The best cars, car technology and trends from CES 2020

LAS VEGAS – CES 2020 confirmed its role as the most important automotive technology show, with a handful of new car introductions (and re-introductions) plus many stand-alone technologies this week. Most American car shows, except LA, do not generate a critical mass of technically oriented car dealers, analysts and journalists. CES certainly did it.

Some giggle when Byton CEO Daniel Kircher called the M-Byte EV “the first smart device on wheels,” but not the people attending this show. From vehicle introductions and concept cars, they were all electrified – EVs or plug-in hybrids – without vehicles with only engines.

Here are some highlights from the automotive and automotive technology section of CES 2020.

Best debut: Nissan turns a new magazine

The biggest car debut – from a real car or a real car – from CES was the Nissan Ariya. It is a crossover / SUV that is meant to replace the 10-year-old Nissan Leaf or (more likely) to replace it. The Ariya is larger than the Leaf, offers two engines where the Leaf has one and gets up to 300 miles on a charge versus 225 for the Leaf. With even more of the market en route to SUVs, the Ariya is styled. The Leaf is a four-door sedan.

All this came at the same time that show visitors got the news about how former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn had made up for his departure from Japan in a shipping box full of air holes, on a private jet, and Ghosn heard rail against the accused-is-supposedly guilty legal system, such as he described it. (He also disassociated Nissan, his former employer.) The two events had nothing to do with each other, except that the company was Nissan in both cases.

Jeep gets 3 electrified vehicles

FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobile) plans to electrify its entire iconic Jeep line by 2022. That means not only EV vehicles but plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models with up to 30 miles of battery power driving before the gas engine starts in. They have vehicle badges marked ‘4xe’ and include the traditional (Jeep-like) Wrangler, the small Renegade and Compass SUV. In Europe, Jeep said that the vehicles will have an electric motor and a 1.3-liter four turbo engine with 240 hp. “Electrification … will modernize the Jeep brand because it strives to become the leader in green, environmentally friendly premium technology,” the company says.

FCA also showed the Fiat Centoventi, a 145-inch four-seater with suicide doors and space for one to four batteries (they slide in), making a range of 100-500 km or 62-311 miles possible. A luxury model would get a 20-inch display in addition to the standard 10-incher. The deceased Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said that Fiat lost $ 10,000 per car when making the Fiat 500th; hopefully this has better margins.

Front screens are getting bigger

The Byton M-Byte is the winner with a 48-inch LCD (single panel) with SPF-30 in the glove compartment. The display in the Sony Vision-S concept car was only slightly smaller. The small Fiat Centoventi concept EV is available with an optional 20-inch panel. Byton even has an LCD panel in the steering wheel. Pimp-my-ride tuners did that years ago. The difference with Byton is legal because the airbag is still in the lower third of the wheel hub. For Byton, it was a reintroduction of the M-Byte as a production-ready vehicle (first cars, late 2020, US 2021) after a disclosure of CES 2018.

Sony shocked CES – meaning the foreword did not leak – with its Vision-S concept car that also had a width of the cockpit range of LCDs, including side mirror / blind spot LCDs on the left and right edges. Not that Sony will build an EV and compete with Tesla; this was a car to remind car manufacturers that Sony also makes a lot of car electronics that go beyond radios in the dashboard.

Displays are generally larger. A 7-inch display doesn’t cut it anymore, except for the cheapest cars where navigation is your phone, not a navigation package of $ 500 – $ 1,000. More instrument panels are now 12 inches and some high-end suppliers pair it with a second 12-inch in the middle stack. Mercedes has dropped the small seam between the two with your line of sight and the steering wheel so that it looks like a single panel for the driver. Medium-sized and larger cars need a 10-inch center console to remain competitive. The Mustang Mach-E EV gets a 15-inch portrait view.

At the same time, the perceived image size of head-up displays increases. This makes augmented reality HUDs possible, in this case it means that the car follows the position of your eyes in relation to the HUD and overlaps where the arrows in your line of sight turn, so that it appears to float over the actual turn. For those who say “too distracting, too dangerous”, it helps to drive a head-up display car to see how HUDs reduce distraction.

BMW car seats become lounge chairs

While cars become self-driving cars and the driving controls disappear, automakers think of large, spacious seats with amorphous shape for the passengers. BMW has further elaborated the concept with not just one but three variants. All three are currently not available; two because they are concepts, and the third because in a few years it will be on the BMW X7 SUV and others and only for those who are comfortable with a $ 1500 lease payment.

The furthest away is the BMW i Interaction Ease concept interior that described BMW’s development head Klaus Froelich as “an ultimate luxury experience … The combination of advanced technology and design creates an almost human bond with the car.” The two seats are connected together (no room for cup holders! Oh, humanity!), With integrated leg supports. They integrate touch areas for selecting, for example, infotainment, and in this concept areas highlight to confirm a selection or create atmosphere. The concepts also offer enormous legroom. BMW says the i Interation Ease interior’s abstract interior “underlines the potential of an intuitive, almost human-like interaction between passenger and vehicle.”

Have it? In the real world, we wonder if the extra length that the car adds is compatible with the desire for shorter vehicles in urban areas. But if they drive themselves, they can just go somewhere else after you have thrown away the car for the evening, and parking is not your problem.

The ZeroG Lounger is almost in production. Mounted in three BMW X7s for CES, the seat tilts back 60 degrees, including the seat pan. An entertainment screen falls from the awning location. An integrated seat belt and cocoon airbag protect a reclining passenger. Most cars with armchairs warn you today not to use the function while driving. (Exactly.) BMW says that “ZeroG Lounger … will be ready in a similar form in a few years for series production vehicles.” We can hardly wait. (Seriously.) This is the type of function that makes a long journey comfortable for the passenger. It would be nice if BMW could fit one into an X5, a more achievable BMW.

Finally, the BMW i3 Urban Suite: BMW tore the interior of the outgoing i3 carbon fiber EV and changed the right rear passenger room into a sloping rear seat (if you want to sit upright, the driver’s seat is not on the standard vehicle). The right front seat is a sliding footrest. The left rear seat is a wooden table with a securely mounted lamp. It’s cool, it’s impractical and it keeps our attention while waiting for the BMW i4 EV from 2021 with, we hear, a 530 hp engine, 300 km range and the ability to cope with the Tesla Model 3 .

Fewer control modules do more work

This is nerdy, so feel free to continue to the snow-in-Detroit photo. (But isn’t this ExtremeTech? Ed.) Because cars do more things electronically, the number of microprocessors has increased by around 100. Tier 1 suppliers, the big boys like Visteon, Continental, Bosch, Magna and Aptiv, integrate many of small modules into a few uber modules, or domain controllers: one for security, one for infotainment, one for the engine room. This reduces the amount of wiring in the car. There are still connections, but only share as much data as needed, for example infotainment and the security modules. The telematics modem must offer WiFi in the car and must also seek assistance in the event of an accident, which are separate domains.

Visteon’s advanced technical director, Upton Bowden, says a vendor can scale up the microprocessor within a domain controller for more or less performance. or to control additional screens, all if needed. This means that the device does not have to be certified and tested multiple times for slightly different applications. And the Tier 1 supplier takes responsibility for checking all the parts inside, which means that the car manufacturer in unusual language only has one throat to choke if there is a development problem.

CES didn’t kill the Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) gave up its January slot for one in June. Some believe that CES has blown Detroit out of the water. The shows are actually different. Every major auto show (LA, New York, Detroit, Chicago, DC) takes about 10 days to show cars to customers; the days of the press / analysts that are dealt with 2-3 days in advance are just one way to get car manufacturers to build fancy cabs and then transfer them to local dealer associations. Meanwhile, the high-end European automakers realized their market share in Michigan rounded to zero percent and bail.

And the LA Auto Show, which was a week away from NAIAS in January, moved to the end of November, where it has cemented its role as the show for green vehicles (it’s in California) with its press days under the AutoMobility LA brand. In addition, LA has quite a few new car intros, and the Audi-BMW-Jaguar-Infiniti-Lexus-Mercedes-Porsche companies know that SoCal is a fertile hunting ground. NAIAS made a half-hearted attempt to be a tech show with something called Automobili-D, but it was too little, too late, and put it in the basement of Cobo Hall (now called TCF Center).

Anyway, CES is much bigger than Detroit or another American auto show for media and industry participation. The SEMA show in Las Vegas in early November is more of a tuner / parts show. Comdex, the computer exchange, could have been a car show, but it didn’t survive much after Y2K. And Detroit can reinvent itself as a car show / outdoor festival in June. The only thing that remains of the show in January is the detached North American car and truck of the year (NACTOY) on TCF Center Monday. Beyond Detroit, car shows see an uncertain future as automakers wonder how much money they should invest. Mercedes-Benz also withdrew from the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) for 2020, although it is the company’s most lucrative sales grass. That’s a bad sign for car shows.

Ivanka Trump speaks, World End Not End

Much has been done about the Consumer Technology Association (the CES organizer) that invited the first daughter and counselor of President Ivanka Trump to do a one-to-one keynote interview with Gary President / CEO Gary Shapiro. There was concern that Shapiro and CTA were trying to tip the Trumpward scale in an election year. (Maybe. But it is far from election day, and enough Democratic branch managers appear at CES to speak for most years.) There was some resistance around the hashtag #BoycottCES, but it meant giving up paid rooms for $ 500 a night , so if there was a boycott, it was one-on-one chat.

For the most part, Ivanka Trump said nothing bizarre in her 40 minutes; she usually reformulated the business line. For the most part, there are more women in technology who would have been better role models. The best criticism was “Ivanka Trump Keynoting at CES Is All That Is Wrong For Women In Tech” by Carolina Milanesi in Forbes.

Nobody booed. Many agreed with Trump that “our immigration system is totally flawed,” although some of her related comments about making visa slots available to skilled workers may go beyond what the administration does. Tech and car companies are desperately looking for highly skilled engineers and computer scientists.

Basically, many companies that are members of the CTA produce in China. They prefer not to rate their products. If a high-profile, softball interview for Ivanka makes the White House look like consumer technology companies and easily tackles the rates, it is the price you pay to make the trade run smoothly.

Mini trends and gossip from the CES week in Vegas

On the Strip, Las Vegas Boulevard, the smell of weed was almost everywhere. Especially on the overpasses that are needed to get you safely over the six to eight lanes of the road. A friend of a software development company said: “With all our bio-engineering skills you would think that someone could remove the odor (yes, a pun).”

There were several EVs, passenger transport operators and transporters of the future – some nicely rounded (Toyota’s concept, top image), other small and long minibuses for half a dozen commuters. Toyota even envisaged a future Woven City community that will build it in 2021 at the foot of Mount Fuji. Mercedes-Benz showed a distant, doorless AVTR (Avatar) linked to the James Cameron movie. He feels the heartbeat and pulse of the occupant and responds with a welcoming thump to the backrest.

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) continues to win converts, especially from the QNX operating system. QNX initially took Microsoft Windows Embedded Automotive out of the way when the Ford company won to support Ford Sync in 2014. Now it’s almost a battle between AGL, QNX and Android. The AGL consortium has announced a reference design to make it easier for car manufacturers to transfer their cars.

BMW said it would be the first automaker with 5G telematics in the car, in collaboration with telematics partner Samsung, in the BMW iNext EV from 2021. BMW has a long history with Samsung; its now subsidiary Harman has produced the last four infotainment main units of BMW and the BMW iDrive system is considered the most competent infotainment controller, almost two decades after the first edition in 2001.

New types of sensors can improve driving and self-driving. TriEye showed SWIR, or short-wave infrared lidar, in a camera that improves visibility in dusty, snowy and rainy conditions, the company says. WaveSense spoke about the ground penetrating radar for self-driving. Say what – you want to move forward, not down? CTO Byron Stanley says the soil composition, buried pipes and cables create a unique fingerprint that, once mapped out, lets the car know the location within a few centimeters. And it is not affected by above-ground weather conditions.

If something upset people about CES, it wasn’t the monorail lines (better than in previous years), long wait in taxi lines (Lyft and Uber solved that problem), or all security checks (fleeting; you could sneak into a cruise missile) . It was $ 25- $ 50 a day for a “resort” fee. I came to a college hockey tournament early in the new T-Mobile Center on the strip when Vegas was still in the days just after New Year’s Eve party-goers left. The first three nights my $ 43 (with taxes) daily resort fee was more than the room. (By midweek, some rooms were offered by hoteliers for $ 2,000 a night.) The resort fee was two bottles of water per day, use of the grand health center and access to the swimming pool, which means that you can walk on the terrace in the winter to drained swimming pool.

CES Las Vegas has always been an international show (and there are consumer electronics shows outside the US). There seemed to be more Asian participants this year, especially from high-level players, but ranging from component manufacturers with double cabins to larger companies from Korea (actually South Korea; not much comes from the North), Japan, Taiwan, India and especially China. Byton (China) had a huge press conference on Sunday. Harman, a unit from Samsung (South Korea), took over most of the exhibition space at the Hard Rock Hotel (which was purchased by Richard Branson and will be rebuilt for CES 2021 as the Virgin Hotel). Automotive technology, consumer technology, it is a global company.

