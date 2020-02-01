The best celebrities of the week: Justin and Hailey Bieber and more

1 February 2020 01:33

1 of

20

FEEL ‘SAP’ -J Lizzo performs in Miami for the Super Bowl.

Scott Roth / Invision / AP

2 of

20

LA LOVE Snoop Dogg is putting on a Lakers training suit in memory of Kobe Bryant in Detroit.

Getty Images

3 of

20

KING QUEEN Beyoncé and Jay-Z pose together during the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in LA.

Getty Images for Roc Nation

4 of

20

ON THE FLASHING Greta Gerwig gets a hug from Tyler, the Creator, after both artists have won a lot at the Kodak Film Awards in LA.

Getty Images for Kodak

5 of

20

BIRDS OF A FEATHER The cast of “Birds of Prey” – Jurnee Smollett-Bell (from the left), Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie and Ella Jay Basco – take a selfie at the London premiere of their film.

Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP

6 of

20

IN THE GAME Jim Carrey and Sonic the Hedgehog organize a family day event at the Paramount Theater in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images

7

20

INSTAGRAM OF THE WEEK! Britney Spears goes horse riding.

8 of

20

TURNER PAGE The star of the CW show ‘Katy Keen, Lucy Hale, is viewing a comic book about her character on the panel of BroadwayCon in Manhattan.

Jose Perez / INSTARimages.com

9

20

FUNNY PEOPLE Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus go around at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Getty Images

10 from

20

CONTINUE Ryan Reynolds carries one of his daughters through downtown Manhattan.

LRNYC / MEGA

11 from

20

RUFF & READY Robert Downey Jr. (left) and Tom Holland posing with a dog in London.

REUTERS

12 from

20

CROWN COOL Kate Middleton outsources grain during a charity visit to Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-School in London.

Phil Harris-Daily Mirror / POOL su

13 from

20

COURT Quinlin Stiller, 14, (from left) plays Knicks in New York with dad Ben Stiller and actor Timothée Chalamet in Madison Square Garden.

Getty Images

14

20

GET IN Keke Palmer bounces in old marine activewear in Central Park.

Sara Jaye Weiss

15 of

20

STORY OF THE DRAPE Florence Pugh floats in silk during the Oscars Nominees Lunch in Hollywood, California.

EPA

16

20

RIGHT LADY Cynthia Erivo attracts a primary silhouette for the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Hollywood, California.

Wire Image

17

20

ALWAYS FOREVER Lin-Manuel Miranda (from left), his father Luis A. Miranda Jr., Eva Longoria and America Ferrera smile at the premiere of a documentary about Luis called “Siempre, Luis” at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Getty Images for The Latinx Hous

18

20

BOTTOM UP Justin Bieber embraces wife Hailey at the premiere of his YouTube docuseries in Westwood, California.

Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency

19 from

20

SILVER QUEEN “Game of Thrones” actress Nathalie Emmanuel jumps in metallics at the EA Sports Bowl in Miami.

Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com

20 from

20

GOING GREEN Billie Eilish mugs with neon hair at the Universal Music Group’s Grammy afterparty in LA.

FilmMagic,