The best cheap laptops in the UK: 8 options for 2020

The HP Stream 11 is in direct competition with the Inspiron 11 because it offers similar specifications and color options. However, the stream contains some notable features, especially for students.

It comes with a one-year subscription to Office 365 that includes Excel, Word, and Powerpoint. You also get 60 free monthly Skype minutes and a terabyte of cloud storage. The notebook is fully cloud-ready, so you can access all of your files anywhere.

The 11-inch laptop has advanced WiFi connectivity. Because this HP laptop is built without a fan, it should be quiet and comfortable to use on your lap while using the 10 hour battery life. The HP Stream 11 also has connectors that allow you to connect it to a variety of monitors, TVs, and other accessories.

Does it have a fingerprint reader? No. Does it have a backlit keyboard? No, but you don’t really need them anyway. What it has is a built-in webcam, well-designed case, and more cloud storage than you know what to do. And bonus: the 14-inch screen only costs 20 euros more.