The best Chinese Lunar New Year beauty products to help you celebrate

We never thought that a rodent would inspire a whole series of beauty products.

OK, 2019 was the year of the pig, who has an equally non-sexy ring. But at least we got Miss Piggy who, as we all know, is not only the craziest pig of all time, but actually had her own line of OPI nail polish.

But it seems that Givenchy, Estee Lauder and even the beautician Dr. Barbara Sturm have proved us the opposite.

They are launching special limited editions in the name of the rat and good fortune, just in time for the Chinese Lunar New Year this Saturday, January 25. And you will want to get hold of them as soon as possible.

The common theme? Bright red packaging that will elevate your dressing table.

We make it our New Year’s resolution…

Givenchy Le Rouge Lunar Lunar New Year Edition in Absolute Orange, £ 29, Feelunique

To mark the occasion, there is a limited edition case. The lipstick ball inside? A juicy mat in PO box red enriched with neon orange.

buy It Now

Givenchy Free Prism Lunar New Year Edition Loose Powder with matte finish and improved shine, £ 41, Debenhams

The cult loose powder, which blurs imperfections, is now delivered with a sexy red effect vinyl cover for the Chinese Lunar New Year.

buy It Now

Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, £ 650, Net-A-Porter

A giant 100 ml bottle of what Sturm calls the “white t-shirt” of its skin care line is now placed in red packaging to commemorate the Chinese Lunar New Year 2020. This everyday essential is packed with low and high weight hyaluronic acid molecules. This means you get an instant hydration boost on the surface of the skin and lasting reserves in the deeper layers.

buy It Now

Estee Lauder Limited-Edition Red Beautiful Belle EDP, £ 72 for 50ml

Celebrate the season with this lucky red bottle and a sensual blend of lychee, rose petal and gardenia made from musk. It smells sweet and discreet [read: not vampy] but there is always a sexy side.

buy It Now

Estee Lauder Limited-Edition Red Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II, £ 78, Harrods

Inside is a peach liquid filled with hydrating hyaluronic acid and algae and yeast extracts to stimulate cell activity while you sleep. Hanging outside is a keychain to collect lucky charms.

buy It Now

What is there not to love? Now go paint the city red …