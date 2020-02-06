The best beauty gifts for Valentine’s Day are much sexier than chocolate and flowers

As you probably already know if you exist in this world, Valentine’s Day is not all love and heart-shaped candy. It can serve as a reminder of your eternal singles as you prepare to sip all of Galentine’s Day wine, or awaken roughly about how many weeks ahead you actually have to reserve to make sure you and your new squeeze have reserved for the night of. The day produces many feelings – in many different ways.

But wherever you are, Valentine’s Day is still going to happen. As many as people (estimated to be 95%) complain that it is a lot of commercialized Hallmark nonsense, there is a weakness in many of us who love the idea of ​​love, regardless of who we might celebrate it with. And with that celebration comes giving gifts, because what does “I love you” (or at least “I haven’t forgotten!”) Do you think is better than a thoughtful gift?

Consider taking the beauty route before calling 1-800-FLOWERS or running to CVS for a box of possibly old chocolates. From new perfume launches to Hollywood-approved eyeshadow palettes, these are the gifts that will surely surprise them – so whether you want to brighten up your new single roommate or hit the socks of your SO, we’ve collected the best beauty gifts that the hearts of anyone who matter, will win.

Henry Rose Queens & Monsters Eau de Parfum

For the latest addition to her Clean Working Brand Certified by Environmental Working Group, legendary actress Michelle Pfeiffer and her team wanted to create a scent that everyone could wear – making it the most infallible scent to give this Valentine’s Day as a gift.

“When I was growing up, I was attracted to the smell of my father’s scent, and there is something about Queens & Monsters that brings me back there,” she tells Refinery29 of the rich scent that combines a fresh, spicy neroli chord with creamy sandalwood. “I love how unisex it is – it represents the duality that we all have in us, and a sense of balance between lightness and darkness.”

Kacey Musgraves x Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle

If the dreamy notes of incense, black pepper, guaiac wood and raspberry in this luxury candle do not work for you, and the beautiful deep pink pot either, then the fact that it was made in collaboration with country star Kacey Musgraves will certainly do that to do.

Hourglass Confession Refillable Lipstick Set – Valentine’s Day Limited Edition

Proof that even the smallest details can make a difference when it comes to seasonal gifts: this limited-edition remix with heart stamp of the refillable lipstick from Hourglass.

Glow recipe Netflix for all boys The love letter set

If you have the kind of roommate who doesn’t seem to be able to hold your hands off your bathroom cabinet, this is the perfect time to show how much you love them, while also kindly sending the message to “stop touching.” With this composite set of bestsellers from Glow Recipe – developed in collaboration with the streaming service for the upcoming To All The Boys: P. I Still Love You – you get good skin and serious Netflix-and-chill vibes.

GHD Platinum + Deep Scarlet Styler

We no longer know what they will like about this hair styling tool with a limited edition for Valentine’s Day: the deep deep red hue or the engraving (that’s free).

Slip Beauty Sleep collection

Forget about having their toothbrush stored next to your soap dish – there is a better way to let someone know that they are welcome for endless sleepovers. Their own silk pillowcase and sleep mask not only show that you want them to stay asleep, but that you care about the quality of the sleep they get. What is sweeter than that?

Innisfree My Lip Balm Set – Mickey & Minnie

Nobody wants to come up after the make-up with a face covered with lipstick. Keep your lips locked and carefree with this limited edition tinted lip balm set designed to be one of Disney’s iconic sets.

Lights Lacquer Chick-Flick N Chill bundle

What is better than a bed of roses? A set of fun, richly pigmented nail polishes inspired by Valentine’s Day.

Ethique Eco-Friendly Face Sampler

If they like environmentally friendly skin care, you can be sure that you can win them with this sampler that has everything from a cleanser to a serum – all in the shape of hearts.

Herbivore Self Love Face Ritual Kit

Give them a personal day so they can stay home and avoid the crowds at expensive public spas. They can gain the whole experience with this self-care set with a moisturizing mist, hemp-rich oil-exfoliating face treatment and gua sha tool.

Kayali Déjà vu White flour | 57

The brand’s newest fragrance addition has an unexpected blend of sandalwood, white nectarine and jasmine that is warm, vibrant and thoroughly hypnotic … the kind of fragrance that will remind them of what it felt like to fall in love.

Natasha Denona Love Palette

For the sweetheart who just loves make-up very, really, there’s nothing wrong with giving them an eyeshadow palette – especially if it’s one that works after February 14th.

