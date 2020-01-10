The best Chrome extension for reading articles is on sale

Loading...

There are also tools to support dyslexia.

Picture: Pexel

If you’re still alive in 2020, you’re likely to spend a large chunk of your life online. And while part (or most) of that time is likely to be spent scrolling on social media, much of it is also spent reading. Hey, you’re reading this, actually!

But honestly, isn’t digital reading sometimes shit? There are always ads and links and other distractions that disrupt your reading flow. And if you want to take notes while reading, this is an even bigger challenge. This is where Reader Mode comes in.

Reader Mode is a versatile Chrome extension that removes clutter and distractions and instead contains simplified text. Once activated, you can choose how you want the article to appear, regardless of website or publication. You can also mark the text directly and annotate it.

And since every reader is different, there are also tools to support dyslexia, Google Translate, Google Search, text-to-speech, auto-scroll and even dark mode. Basically, it’s like you can completely customize everything you read to your personal habits and preferences.

Typically, Reader Mode Pro is available for $ 25. However, you can save 60% and add the Google Chrome extension now for only $ 9.99.