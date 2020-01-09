The best black women's turtlenecks for layering

Loading...

Only a few years ago, turtlenecks were my enemies. I hated the way they looked and felt, like I had something stuck in my throat or as Mitch Hedburg would say, “like being strangled by a really weak guy all day”. But I finally found the style and I left you, the turtlenecks have a moment. From real royal families to fictitious “royal” families like the Roys on Succession, turtlenecks are a must for a chic look without much effort. We’ve rounded up some of the best turtlenecks to give your next fall outfit a new look.

Splendid t-shirt turtleneck with long sleeves in rib 1×1

Made from a blend of cotton and rayon, this breathable turtleneck is the one you want to keep. It is a bit stretchy but not too thin, which is a fine line that some brands do not reach.

Cotton turtleneck T-shirt

Is there a foundation that Everlane can’t improve? 100% cotton and light, wear it like a shirt with jeans and a blazer or layer it under a big sweater for maximum warmth.

Amazon Essentials – Women’s Long Sleeve Plus Size Mockneck

This lightweight stand-up collar option is for those entering the world of turtlenecks but do not want to dive directly. The cotton / modal / polyester blend is soft and durable enough to be worn as a diaper or under a sweater for extra warmth.

Lands’ End Women’s Supima Long Sleeve Turtleneck

Made from 100% Supima cotton, the soft collar can be worn, folded or crumpled for a more casual look. The fitted cut hugs your body without clinging, making it ideal to wear under sweaters in winter or alone.

You can’t really go wrong with a classic. L.L. Bean’s affinity for quality and affordability gives you a wide range of options and this Pima cotton turtleneck is at the top of the cluster. Seriously, it has a 4.4 star rating with over 1,000 reviews.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! Please note that if you purchase something featured in one of our articles, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.

.