The best city building games: Boss Builders

There are not many games that fit into the genre of urban builders. It is a simple requirement: you take on the role of a planner and mayor of a city. You look down on your creation from above and are solely responsible for its growth and management. City building games are exceptionally time consuming and each game can go on forever – or at least until the city you’re working on is out of date and you create a new one for different challenges.

Even though they were founded in 1989 with the release of Will Wright’s SimCity, city builders haven’t had too many releases in the 24 years of its existence. Plus, they’re not too similar in gameplay style.

Since it is a genre full of types and there are only a few good titles, we have compiled a list of the ten best video games for urban development. We also added some bonus titles at the end.

# 15 planet base

Developer: Madruga Works

Publisher: Madruga Works

Platforms: PC, XBO

Release date: October 2015

In Planetbase, players lead a group of space settlers to build a base on a remote and uninhabitable planet that is not too different from Mars. Grow food, collect and mine resources, survive disasters, and build a sufficient colony in an environment that is unsuitable for human settlement. It is basically the Martian in the form of a city building simulation.

# 14 Anno 2070

Developer: Related Designs, Blue Byte

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC

Release date: November 2011

Anno 2070 is very similar to previous games in the series, including Dawn of Discovery, but with the crucial difference that it will take place in the future. The game plays with the impending catastrophe of rising sea levels and melting polar ice caps as mankind continues to grow and spread far beyond a sustainable level.

It is your job as a manager to build a sustainable island city while maintaining the favor of all three factions of the game – industrialists, environmentalists and technologists. In return for your support, each faction gives you access to unique technologies and advances for your city.

In addition to the game’s single player campaign and free spin modes, Anno 2070 offers an online component that offers players weekly challenges, as well as a live voting system for passive bonuses in your city that allows you to change the dynamics of your setup and management City.

# 13 Anno 2205



Developer: Blue Byte Mainz

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC

Release date: November 2015

Anno 2205 is located in the distant future and brings the long-standing Anno series to the moon. First, “conquer” the whole world and build large, busy, technologically driven cities and large industrial complexes before you run out of space and travel to the stars.

# 12 cities on the move 2



Developer: Colossal Order

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: PC

Release date: April 2013

Cities in Motion 2 is a sequel to Cities in Motion from Colossal Order. The special video game series focuses on public transport, where players have to create efficient routes and systems in different cities around the world.

Depending on how well you are able to build a decent traffic system, this will determine the impact of your city growth. There are also cooperative and competitive game modes to enjoy the city building and management titles with friends.

# 11 Banished



Developer: Shining Rock Software

Publisher: Shining Rock Software

Platforms: PC

Release date: February 2014

An interesting title is banned because it is not a typical city builder. Instead of everyday cities or futuristic worlds, Banished follows an outcast group of citizens who have to live in a remote community. This small group will rely on players to carefully manage the various resources to ensure their survival.

From the ground up, gamers can build their community into a thriving city that can be preserved from the birth of children to the acceptance of moving citizens around the world. Speaking of citizens who are banished when players expand their cities, citizens will age and eventually die, making citizens a valuable resource to be accountable for.