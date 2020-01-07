The best cheap VPN services in January 2020

Do not be fooled. The best VPN providers aren’t necessarily the most expensive.
Best for the value
ZenMate VPN
ZenMate VPN offers one of the cheapest services currently available with a variety of functions.
By Johirul Hassan2020-01-07 12:18:31 UTC
The best VPN providers aren’t necessarily the most expensive. In fact, some of the best VPNs are very affordable, which is good news for everyone.
If you want a premium VPN with extensive functions, but don’t want to dig deep into your pocket, you’ve come to the right place, because we have put together some excellent options for you.
We turned to partners to offer you market-leading prices for VPN subscriptions, taking into account performance and security, of course. All of the VPN services in this article have been chosen not only because of the prices they offer (all under £ 3 per month) but also because they include the key VPN features to protect your data and your identity.
Here are the best cheap VPN services for 2020:
TL; DR – These are the best cheap VPNs:
Mashable exclusive VPN offer • One of the few VPN providers that offers a cheap one-year plan. • Excellent for unlocking streaming services
Unclear where virtual servers are located
PureVPN is a solid VPN that offers users both advanced and user-friendly features.
1. PureVPN
PureVPN is a solid VPN that offers users both advanced and user-friendly features.
-
PureVPN five-year plan (exclusively miscible):
£ 1 a month
PureVPN offers a five-year subscription for around GBP 1 per month. This offer is exclusive to mashable readers:
- I just have to commit to a one-year plan exclusively at Mashable
- Unlocks Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services
- Allows five simultaneous connections
- Fully equipped, reliable, cheap and fast
- One of the few VPN providers that offers a cheap annual plan
- Over 2,000 servers in over 180 locations
- 31-day money-back guarantee included
- £ 12 will be billed annually (88% discount)
Diverse server distribution • Excellent and unique functions • No protocol guidelines • Extremely user-friendly
No policy for no protocols • The Chrome extension doesn’t do much and only protects your browser’s traffic
A secure VPN with unique features and a variety of server locations.
2. CyberGhost VPN
CyberGhost offers an incredibly secure VPN with unique features that you won’t find in any other VPN.
-
CyberGhost VPN 3 year plan:
£ 2.10 a month
CyberGhost VPN offers a 3-year subscription for £ 2.10 a month:
- Very user friendly
- Good choice for first time users
- Supported on Android, iOS, Linux, macOS and Windows
- Allows seven simultaneous connections
- Compatible with P2P and BitTorrent
- Blocks ads
- Over 2,000 servers in 61 locations
- 45-day money-back guarantee included
- £ 25.20 will be billed annually (80% discount)
The cheapest VPN currently available • P2P support • Compatible with Netflix sharing • Run by CyberGhost VPN owners, Kape Technologies
The speed performance is inconsistent. • The support is not great
The cheapest VPN service with a range of impressive features.
3. ZenMate VPN
ZenMate VPN offers one of the cheapest services currently available with a variety of functions.
-
ZenMate VPN three-year plan:
£ 1.39 a month
ZenMate VPN offers a three-year subscription for £ 1.39 a month:
- The cheapest VPN available
- Just have to commit to a one-year plan
- Secure encryption and strong protocols
- Allows five simultaneous connections
- Unlocks most streaming services
- Minimal loss of speed
- Over 2,200 servers in 35 countries
- 30 days money back guarantee included
- £ 16.68 is billed annually (84% discount)
One of the safest VPNs available • Not recognizable by streaming services • Large number of servers
Additional simultaneous connections cannot be purchased
NordVPN is an award-winning VPN that increases your security when surfing the Internet.
4. NordVPN
Not recognizable with an impressive number of servers and server locations for streaming services.
-
NordVPN three-year plan:
£ 2.82 a month
NordVPN offers a three-year subscription for £ 2.82 a month:
- Award-winning VPN with the best overall security
- Supported on Android, iOS, Linux, macOS and Windows
- Allows six simultaneous connections
- Unrecognizable: Compatible with any streaming service
- Over 5,200 servers in different locations worldwide
- 30 days money back guarantee included
- £ 33.84 is billed annually (80% discount)
Note: NordVPN announced a violation in March 2018 when a hacker exploited an insecure remote management system in a Finnish data center from which the company rented servers. Fortunately, this isolated attack only affected a NordVPN server – and thanks to its strict non-logging policy, no user activity was affected in the incident. Click here to learn more.
The currently most popular VPN • Excellent customer service • Excellent speed • Strong encryption
It’s expensive, but for a reason.
5. ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN is widely recognized as one of the best VPNs, but is expensive.
-
ExpressVPN 15-month plan:
£ 5.07 a month
ExpressVPN offers a 15 month subscription for £ 5.07 a month:
- Most expensive, but one of the highest rated VPNs ever
- Compatible with P2P and BitTorrent
- Extremely simple interface
- One of the fastest VPNs available with excellent customer service
- Unrecognizable: Compatible with any streaming service
- Over 3,000 VPN servers at 160 server locations in 94 countries
- 30 days money back guarantee included
- £ 60.84 will be billed annually (49% discount)
Mashable exclusive VPN offer • Cost-effective one-year plan
Connection problems • Inconsistent speeds
Possible connection problems play no role in this cheap offer.
6. Ivacy VPN
Ivacy VPN offers a range of features at an extremely affordable price.
-
Five-year plan for Ivacy VPN:
£ 0.75 a month
Ivacy VPN offers a five-year subscription for £ 0.75 per month:
- I just have to commit to a one-year plan exclusively at Mashable
- Compatible with P2P and BitTorrent
- Unlocks Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services
- Allows five simultaneous connections
- Over 1,000 servers in 100 locations
- 30 day money back guarantee
- £ 9.00 will be billed annually (90% discount)
Find out more about VPNs
Would you like to learn more about VPNs and how to best use them? Visit our sister publication PCMag to learn everything you need to know about VPNs and what PCMag lists as a top 10 VPN provider.