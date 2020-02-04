The best cheap headphones for 2020

Do you need cheap headphones or earphones but want to avoid the trap of buying something mediocre just because the price is right? We hear you.

The Shure SE112 are the best cheap headphones you can buy. You have exactly what you need – surprisingly good sound quality in a comfortable, uncomplicated earphone that makes the listening experience superior to all priorities except the price.

Our team has tested hundreds of headphones, from the most expensive models to those they give away on airplanes. So we know what good sound is, and we know when headphones deliver sound quality that is better than the price suggests. If the Shure SE112 is not for you, you will be pleasantly surprised by these alternative choices. They are each characterized by a certain strength, but are all budget-friendly and, in our opinion, outperform other products in their price range.

The best cheap headphones at a glance

The best cheap headphones: Shure SE112

Why you should buy it: They offer a perfect mix of comfort, sound and portable comfort.

Who you are for: The active, everyday listener who wants great sound in a compact and portable package.

Why we chose the Shure SE112:

In fact, many headphone hunters are looking for a pair that sounds simple and good, and can’t (or won’t) spend more than a moderate amount of money to get them. We hear you. Although there are some solid options under the $ 50 mark, we always recommend Shures SE112.

The SE112 is a long established pair of in-ears from one of the most reputable audio companies in the world and offers a clear appearance, a comfortable fit and a terrifyingly good sound for the money. With a clear, open sound signature that clearly outperforms competitors, the SE112 is actually better than many tested headphones that cost twice the price.

Straightforward high-end basses and powerful but not too rumble basses ensure clear details, precisely reproduce your favorite music and effortlessly take you through commuting routes and long workouts. Though their fidelity doesn’t match that of premium headphones, the SE112 can hold its own in the audio universe, saving you money on a very special headphone.

The best cheap on-ear headphones: JLab Studio Icon

Why you should buy it: The wireless comfort makes these on-ear headphones an excellent choice for on the go.

Who you are for: Anyone who wants wireless headphones at a great price.

Why we chose the JLab Studio Icon:

It’s hard to beat the value of JLab Studio Icons. For less than the price of a simple set of headphone cables, you get the convenience of wireless Bluetooth in a very comfortable and lightweight design. The studio icons may not provide audiophile sound, but they are not lacking in functionality. With three built-in EQ levels, you don’t have to deal with the settings in the app. You can handle voice calls with the built-in microphone, and you can adjust volume and playback with simple controls.

With a playing time of 13 hours when fully charged, the Studio Icons can be used for a whole day without any problems, but there is a disadvantage: Without an analog line-in socket, these on-ear cans are only wireless. If the battery is empty or you want to use it with an older device, you’re out of luck.

The JLab Studio Icons come with a two-year warranty, which is very generous for a category that normally only offers one year of protection.

The best cheap over-ear headphones: Audio Technica ATH-M20X

Why you should buy it: The sound is phenomenal for the money.

Who you are for: Music lovers who want comfortable over-ear headphones but don’t want money.

Why we chose the Audio Technica ATH-M20X:

Somehow Audio Technica managed to make a pair of perfectly solid studio reference headphones – an over-ear pair, no less – that cost less than $ 50.

The ATH-M20X is a further development of the popular ATH-M series, which consists of the M70X, M50X, M40X, M30X and the headphones shown above. All of these headphones are great as a DJ companion, as they are shockingly well suited for the reproduction of precise audio data. Compared to most over-ear pairs, the M20X doesn’t have a ton of bass (and the high impedance means you never clock it up to volume with “11”), but they make up for their shortcomings with crisp highs and a soft and detailed center area.

These headphones can’t compete with most of the over-ear headphones we’ve tested, but that’s because they make up a quarter of the price. When it comes to fully usable over-ears for the home studio or office, you won’t find a better option below the $ 50 mark.

The best cheap workout headphones: Advanced S2000

Why you should buy it: They are cheap, convenient and great for the gym.

Who you are for: Those who want affordable, sweat-proof buds throw them in their gym bag.

Why we chose the Advanced S2000:

If you’re looking for a range of reliable, sweat-proof earphones on the market that you can use in the gym, the Advanced S2000 is a fantastic option.

A pair of wired in-ears designed for musicians (and even come with a quarter inch adapter for audio interfaces and stereos). The affordable S2000 punch is well above its weight in terms of both durability and performance. Meaty bass will help you master the toughest repeats, and they even offer a fairly tight high-end response that goes well with the vocal performances of modern pop stars.

If you use an extremely ergonomic fit and sturdy cables that run behind your ears to hold the headphones in place during exercise, you will hardly find a better workout companion for gym rats with cash.

The best cheap headphones for Android owners: Google Pixel USB-C earphones

Why you should buy it: They’re cheap, sound great, and don’t need a USB-C dongle.

Who you are for: Anyone who wants good, cheap sound and hates looking for adapters.

Why we chose the Google Pixel USB-C earphones:

If you’re tired of looking for a dongle but don’t want to spend a lot of money on Bluetooth headphones, Google’s Pixel USB-C earphones may be the perfect option.

With no pairing or charging, the Pixel earphones offer solid bass reproduction and the ability to switch your Smart Assistant at a very affordable price.

Comfortable, ergonomic design means they stay in your ears during exercise, and easy-to-adjust ear hooks mean they’re suitable for just about everyone. Of course, if your phone has a headphone jack, a micro USB port, or anything other than USB-C, these aren’t the buds for you.

The best cheap headphones under $ 20: Panasonic ErgoFit RP-TCM125-K

Why you should buy it: They’re comfortable, dirt cheap, and they sound pretty decent.

Who you are for: Those with a very low budget.

Why we chose the Panasonic ErgoFit RP-TCM125-K:

Let’s be honest here: if your headphone spending limit is $ 20, you won’t get fancy reference quality IEMs. At this price, convenience, reliability, and ease of use are paramount, and the Panasonic ErgoFit RP-TCM125-K (which really rolls your tongue down, isn’t it?) Is for you.

For just $ 15, you get a pair of ultra-light, ergonomic earbuds that come with an inline microphone and a remote control (the microphone and price drop to a crazy $ 8). The cable is long enough for optimal comfort, and the silicone earplugs are large enough not to cause irritation or discomfort for medium-sized ears. If the standard medium-sized tips don’t fit, small and large tips are included in the package.

The kicker: They don’t even sound bad! They won’t blow you away, but we haven’t noticed any distortion and the sound is fairly balanced. If you have to go without uncomfortable plastic-tipped earphones to get something better (and dirt-cheap), grab a set of them.

