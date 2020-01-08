The best cheap smartwatch deals for January 2020

Loading...

The watch is as much a fashion accessory as it is functional and for a long time “digital” watches looked anything but cool. Now a well-made smartwatch can be just as aesthetic as a mechanical timepiece. A good, well-chosen smartwatch or fitness tracker can make your life easier in a variety of ways, from following your steps to following your heart rate and giving instant notifications – all from the convenient location on your wrist. All this functionality makes it easy to live hands-free without constantly snooping around to remove your smartphone.

Smartwatches are only becoming more sophisticated, with greater power and longer battery life, often packaged in a smaller and lighter exterior, and with incredibly advanced touchscreens and increasingly intuitive interaction software, it was never better to jump on the bandwagon. The only thing that doesn’t get better is the price, which means that the real question is how you get the features you need for the price you want.

Ready to take the leap to high-tech, hands-free wearables? Read on for the best smartwatch deals and Apple Watch deals available for January 2020. However, don’t expect the Pixel Watch soon.

Best smartwatch offers now

More about the best smartwatch deals currently on the market

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 have long since been discontinued, but Apple recently also discontinued the Apple Watch Series 4 in favor of the Apple Watch Series 5. During the September event, the Series 5 debuted with other sought-after products such as the iPhone 11. Is the Series 5 now worth buying? We think so, and there are a few features that you should pay attention to. Although the design of the watch is anything but the same, the display is now “always on”. Although you would think that the battery would be drained (and Apple Watches are lagging somewhat behind their counterparts), a lower refresh rate in this mode allows the Series 5 to maintain the same 18-hour battery life of the previous generation. We split the full specification difference between the Series 4 and Series 5 (there is not much).

If you are not ready to make a lot of money, the Apple Watch Series 3 is your best affordable option for an Apple Watch. Although it is two generations old, it is still one of the best smartwatches on the market and not much different than the Apple Watch series 4. You can use it to send and receive messages via Bluetooth, your social media accounts at keep track of your workouts with the built-in GPS.

Amazfit Bip

The Amazfit Bip is one of the most affordable smart watches in our collection. If you are looking for a super affordable, no-nonsense budget smart watch, consider the new Amazfit Bip. The robust Bip swings most bells and whistles in favor of an inexpensive, frills-free sports watch design that is perfect for active users looking for something more than your standard digital watch (think of G-Shock with a heart rate monitor, adjustable face and smart connectivity).

This inexpensive smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS devices and can be synchronized wirelessly with your phone to upload and keep track of fitness statistics via the accompanying Mi Fit app. The case is dustproof and water resistant and, most impressive, the internal battery lasts up to 30 days before it needs to be charged.

VTech Kidizoom DX2

If you know a young techie who would love his or her own smartwatch, then VTech’s Kidizoom DX2 is exactly the card. This inexpensive portable smartwatch comes with 55 digital and analog dials to teach children how to tell the time. There are also built-in pulse-based functions such as a pedometer, gyroscopic motion sensor for games and two cameras for taking videos and photos. The included USB cable can be used to charge the watch, download new games and dials from the VTech Learning Lodge and upload photos and video clips to your computer or SIM card.

The Kidizoom DX2 has a metal and rubber housing that helps him to withstand daily “use by children” and the bumps and falls that accompany it. It is also affordable, making it one of the best inexpensive smartwatches for kids who want their own watch.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier

Not everyone is obsessed with Apple and iOS. For the rest of us who are agnostic about the operating system or are fans of Android, this discount is worth it. One of our favorite deals is from Samsung and it is a solid favorite of ours. The fantastic looking Gear S3 has a classic yet utilitarian construction, thanks to the gunmetal gray steel housing and thick rubber or leather wristband. Tough Gorilla Glass protects the face of the touchscreen and the housing offers military protection against dust, moisture and shocks.

The Gear S3 also has a rotating ring that you can use to browse through apps, notifications and more. Like other options, it synchronizes wirelessly with your phone, and the S3 also has a heart rate monitor, along with a number of health tracking functions. The robust Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is available for $ 250 at Amazon and works great for all Samsung enthusiasts out there. And if you’re looking for a cheaper option, the updated Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch is available for less than $ 200 at Amazon.

Ticwatch E

Mobvoi Ticwatch E is one of the most affordable smartwatches you can buy, and it is a surprising hit. This budget-friendly wearable costs less than some fitness trackers, but still offers a full suite with Android Wear 2.0 functionality for use with a wide range of great apps. It also offers built-in support for Google Assistant, which allows you to answer messages, ask questions, set reminders, and more with simple voice commands. It also has a decent battery life, but you must charge it for at least two hours before you use it. The Ticwatch doubles as a fitness smartwatch, thanks to the built-in heart rate monitor and fitness tracker functions.

Garmin Vívosmart HR

View the health-based Garmin Vivosmart HR for a solid and affordable cheap Fitbit alternative. This fitness tracker displays steps, distance, calories, and heart rate, along with text, call, email, calendar, and social media alerts. It also has an alarm clock. Easy to use, it reminds you to stay active via a motion bar and vibrator. It even has an integrated barometric altimeter that tracks when you take the stairs and measures your training intensity, so you can monitor your progress against weekly goals. (However, you cannot make calls with this specific model.)

For detailed calorie tracking, you can create an account at MyFitnessPal and link it to your Garmin Connect account, which allows you to compare the calories consumed with the total calories burned, and to compete in challenges with others. This pedometer smartwatch has a battery life of up to five days, as well as a handy, non-intrusive touchscreen design.

Fossil Gen 4 Q Venture HR

Here’s another great, classic-looking Fossil hybrid smartwatch that is only for the ladies – the new Gen 4 Q Venture. Like the updated Fossil Explorist, this hybrid timepiece combines a traditional watch case design with smart features including fitness tracking and Bluetooth connectivity, along with new additions such as a heart rate monitor and built-in GPS. Pair it with your iOS or Android device and the Venture will alert you when you receive calls, text messages, social media updates and more. You can also follow your daily activities at a glance.

If you like the traditional aesthetics of the Explorist, but prefer something more feminine, then the Q Venture is an equally affordable alternative: you can score this great-looking hybrid smartwatch in different colors and case / strap combinations.

Fitbit Blaze Special Edition

There are many different reasons for wanting a smartwatch, but if fitness tracking is at the top of your list, then a Fitbit wearable is what you need. Unlike other, more simplified options from this venerable brand, such as the Alta and Flex 2, the Blaze is more than just a smart pedometer. With this handy watch you can keep your heart rate at rest, monitor the number of calories burned per day and the number of stairs you climb and even use the sleep monitor to better understand what your body needs. Fitbit offers a quick look at the statistics of the day and even allows you to keep track of specific training sessions such as running, cycling, weightlifting and hamster cycling on the treadmill.

As a Bluetooth smartwatch, the Fitbit Blaze is fairly standard. With a battery life of up to five days, built-in GPS and smartphone functionality, it has all the technology that you would expect from one of the top brands on the market. Although this specific model has now been succeeded by the Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa, it is still one of those smartwatches you can be proud of. if you are looking for a fitness tracker for a lower price, then the all black Blaze Special Edition is for you.

Samsung Gear Sport

If you want a fitness watch with a more classic look, check out the excellent Samsung Gear Sport, which helps you keep track of your daily activities, heart rate and more. This Samsung smartwatch uses a wide range of tracking sensors to closely monitor your activity levels, including steps taken, calories burned, heart rate and sleep quality. It can even automatically identify different types of physical activities such as running, swimming, and cycling. The smartwatch is water resistant at a depth of up to 164 feet and features a curved, color-colored AMOLED screen with real-time activity statistics, along with texts and other alerts from your iOS or Android smartphone.

Built-in GPS also gives you accurate real-time statistics. The watch features the S Health app, which you can use to set goals, check scoreboards, challenge others to take part in competitions and share workout results with just one push of a button. The smartwatch also acts as a stand-alone music player, allowing you to store your favorite music on your Gear Sport or connect to your phone with Spotify for access to millions of songs. Charging is easy with the included holder.

