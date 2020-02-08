The best cheap Chromebook deals for February 2020

In the past five years, Chrome OS laptops – commonly known as Chromebooks – have become faster, better, and more attractive than ever. The flip side of this ripening process is that the average price of these machines has increased with increasing quality, although much of it is due to the fact that there are simply more options these days. Models like the HP Chromebook x2 can easily pass the $ 500 mark, while high-end models like the Google Pixelbook can bring you closer to the $ 1,000 threshold or even more if you choose to upgrade Decide hardware.

The good news is that there are still a lot of very affordable Chromebooks in the wild. However, you need to be careful not to buy one that is outdated and slow in 2020. If you know what to look for, you can get a Chromebook that fits your needs for a few hundred dollars or less. If you’d like to try these unique Chrome OS laptops, keep reading: We’ve put the latest Chromebook offerings in a handy list and a few of our offerings. Top picks to watch out for.

The best Chromebook deals today

Acer Chromebook 14 with carrying case – $ 159 (was $ 299)

(was $ 299) HP Chromebook 14 – $ 218 (was $ 280)

(was $ 280) Lenovo Chromebook S330 2-in-1 – $ 245 (was $ 300)

(was $ 300) Acer Chromebook 715 – $ 349 (was $ 399)

(was $ 399) Asus Chromebook Flip C434 – $ 484 (was $ 570)

(was $ 570) Samsung Chromebook Pro 2-in-1 – $ 500 (was $ 550)

(was $ 550) Google Pixelbook – $ 879 (was $ 999)

Lenovo Chromebook S330

Lenovo brings some of the best Chromebooks to the market, but the high-end offerings aren’t cheap, of course. The Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a particularly affordable alternative to laptops like the Yoga. This 14-inch computer runs on a quad-core CPU and 4 GB RAM – fast enough for work tasks such as surfing the Internet and word processing. It also comes with 32 GB of flash storage for files and apps. Since Chrome OS is largely cloud-based, you don’t need too much storage space to meet your basic needs.

It may not replace all full-featured Windows, Mac, or Chrome OS laptops, but it is difficult to find so many laptops for so little money.

Acer Chromebook 15

Compact laptops come in handy on the go, but a full-size computer like Acer’s excellent Chromebook 15 may be a better option for hours of regular use and work. This Chrome OS laptop has an Intel Pentium N4200 quad-core CPU, 4 GB DDR4 RAM and 32 GB memory for basic tasks. However, the highlight of this model is the 15.6-inch HD touch display, which gives you a lot more screen space.

However, it’s still quite slim and light, and the internal battery delivers up to 12 hours of juice, so you’ll have more than enough for a day of work and entertainment.

Samsung Chromebook 4+

The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is another 15-inch Chromebook, but one of our favorites. It has a sleek look with a silver chassis and thin bezels, although it only weighs 3.75 pounds. Like many Chromebooks, it comes with only 4 GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor. However, if your computing tasks are relatively simple, you will find plenty of performance under the hood here. The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is also equipped with two USB-C ports, a full-size keyboard and a battery life of up to 10.5 hours.

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook

If you’re looking for a standard clamshell chromebook, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is for you. For an affordable price, the Yoga Chromebook offers an excellent 8th generation Core i3 processor, a crisp 1080p screen and excellent battery life. Our list of the best Chromebooks is currently in the 15-inch category. And unlike some of the cheaper Chromebooks, the Yoga has fantastic build quality and a refreshingly simple design. The thin bezels on the edge of the display mimic the look of laptops that cost twice as much. There’s even an option with a 4K screen that’s rarely seen on a Chromebook.

There are currently hardly any offers for this new high-end Chromebook. So if you see one on our list, you can use it before it is no longer available.

HP Chromebook x2

The HP Chromebook x2 is currently the best Chromebook you can buy (measured anyway). The cheaper model, which currently starts at $ 530, is equipped with an Intel Core M processor, 4 GB RAM and 32 GB memory. That may not sound like much, but for a 12-inch Chromebook, it’s a lot of muscle that you can handle.

Like the Surface Book 2, the HP Chromebook x2 is a 12.3-inch tablet that can magnetically pop out of the keyboard case. It works just as well as a tablet as a clamshell notebook. This design makes it a great choice for students or workers on the go. It’s a little more expensive for a Chromebook, but you’ll definitely get your money’s worth with some impressive features.

Google Pixelbook

Given that Google introduced the Chrome operating system, it’s only fitting that the company’s own Chromebook is one of the best you can buy for money. That’s why we saved it forever. The Google Pixelbook has the appearance of a high-quality Chrome OS laptop with a super slim and attractive design, excellent build quality, a beautiful high-resolution touch display and fast performance with daily workload. In a word, it’s the highest quality Chromebook you can buy.

The touchscreen can be folded flat to use a tablet (or get up in tent mode if you just want to see some entertainment), and the Pixelbook with its PC-level hardware offers the newer Intel Core i-series CPUs. All of these features typically cost $ 999, but may come at a special price from time to time.

