buy now

Best cleaning oil

Shiseido Perfect Cleansing Oil, £ 34, Fabled

“Cleansing oils are preferred by many, but I don’t like using oils or oil cleansers on acne prone skin,” warns Dr. Anjali. “They can be very comedogenic, so I would avoid it if you are prone to rashes and blackheads.”

This oil is very light and dissolves SO makeup easily, rinsing off in the form of milk on contact with lukewarm water. But perhaps even better, it doesn’t leave your eyes blurred after using it, which is common with an oil cleaner.

Buy now

The best cleanser for sensitive skin

The Body Shop Aloe Cleansing Calming Cream, £ 8.50

“For those with a sensitive skin type, The Body Shop Aloe Vera Soothing Cream Cleanser is rich but not heavy. The La Roche Posay Toleriane dermatocleanser is also a good choice for city dwellers with sensitive skin, ”suggests Dr Anjali.

Buy now

Best cleaner for blackheads

Mario Badescu Acne Facial Cleanser, £ 14, Beauty Bay

Mario Badescu is loved by many people with blotchy skin, and this cleanser is suitable for anyone with oily skin that is easily congested. It contains salicylic acid, an exfoliating ingredient that breaks down those pesky plugs of dead skin and oil, helping to reduce their appearance over time.

Buy now

Best cleaning brush

FOREO LUNA Mini 2, £ 95.20, Fabled



A facial cleansing brush takes your daily cleanser to the next level. Using any of these products in your skincare routine will leave your skin smoother and give your pores a much deeper cleansing than just using your hands or cotton swabs. The best ones, like the FOREO LUNA Mini 2, are designed to be soft enough for everyday use. This has eight different intensity settings, so you can tailor your brushing to the needs of your skin.

Buy now

Keep scrolling for more of our hero cleaner purchases.