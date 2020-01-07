The best cheap Apple iPad deals for January 2020

Loading...

Android devices can dominate the worldwide smartphone market (ie outside the US, that is), but Apple is still a leader in the tablet field. Steve Jobs first introduced the touchscreen tablet as we know it almost ten years ago, and with this, Apple has created a whole new product area that blurs the line between portable smart devices and computers. The courageous move would turn out to be a game changer, and now other brands such as Samsung and Amazon also offer excellent own tablets – none of them managed to release the iPad from the throne.

The continued popularity of tablets is proof of their portability and versatility, with some of the largest technology companies now jumping into the mix to get a share of the pie. It’s not hard to see why people love them: these touchscreen computers are great for entertainment on the move, surfing the web and other daily tasks where a laptop is simply not needed. Your iPad can also be easily used as a lightweight laptop-like device with a good Bluetooth keyboard, or better yet, an Apple Smart Keyboard if it has the Smart Connector for that.

All techies know that iOS technology can cost quite a penny, and an important draw of iPads is that (with the exception of the Pro) they are actually quite affordable unlike other Apple products such as the iPhone, MacBook, AirPods and just about all the other carries an Apple logo. But why pay the full price? The big holiday sale in 2019 may be over, but the New Year sale is still going well and you don’t have to look too much if you’re looking for a new iPad. We’ve done the work for you, smoked the best up-to-date iPad deals and collected them all here. Be sure to take a look at the App Store after you’ve chosen one to view all the great Apple Arcade games and services.

The best iPad deals of today

Apple iPad (7th generation, 32 GB) – $ 280 (was $ 330)

(was $ 330) Apple iPad Mini (64 GB) – $ 384

Apple iPad Air (64 GB, Wi-Fi + mobile) – $ 580 (was $ 629)

(was $ 629) iPad Pro 11-inch (64 GB) – $ 735 (was $ 799)

(was $ 799) Refurbished iPads from Apple – $ 50- $ 280 discount on certain models

iPad deals

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Sometimes you just can’t beat the original. The standard entry level Apple iPad is the one that started it all, and although it has been updated half a dozen times since its first release, the classic design is still hugely popular. The new 1019 10.2-inch iPad remains our favorite all-round tablet and is recommended by most people. The current iPad models of the seventh generation 2019 are equipped with a fast A10 Fusion chip and 3 GB RAM (maximum 1 GB of the sixth gene model). The 10.2-inch touchscreen, this time slightly larger thanks to slimmed edges, has a sharp high-definition resolution of 2160 x 1,620.

It is also considerably lighter and less bulky compared to its predecessors and comes out about the same size as the original iPad Air. It comes in colors such as space gray, black, rose gold, silver and pink, not to mention it is full of the new, functional new OSOS operating system. And if you buy it directly from Apple, you can also buy the Apple Pencil – great for artists, graphic designers, and people who are more focused on education. The 10.2-inch iPad is competitively priced and not priceless, making it without a doubt the best Apple iPad deal you’ll find.

iPad Air deals

Apple surprised almost everyone when the company suddenly released a new iPad Air earlier this year, despite rumors that the line was quietly retiring. The surprise was very pleasant: the new iPad Air is so good that you almost wonder why you would even pay extra for the Pro, and it’s an excellent upgrade for the standard iPad if you want something better but don’t want it Pay $ 700 or $ 800 for a tablet. The new Air is comparable to the latest generation iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch Retina display, making it demonstrably placed in the “Goldilocks zone” of tablet formats.

It works on the newer A12 Bionic chip architecture from Apple and also 3 GB RAM, which are very good specifications for browsing, watching videos, working and even some mobile gaming. It also has a front camera if you want FaceTime for your loved ones. The standard 64 GB iPad Air goes for $ 500, making this sleek tablet a nice middle option between the standard iPad and the meatier (and more expensive) iPad Pro – and an even better value if you get it on sale.

iPad Pro deals

The iPad Pro is the larger, meatier brother of the standard 10.2-inch iPad, with more powerful hardware and a larger screen comparable to a laptop or many Chromebooks. The higher quality 2018 Pro is available in two sizes: the new version with an 11-inch screen (replacing the older Pro, which was the same size as the standard iPad) and one with a 12.9-inch screen. With more power and more screen, many choose to add a stylus, keyboard, or other accessory to the mix to get the most out of their new iPad.

Under the hood, both current-generation iPad models work on an improved A12X Bionic CPU and 4 GB RAM (or 6 GB in the 1 TB model) for spicy performance. The 11-inch Pro screen has a sharp HD resolution of 2,388 x 1,668, while the 12.9-inch offers increased screen stability with 2,732 x 2,048 pixels. Both feature the amazing patented Retina display technology from Apple and Face ID for protection.

As the “upgrade model” in the Apple tablet set-up, the 2018 Pro is a little more expensive than the standard cheap iPad with a starting price of $ 799. However, the Pro line-up is much for sale during recent seasonal sales, so you can forgot to pay retail with the aforementioned iPad Pro deals.

iPad Mini offers

With the latest-generation iPad Mini 4 released in 2014, the Apple tablet in pint format was long, much too late for an update – one that finally got it earlier this year. The latest iPad Mini 5 (simply called the ‘iPad Mini’, where Apple dropped the song in the name) was launched right next to the new iPad Air without much warning. Our take? It is a beautiful, small animal that is well above its weight, and if you are looking for a smaller tablet, the iPad Mini is the only one you should even look at. The 7.9-inch Retina touch screen is beautiful and runs on the same spicy A12 Bionic chipset as the iPad Air.

If the larger iPads are too large for your taste, the Mini is a great alternative choice as a multitasking machine that is often on the move in your bag. The iPad Mini 2019 has been launched for $ 399, but the price is slowly falling a bit (not yet with huge discounts, but any savings are good), or you can opt for one of the earlier models of the fourth generation and even more save money.

Looking for more great technical deals? Find iPhone deals, MacBook deals, laptop deals, Apple Watch deals and more on our composite deals page.

