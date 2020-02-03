The best BAFTA afterparty looks of 2020

3 February 2020 03:45
While much of the world celebrated Super Bowl 2020, stars such as Lily-Rose Depp, Florence Pugh and Irina Shayk exchanged touchdowns for party dresses and hit the afterparty circuit of BAFTA in London. View what everyone was wearing here.
Dave Benett / Getty Images
Charlize Theron at Alexander McQueen on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
Getty Images
Florence Pugh on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
Getty Images
Courtney Love on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
Getty Images
Alfie Allen on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
Getty Images
Nicole Scherzinger on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
Getty Images
Caspar Jopling and Ellie Goulding (in Ellery) at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
Getty Images
M.i.a. in Richard Quinn on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
Getty Images
Victoria Beckham (in Victoria Beckham) with Rosemary Ferguson and Taissa Farmiga on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
Getty Images
Margot Robbie in Chanel Haute Couture at the British Vogue & Tiffany and Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
Getty Images
Paloma Faith in Simone Rocha on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
Getty Images
Daniel Lismore on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
Getty Images
Kristin Scott Thomas on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson at the Netflix BAFTA afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse
Getty Images for Net
Daisy Ridley in Oscar de la Renta on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
BACKGRID
Irina Shayk in Burberry on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
BACKGRID
Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
BACKGRID
Liam Payne on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
BACKGRID
John Boyega on the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at Annabel’s in London
BACKGRID