In this week’s featured articles: CES 2020 features HomeKit, AirPlay 2, and more, Apple’s Breathe app on Apple Watch, a new “Shot on iPhone” contest, and more. Read on for all the most important news from this week.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

This week marked the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. For 2020, the focus has been on HomeKit, AirPlay 2 and more powerful charging accessories.

As part of the annual 9to5Mac Best of CES award, we awarded Linedock the award for the best Mac accessory. Linedock is an all-in-one USB-C docking station, battery and storage solution. The latest version of the 15- and 16-inch MacBook Pro includes 10 different ports, as well as a built-in battery and SSD storage up to 2 TB, which can also be upgraded by the user.

The HomeKit Best Technology award went to Abode, a popular DIY security company. At CES 2020, Abode unveiled a new indoor and outdoor smart camera that can be used independently or as part of a complete home security system, either with HomeKit.

We also went ahead with the new Brydge Pro + keyboard and trackpad case for iPad Pro, which is now available for pre-order.

Outside CES 2020, Zac Hall took a closer look at the Breathe app on Apple Watch, including details on how it works and why it has baffled people for years. Read his full story here.

Apple announced this week that it has set a new one-day record for the App Store, with $ 386 million in New Years sales. This is a 20% increase from last year. The App Store also set a new sales record between Christmas Eve and New Years Eve, generating revenue of $ 1.42 billion.

A new set of renderings has emerged this week claiming to offer our look closest to the so-called iPhone 9 / iPhone SE 2. The renderings today show a frosted glass back, similar to the iPhone 11 line. To all others in respects, the renderings display something similar to the iPhone 8. See the renderings here.

Finally, Apple has announced its second annual Shot on iPhone competition. Apple is looking for the best night mode photos of the iPhone taken by the owners of one of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. The first five photos will each be used for Apple marketing campaigns, and Apple will pay license fees for this use.

These and the rest of this week’s main stories below.

