The best cheap Chromebook deals for January 2020

Over the years, Chromebooks have become faster, better and more attractive than ever. The unfortunate downside of that success is that it also means that they have risen in price. Options such as the HP Chromebook x2 can easily break the $ 500, while premium models such as the excellent Pixelbook from Google bring you closer to a grand.

Fortunately, there are still much cheaper models, although you have to be careful not to buy something that is completely outdated by 2020. However, if you know what to look out for, you can pick up a Chromebook that meets your needs for just a few hundred dollars or even less – especially in the wake of the Google Pixel event in October 2019, where we spend some practical time with Google Pixelbook Go.

If you’re looking for one of these unique Chrome OS machines, we’ve collected all the best Chromebook deals that are now available in one handy up-to-date list, along with a quick overview of some of our own favorite models to look forward to.

The best Chromebook deals today

Acer Chromebook 14 with carrying case – $ 190

HP Chromebook 14 – $ 210 (was $ 280)

(was $ 280) Lenovo Chromebook S330 2-in-1 – $ 246 (was $ 300)

(was $ 300) Acer Chromebook 715 – $ 349 (was $ 399)

(was $ 399) Asus Chromebook Flip C434 – $ 465 (was $ 570)

(was $ 570) Google Pixelbook – $ 899 (was $ 999)

Lenovo Chromebook S330

Lenovo today brings some of the best Chromebooks on the market, but the high-quality range is of course not cheap. Consider the Chromebook S330 from Lenovo for a super-affordable alternative to laptops such as Yoga. This 14-inch computer runs on a quad-core CPU and 4 GB RAM – fast enough for work tasks such as surfing the web and word processing. It also comes with 32 GB flash storage for files and apps. Because Chrome OS is largely cloud-based, you do not need too much space to meet your basic needs.

It may not replace your entire Windows, Mac or Chrome OS laptops, but for so little money it’s hard to find so much laptop.

Acer Chromebook 15

Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Compact laptops are handy for traveling, but for hours of regular use and work, a full-size computer such as the excellent Chromebook 15 from Acer might be a better option. This Chrome OS laptop has a quad-core Intel Pentium N4200 CPU, 4 GB DDR4 RAM and 32 GB storage for performing basic tasks. But the highlight of this model is the 15.6-inch HD touchscreen, which gives you a lot more screen real estate to work with.

However, it is still fairly sleek and lightweight and the internal battery delivers up to 12 hours of juice, giving you more than enough for a day of work and entertainment.

Samsung Chromebook 4+

The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is another 15-inch Chromebook, but it is one of our favorites. It looks sleek, with a silver chassis and thin edges, although it is only 3.75 pounds. Like many Chromebooks, it comes with just 4 GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor, but if your computing tasks are relatively simple, you’ll find a lot of performance under the hood here. The Samsung Chromebook 4+ also comes with two USB-C ports, a full-size keyboard and a battery life of up to 10.5 hours.

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook

Riley Young / Digital Trends

If you are looking for a standard clamshell Chromebook, look no further than the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook. The Yoga Chromebook is great for an affordable price with its 8th-generation Core i3 processor, a clear 1080p screen and an excellent battery life. At the moment our list of the best Chromebooks in the 15-inch category stops. And, unlike some of the cheaper Chromebooks, Yoga has fantastic build quality and a refreshingly simple design. The thin edges around the edge of the screen mimic the appearance of laptops that cost twice as much. There is even an option with a 4K screen, which is quite rare to see on a Chromebook.

Deals are currently scarce for this new high-end Chromebook, so if you see one on our list, jump on it before it’s gone.

HP Chromebook x2

Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The HP Chromebook x2 is currently considered to be the best Chromebook that you can buy (at least because of our measurements). The cheaper model, currently starting at $ 530, comes with an Intel Core M processor, 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. That may not sound like much, but for a 12-inch Chromebook, it’s enough muscle mass.

Like the Surface Book 2, the HP Chromebook x2 is a 12.3-inch tablet that can pop out of the keyboard enclosure magnetically. It works both as a tablet and a clamshell notebook. This design makes it a great option for students or employees on the move. It is a bit more expensive for a Chromebook, but with some impressive features you will certainly get value for money.

Google Pixelbook

Daven Mathies / Digital Trends

Since Google was a pioneer in the Chrome operating system, it only fits that the company’s own Chromebook is one of the best money to buy, so we saved it for the last time. The Google Pixelbook has the look and feel of a high-end Chrome OS laptop with a super slim and attractive design, great build quality, a beautiful touch screen with high resolution and fast performance under daily workloads. In one word: it is the most advanced Chromebook laptop that you can buy.

The touchscreen can be folded flat for tablet-like use (or can be in tent mode if you just want to watch some entertainment), and the Pixelbook has better specifications than most Chromebooks with its PC hardware with newer Intel Core i- series of CPUs. For all of these functions you would normally pay $ 999, but you will find it with a discount from time to time.

