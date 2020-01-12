The best card game for groups of friends is the Dutch Blitz

When you get together, me and my college friends, we regularly play cards for hours. After spending months playing Uno late at night, we recently discovered an even better and more flashy card game. Dutch Blitz appeared as a parasite and slowly took over our group of friends, and now I have to share it with you. After a weekend of teaching, three different people who learned to play bought their own decks of cards to hone their skills.

I realized that few people know the Dutch Blitz. This is not just a card game; it is essentially three card games in one. It takes the fast pace of Spit, the matching of Uno’s colors and the stacking of Solitaire. The rules are complicated, but once you get them, you understand them. On several occasions, an entire group of people had converged on a Dutch Blitz game in progress as a crowd gathering to watch a first fight.

Like the board games before him, Dutch Blitz is not just about winning. The strategy of stealing moves by placing cards faster than your friends quickly dissolves into creative insults, cursing and hysteria. Most of your time is spent strategizing on how you will play your cards, but the rest pray to the gods who shuffle the cards, that you get a good hand. It’s really fun, I promise.

The aim of Dutch Blitz is to get rid of the 10 cards in your Blitz battery. The main way to do this is to move these cards from the stack to the center starting with one and progressing to 10, matching the colors. You can also move these cards into your stack of posts, which consists of three cards face up (and must remain as three cards at all times). Once you can’t make any moves, you use your stack of wood, where you draw three cards at a time and can only use the top card to advance any move you want to make. Like I said, complicated rules, but once you play them, you’re going to cook with proverbial gas. The notation is even more complicated and I will not dwell on it here, but it requires math and an intense dashboard.

Game cards and Dutch Blitz Original Expansion Pack

