The best BAFTA afterparty looks of 2020

3 February 2020 03:45

While much of the world celebrated Super Bowl 2020, stars such as Lily-Rose Depp, Florence Pugh and Irina Shayk exchanged touchdowns for party dresses and hit the afterparty circuit of BAFTA in London. View what everyone was wearing here.

Charlize Theron at Alexander McQueen on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

Florence Pugh on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

Courtney Love on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

Alfie Allen on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

Nicole Scherzinger on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

Caspar Jopling and Ellie Goulding (in Ellery) at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

M.i.a. in Richard Quinn on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

Victoria Beckham (in Victoria Beckham) with Rosemary Ferguson and Taissa Farmiga on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

Margot Robbie in Chanel Haute Couture at the British Vogue & Tiffany and Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

Paloma Faith in Simone Rocha on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

Daniel Lismore on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

Kristin Scott Thomas on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

Scarlett Johansson at the Netflix BAFTA afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse

Daisy Ridley in Oscar de la Renta on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

Irina Shayk in Burberry on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

Liam Payne on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

John Boyega on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London

