Loading...

Do not be fooled. The best VPN providers aren’t necessarily the most expensive.

Best for the value

ZenMate VPN

ZenMate VPN offers one of the cheapest services currently available with a variety of functions.

By Johirul Hassan2020-01-07 12:18:31 UTC

The best VPN providers aren’t necessarily the most expensive. In fact, some of the best VPNs are very affordable, which is good news for everyone.

If you want a premium VPN with extensive functions, but don’t want to dig deep into your pocket, you’ve come to the right place, because we have put together some excellent options for you.

We turned to partners to offer you market-leading prices for VPN subscriptions, taking into account performance and security, of course. All of the VPN services in this article have been chosen not only because of the prices they offer (all under £ 3 per month) but also because they include the key VPN features to protect your data and your identity.

Here are the best cheap VPN services for 2020:

TL; DR – These are the best cheap VPNs:

Mashable exclusive VPN offer • One of the few VPN providers that offers a cheap one-year plan. • Excellent for unlocking streaming services

Unclear where virtual servers are located

PureVPN is a solid VPN that offers users both advanced and user-friendly features.

1. PureVPN

PureVPN is a solid VPN that offers users both advanced and user-friendly features.

PureVPN five-year plan (exclusively miscible):

£ 1 a month

PureVPN offers a five-year subscription for around GBP 1 per month. This offer is exclusive to mashable readers:

I just have to commit to a one-year plan exclusively at Mashable

Unlocks Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services

Allows five simultaneous connections

Fully equipped, reliable, cheap and fast

One of the few VPN providers that offers a cheap annual plan

Over 2,000 servers in over 180 locations

31-day money-back guarantee included

£ 12 will be billed annually (88% discount)

Diverse server distribution • Excellent and unique functions • No protocol guidelines • Extremely user-friendly

No policy for no protocols • The Chrome extension doesn’t do much and only protects your browser’s traffic

A secure VPN with unique features and a variety of server locations.

2. CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost offers an incredibly secure VPN with unique features that you won’t find in any other VPN.

CyberGhost VPN 3 year plan:

£ 2.10 a month

CyberGhost VPN offers a 3-year subscription for £ 2.10 a month:

Very user friendly

Good choice for first time users

Supported on Android, iOS, Linux, macOS and Windows

Allows seven simultaneous connections

Compatible with P2P and BitTorrent

Blocks ads

Over 2,000 servers in 61 locations

45-day money-back guarantee included

£ 25.20 will be billed annually (80% discount)

The cheapest VPN currently available • P2P support • Compatible with Netflix sharing • Run by CyberGhost VPN owners, Kape Technologies

The speed performance is inconsistent. • The support is not great

The cheapest VPN service with a range of impressive features.

3. ZenMate VPN

ZenMate VPN offers one of the cheapest services currently available with a variety of functions.

ZenMate VPN three-year plan:

£ 1.39 a month

ZenMate VPN offers a three-year subscription for £ 1.39 a month:

The cheapest VPN available

Just have to commit to a one-year plan

Secure encryption and strong protocols

Allows five simultaneous connections

Unlocks most streaming services

Minimal loss of speed

Over 2,200 servers in 35 countries

30 days money back guarantee included

£ 16.68 is billed annually (84% discount)

One of the safest VPNs available • Not recognizable by streaming services • Large number of servers

Additional simultaneous connections cannot be purchased

NordVPN is an award-winning VPN that increases your security when surfing the Internet.

4. NordVPN

Not recognizable with an impressive number of servers and server locations for streaming services.

NordVPN three-year plan:

£ 2.82 a month

NordVPN offers a three-year subscription for £ 2.82 a month:

Award-winning VPN with the best overall security

Supported on Android, iOS, Linux, macOS and Windows

Allows six simultaneous connections

Unrecognizable: Compatible with any streaming service

Over 5,200 servers in different locations worldwide

30 days money back guarantee included

£ 33.84 is billed annually (80% discount)

Note: NordVPN announced a violation in March 2018 when a hacker exploited an insecure remote management system in a Finnish data center from which the company rented servers. Fortunately, this isolated attack only affected a NordVPN server – and thanks to its strict non-logging policy, no user activity was affected in the incident. Click here to learn more.

The currently most popular VPN • Excellent customer service • Excellent speed • Strong encryption

It’s expensive, but for a reason.

5. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is widely recognized as one of the best VPNs, but is expensive.

ExpressVPN 15-month plan:

£ 5.07 a month

ExpressVPN offers a 15 month subscription for £ 5.07 a month:

Most expensive, but one of the highest rated VPNs ever

Compatible with P2P and BitTorrent

Extremely simple interface

One of the fastest VPNs available with excellent customer service

Unrecognizable: Compatible with any streaming service

Over 3,000 VPN servers at 160 server locations in 94 countries

30 days money back guarantee included

£ 60.84 will be billed annually (49% discount)

Mashable exclusive VPN offer • Cost-effective one-year plan

Connection problems • Inconsistent speeds

Possible connection problems play no role in this cheap offer.

6. Ivacy VPN

Ivacy VPN offers a range of features at an extremely affordable price.

Five-year plan for Ivacy VPN:

£ 0.75 a month

Ivacy VPN offers a five-year subscription for £ 0.75 per month:

I just have to commit to a one-year plan exclusively at Mashable

Compatible with P2P and BitTorrent

Unlocks Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services

Allows five simultaneous connections

Over 1,000 servers in 100 locations

30 day money back guarantee

£ 9.00 will be billed annually (90% discount)

Find out more about VPNs

Would you like to learn more about VPNs and how to best use them? Visit our sister publication PCMag to learn everything you need to know about VPNs and what PCMag lists as a top 10 VPN provider.