The best cheap phones you can buy in 2020: flagship functions for every budget

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro starts at $ 1,000, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $ 1,099 and the Samsung Note 10 Plus starts at $ 1,099. Even the more affordable OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, costs $ 900. These manufacturers, along with wireless providers, offer monthly payment plans to help people pay these high prices, but no matter how you cut it, the price of Flagship is still a deterrent for many people.

Fortunately there are a number of excellent affordable alternatives and these alternatives have improved considerably in recent years. Various manufacturers, including many from China and Korea, have attractive products that become more popular as we reach the saturation of the smartphone. Amazon has its built-in Alexa phones that offer reasonable prices on current models and phones that may be a year or two old, but are still valuable options.

Camera performance has been an important distinction between flagships and mid-range phones in recent years, but even today’s affordable phones can help you take decent photos to share with family and friends or on social media. Let’s look at some of the cheapest options available.

These phones are in order from lowest to highest price.

The Coolpad Legacy (see my review) is designed with a large screen, a huge capacity battery with Quick Charge 3.0, high-quality plastic and glass materials, a microSD expansion card, a 3.5 mm headphone connection and is even launched with Android 9 Pie out of the box. There are compromises for the price of $ 130 (free on Metro by T-Mobile), but they are well hidden on the Coolpad Legacy.

This is a great first phone, one for someone who needs a phone battery that lasts a few days with one charge, or someone who wants a big screen that is easy to read.

It has modern features and solid design aspects while performing reliably to help you get things done. I am still stunned by the low price of this phone and did not expect it to be that good.

The Moto G7 Play has a full retail price of $ 159.99, a decrease compared to the suggested retail price of $ 199.99. It can be found on Amazon or directly from Motorola for this reduced price.

The Moto G7 Play has a 5.7-inch display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 13MP camera on the back, 8MP camera on the front, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB internal memory with a microSD expansion card slot and a fairly large 3000 mAh battery. It has some water resistance and retains the 3.5 mm audio connection.

The Moto G7 Play is cheaper than most insurance policies for flagship phones, so if you need a cheap phone or a backup, this might be the one you should consider. Motorola also does an excellent job by offering a stock Android experience that also receives fairly regular updates.

The Moto G7 Power (see our full review) is available from Amazon for just $ 200 or from Motorola for $ 250.

Jason Cipriani from ZDNet stated that the Moto G7 power is the budget phone you’re looking for, thanks to the very long battery life, solid performance and an affordable price. The photo quality does not correspond to five times higher flagships, but photos are still good enough for social media sharing.

The Moto G7 Power has a 6.2-inch screen, 12 MP camera on the back, an 8MP camera on the front, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB internal memory with a microSD card slot and no less than 5,000 mAh battery. It is a mid-level telephone that is available for an entry price.

The Samsung Galaxy Note series is one of the most capable devices for the company, but models also start at $ 1,000 and go up from there. If you still want an experience with a stylus for a much more affordable price, the Stylo line from LG is worth considering.

The LG Stylo 5 is available as an unlocked smartphone with a 6.2-inch screen, 3 GB RAM, microSD card, 3500 mAh battery, 13MP camera on the back and 5 MP camera on the front. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.

You can use the included stylus for taking notes, illustrations, writing chat messages and more. Like the latest Galaxy Note devices, you can also extend the stylus and take handwritten notes while the screen is off.

Although we usually focus on the Samsung Galaxy S and Note series, Samsung makes waves with its extremely capable A series. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is available from different providers with the cheapest option being the unlocked version for $ 249.99 from Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 (see our full review of the Xfinity Mobile model) has a beautiful 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage with a microSD card and a Samsung Exynos 9610 processor. There are three cameras on the back: 25 MP, 8 MP and a 5 MP depth sensor with a whopping 25 MP camera on the front. A very large battery of 4000 mAh keeps this beautiful phone switched on.

An optical fingerprint sensor under the screen works very well, while we still have a 3.5 mm headset connection and USB-C port. The Galaxy A50 is a very good phone and gives you appreciation for the A series.

The Motorola One Action distinguishes itself from the affordable phones package with a triple rear camera design that delivers a 117-degree ultra-wide-angle camera, 12MP standard camera and a 5MP depth-sensitive camera lens for a price that is much less than three-lens flagships. Jason Cipriani from ZDNet was very impressed with the release and personally I am considering one for a test phone.

The Motorola One Action is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9609 processor with Android 9.0 Pie, a 6.3-inch screen, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory and a 3500 mAh battery.

A unique feature that we have not seen from others is the ability to film video into the landscape while keeping your phone comfortably in portrait position. You can also enjoy media on the large screen with a small hole puncher on the front.

There is minimal water resistance, a 3.5 mm audio connection, Bluetooth 5.0 and more on the inside. It is a capable telephone available at a very affordable price.

The Pixel telephone line from Google competes with flagships from Apple, Samsung and Huawei. Google has unveiled the Pixel 3a a few months ago for just $ 399 and the press is extremely satisfied with the performance. It’s a medium-level phone, but the eye-catching camera of the Pixel 3 is included, so if you want the absolute best phone for less than $ 400 that will be updated for years, then you can’t go wrong with a Pixel 3a in Just Black , Purplish or Clear White.

Even better for the masses, Google sells them in T-Mobile, Verizon and Sprint stores. Keep an eye on it when Google is getting ready to announce the Pixel 4 in October.

The Pixel 3a runs on Android 9 Pie and knows for sure that it will be updated to Android 10 in time. It has a 5.6-inch display with a 12.2 MP camera on the back and an 8MP camera on the front with the fantastic image processing software from Google.

A Snapdragon 670 feeds the Pixel 3a with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, a 3000 mAh battery and stereo speakers. A fast fingerprint scanner on the back unlocks the phone while it still has a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

