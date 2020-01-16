The best bath towels and bath sheets

You don’t know luxury until you find the towel you’d rather stay in than put anything else. Everyone deserves this luxury, which is why we wanted to collect the best towels for lounging, drying at the speed of light, or just looking good hanging on the back of the bathroom door. You use your bath towel regularly, so it’s time to treat it like any other necessity that you need to upgrade.

These lightweight, super-absorbent towels will make any bathroom feel like a spa. The honeycomb weaving is designed to absorb water and dry quickly, thanks to Aerocotton technology. This is Parachute’s weaving technology which allows air to pass through the 100% cotton fibers of Turkey. If you want to be a player par excellence, take woolen dryer balls to help you when washing (because you shouldn’t use dryer sheets with towels).

I already love the Aquis hair towel, so the bath towel can’t be bad. It is made from the brand’s innovative microfiber material, which means it will help you dry faster than your typical cotton towel. The lightweight microfiber is soft, durable and ready to reduce your drying time.

Bath towel Dusen Dusen Hepta

If you want something that will turn heads behind your bathroom door, look no further than Dusen Dusen. The Hepta is a really great optical illusion pattern that is presented on 100% cotton terry towels.

Stone & Beam Hotel Stitch Cotton Towels

Feel like you’re in an upscale resort while you’re at home with these hotel-inspired towels. Made from 100% cotton, the bold stripes are available in anthracite, black, mocha and Aruba. These are the kinds of towels your guests will ask you if you stole them during your last vacation.

If you’re all about absorbing your towels, the Snowe Honeycomb News is your answer. Their embossed design makes them incredibly absorbent and quick-drying, so you don’t have to worry about having to dry yourself off with a slightly damp towel (honestly, the worst feeling).

Luxury towel set of classic Turkish towels

If you want to bring the spa to your bathroom, opt for these fluffy and ribbed towels made from 100% Turkish cotton. The plush cotton bands help wrap your body in fabric while providing you with a unique experience after the shower. They come in five different neutral colors to fit any bathroom.

Luxury hotel and spa bath towel

This list would not be complete without a set of towels very popular with Amazon and they do not disappoint. With a 4.3 star rating and nearly 2,000 reviews, these soft, luxurious Turkish-made towels are available in a set of four and your choice of 14 different color options.

