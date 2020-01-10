The best bath sheets for a better bathroom

Loading...

When I first started overhauling the towels, I was confused by the idea of ​​a bath towel, which was most often found right next to the towels on site. What is a bath towel, you wonder? Well, it’s just a big ass towel. What size? A standard bath towel measures approximately 27 “x 52” while the bath towel measures approximately 35 “x 60” (or more), which represents a huge area of ​​50% more. If the towel is Bruce Banner, the towel is The Hulk. With all this extra surface, it means that sheets can effectively dry a human body faster than a towel. We’ve put together some of the best bath sheets so you can hang your little towel for good.

These ultra absorbent bath sheets were knitted in contrasting yarn for a mottled effect. They are soft, durable and made from 100% long-fiber Turkish cotton. They are also made without synthetic dyes, so they are perfect for people with sensitive skin.

Can you really let go of something called “super-plush”? These bath sheets will transform your bathroom into a spa, with their extra thick construction. Choose from five different colors: white, cream, putty, smoke and graphite.

Utopia Extra Large Bath Towel

With over 5100 reviews and a 4.3 star rating, these best selling bath towels will complement any bathroom configuration. They come in a handful of colors and are made of 100% cotton.

Linen bath sheets

By looking at these towels, you can see how soft they are. Double stitching to stay more durable, they are made of Turkish cotton and will become even softer after each wash.

Euro Spa COTTON CRAFT embossed oversized bath sheet

Super absorbent and made from 100% pure combed cotton, these checkered towels are inspired by those found in European spas and seaside resorts.

