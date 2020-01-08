Loading...

It is not easy to find a film that meets the right criteria for every family member. So we did the hard work for you.

From classics of the 90s like Matilda to modern endeavors like The Lego Batman Movie and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, we have put together the final list of the best films of all ages on Netflix. Each of them has just enough to entertain the little ones and adults.

Check out our list of best family movies on Netflix below,

The Lego Batman movie

"Probably the best Batman movie ever," we say. What could beat the caped crusader in brick form?

Klaus

Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) and Oscar winner JK Simmons provide the voices for this charming Christmas animation about Jesper, a spoiled young postman stationed above the Arctic Circle.

When Jesper meets a friendly old toy maker, he discovers his seasonal cheers in this original Netflix film – one of the first attempts by the streaming service to show feature-length animations.

Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle

As good as the original from 1995, director Jake Kasdan's fast-paced action adventure picks up on Chris Van Allsburg's 1981 book and adds contemporary twists while downplaying the dangers of the jungle beast …

The dark crystal

Though The Dark Crystal emerged from the dark side of Jim Henson's imagination, it's still a fascinating picture that will enchant older children and adults alike. A survivor of an almost extinct race is put on a dangerous quest as his world approaches an astronomical event that will determine their future …

Shrek

Mike Myers addresses the ugly, anti-social green ogre who has to rescue a human princess (Cameron Diaz) to appease the evil Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) and his swamp from an infestation with traditional fairy tale characters in this animated fantasy comedy by DreamWorks to free …

Shrek 2

Mike Myers' big green ogre may have gotten lost in later films, but the first two are fairytale classics built for repetition.

Matilda

Roald Dahl's story of a clever little girl who takes on her parents and a headmistress.

Free Willy

This entertaining child's picture of a boy and his whale knows exactly which strings to pull and when. Australian director Simon Wincer combines animatronic models with shots of Keiko, the real killer whale who plays Willy, with great skill.