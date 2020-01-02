The best appointments of the year

Loading...

Cranberry, Pa. – Upon entering the year 2020, we wanted to take some time to reflect on the best quotes we collect throughout 2019.

Alex Stumpf, Hunter Homistek and I compiled the best lines of the year. Enjoy.

STEELS

“Our defense has been burning. I apologize to them, "Guys, I'm sorry" … That defense is really special. Point ". Ramon Foster after the defeat of the 17th week of the Steelers against the Ravens

"It was literally the worst feeling of all." – JuJu Smith-Schuster After searching in overtime during the defeat of the Steelers 26-23 against the Ravens

"I'm going to show people that, look, Pittsburgh had something special and they let it go." Le & # 39; Veon Bell prior to running for 789 yards in 15 games with the Jets

"I know one thing: the Browns will go to the Super Bowl this year." Browns rookie cornerback Greedy Williams before the preseason

"I liked it as a role model, and that situation, I didn't want it to end like this," Smith-Schuster in messy Antonio Brown exit

"Coach Drake always called us his children. He had no children, and he always called us his children. I don't know, we just took him at the beginning of the camp. He just called us his children." "- Ryan Switzer, containing tears, after the unexpected death of the receiver coach Daryl Drake

"I like this group. I think we have a special group of people here. That's why I'm excited to see when things get real what's going to happen." Ben Roethlisberger during the camp, without knowing it, predicting how "real" things would be

"When he hits the first winner of the game as he did and is hitting balls, you will not come looking for me. Once (the thing) goes well and we are off the field 19-17, you can come look for me. We will see it together. We will find out very fast ". Danny Smith in Chris BoswellThe need for a year of recovery (Boswell achieved the best 93.5 percent of his field goals and 100 percent of his extra points attempts)

"I tell you that he can do things that I can't do." T.J. Watt in Bud Dupree In May – months before the delivery of Dupree

"The boys we wanted were one of the Devins. The first one was early and Kevin (Colbert) did a great job in terms of promotion. For me, what happened the last time we moved? We have (Troy) Polamalu, and we went to three Super Bowls and won two. " Keith Butler in Steelers writing Devin bush

"They are like any other receiver. We are not too worried about that … It is just an exaggeration. All this is exaggerated. We went out and managed business as a defense and we came out with victory." – Steven Nelson in Browns receivers Jarvis Landry Y Odell Beckham, Jr. after the victory of the Steelers about the browns in the field of Heinz

"" I'm excited. It is a kind of unfortunate circumstance with, as I said, our leader and a good friend falling, but he would want me to step forward and drive to the best of my ability. That is what I have always believed in that. That's what I'll do ". – Mason Rudolph after be named the next team owner Ben Roethlisbergerwound

"The doctor told me I had one week left (to live). He said: & # 39; You have about a week. If you don't treat this, you have about a week at the rate that is growing & # 39 ;." – James Conner revealing more details about your diagnosis and cancer recovery

"I think Shazier has been one of the most inspiring human beings we have ever met." Alejandro Villanueva about Ryan Shazier

"Do we play defense today? No, that was (bad) …" & # 39; Mean & # 39; Joe greene when asked on the defense of the Steelers 2019

"I think there is not much ego in this locker room. There are many places where you go and there is a lot of ego that interferes with the camaraderie and only with the general well-being and moral of the team. I arrived here and there is no ego. If there is any ego, they checked quickly and humiliated quickly. That's it. " – Minkah Fitzpatrick in appropriate in with Steelers

Penguins

"It belongs to the (Hall of Fame). Man, he was a great player in his day and he played a lot of time. Actually, one of the beginnings of offensive defenders in the way he saw the game." – Matt Cullen in Sergei Gonchar in January

“If I could come back from that, I feel that now I can come back from anything, more or less. I am quite strong mentally for that. I think at the end of the day I am grateful that it happened, and I would not be where I am today without that. " Joseph Blandisi in February in the virus that threatened his career

"We know Philly, they will start doing s … when they are losing." Evgeni Malkin in Michael Raffl& # 39; s punch to the back of his head in February

"He is the best 200-foot player in the game." Mike Sullivan in March the Sidney Crosby

"I am proud of the fact that I can still play and I am still part of something special, and that at my age I can still to play in this league. " Matt Cullen in March after being named penguins Masterton candidate

"Finally. The last few weeks I was a little nervous, going a little slow. But it's like, finally 1,000 and I breathe normally. I thank my teammates." Evgeni Malkin after writing down your 1,000 point at the NHL in March

"I'd better shoot, like 5,000 records and see if it changes. I don't know. I had a partner who almost entered." Dominik Simon in March in his lack of finish

"It's great, but I would change it for goals immediately." Dominik Simon in March the Corsi

“We had high expectations for this team. We believe that we have good players and that we have the potential to be a good team. We obviously do not play well enough to win. " Mike Sullivan in April after the penguins were swept in the playoffs

“They made it difficult for us. I think that is basically the end of the story. They made it difficult for us. They took advantage of their possibilities. We did not ". Bryan Rust in April after the penguins were swept in the playoffs

“It really hurts us all. You invest a lot in the season and reach the playoffs with great hopes, and we couldn't do it. It hurts much. It is hard to drink. We have to take some time here. " Matt Cullen in April after the penguins were swept in the playoffs

“Personally, I have to be better. We have to find a way to contribute and find a way to produce and help us find a way to win. It's disappointing. Because of how well we ended the year and the things we did to put ourselves in this position, it will be difficult to sit in this one. " Sidney Crosby in April after the penguins were swept in the playoffs

"Don't you want me to make mistakes? I will try. Next year, I will try not to make any mistakes. Maybe next year will say," We have Kris in our lineup. He doesn't do anything offensive. "Now you're going to tear me apart because I don't produce anything." Kris Letang in Cleaning day in April by adapting your game

"I eat enough" – Goalkeeper Emil Larmi in the penguins development field in June on how he manages to occupy so much space on the network

“They convinced me to have a dog. Immediately. I thought: "I don't know if I need a dog right now." I can barely wash my own clothes. "So they convince me to have a dog, I have a puppy. I still have the puppy, Sam, 14, to this day. But anyway, I come back after the game and smell something I'm like, "What is that? The puppy is definitely somewhere in the house. I have to find out where this is. "So I'm looking everywhere, all over the house. I finally get around the corner and (Lemieux) is cleaning all this everywhere. The kitchen, everywhere. I wonder : "My God." I'm so ashamed. Mario Lemieux He is cleaning my dog's dog. This is very the opposite. This should not be happening. "- Sidney Crosby talking about his rookie season living in Lemieux's house in Spitting chiclets in August

“It reminds me why my mother cut the sides of the hams before cooking them. I asked him: "Why do you cut the sides of the hams?" She said: "I don't know, that's how my mother taught me." Then I asked my grandmother and said "Why do you cut the sides? Of the hams outside before putting them in the oven? & # 39; She said & # 39; Well, that's easy, I didn't have a pan that was what big enough & # 39; so that's my analogy of morning skates. " Mike Sullivan in October on why the penguins weren't having many morning skates to start the season

"It meant a lot, it meant a lot. Because I care about this team and this city. Being received like this last time, it was very good." Marc-Andre Fleury in October remembering his first comeback to Pittsburgh as a golden knight

"I have nothing but good memories from here in my six years. It has been a wonderful moment. … I think I grew a lot as a person (in Pittsburgh). By coming as a young boy, you learn a little about life at the same time. time you learn to play NHL hockey. " Olli Maatta about his Return to Pittsburgh for the first time as Blackhawk

"I think the most important thing is that my son, my daughter and my grandchildren can at some time say:" There is my dad "." Jim Rutherford in November to be included in the Hall of Fame

"I need to be fire. I will be fire." – Evgeni Malkin in November by stepping up with Sidney Crosby out of alignment

Pirates

"That's too long." Frank Coonelly on the 40-year drought of the World Series of Pirates during PirateFest in January

“Honestly, I never thought of hitting a ball there on the fly. I didn't know if I was able to do that. " Josh Bell after hitting a 472 homer feet on the Allegheny River in May

"This has probably been the (only season) in which I don't know what will be next." Clint hurdle in may in the pirates long list of injuries

"I don't know what else I could have done in that situation to improve it." I am an adult man, friend. If you are coming for me, I will defend myself and be ready to fight. I will not escape and hide. I will defend my position and, if he wants to do it, we will do it. " Joe Musgrove after was expelled for "aggressive actions" towards Josh Donaldson in June

"Maybe next year I will do better if you invite me. However, it was great. It's something I will never forget." Josh Bell about his Home run derby performance in july

"We're still at that, technically speaking." – Neal Huntington on why he did not try Felipe Vazquez during the July business term

"Now I'm afraid to pinch because I don't want to ruin the batting streak." It's scary. "- Steven Brault in august in his seven game streak

"If you run 10,000 simulations on computers that are supposed to be a .500 team, eight times you would run into a 4-24 stretch, according to FanGraphs. Therefore, a probability of less than 1 percent of what we just to experience". – Neal Huntington in August in the pirates Registration 4-24 After the game All-Star.

"Let Bryan Reynolds do the things of Bryan Reynolds." Trevor Williams after Reynolds hit a walk-off in September

"There isn't much we can say, but I have a 14-year-old sister. So, it's something that comes home. We are human beings. You can feel it in your stomach. There is definitely a restlessness." Chris Archer in the arrest from Felipe Vazquez

"We really didn't give fans a lot to wait for this season." As much as we want to complain about not having a complete crowd and not having much action and a lot of noise out there, it's up to us, man. We don't act, and at the price of tickets now, I don't know if I would pay so much to go out and see a team act like we did this year. We understand that, and we are grateful for the fans who are loyal and who came out every day, regardless of the situation we were in. " Joe Musgrove in September after its final beginning it's from the season

"I love you all. You own my heart." – Steve Blass& # 39; concluding remarks to the crowd during their pregame ceremony in September

"Where are we going now? Honor Clint. I appreciate Clint." Neal Huntington in September after the shot from Clint hurdle

"Listen, it's not going to be a change overnight. We're not going to turn on a switch and suddenly we'll be in the World Series tomorrow. It will be a trip. But what we need to do is an honest, open and open communication. transparent with fans of putting a GM in its place, developing a plan, saying: "Here is our plan. Here is our route map. Come on the trip with us. Come with us. Because it will be much more rewarding and exciting when we get where we are going to get, when we deliver that championship, when we deliver that success. It will be very rewarding. So come on the trip with us. "- Travis williams during its introduction in October on the reconstruction of the team's relationship with fans

"I have a lot of confidence in the resources available in all baseball infrastructure, including the major league team, based on what I know is a fact, seeing it on paper. And also knowing Bob and Travis, and simply having that deep sense of how committed they are to this team and this city. So, yes, we trust the level of resources, we trust that the support is there to build a winning team. " – Ben Cherington during its introduction in November, when asked if he would have the resources to build a winner

"I am sure that, with Ben's leadership on the baseball side and Travis' on the business side, we have a team that will push us forward. It's a team I have faith in, which I hope have faith, and I really hope our fans develop faith. " Bob Nutting to Dejan Kovacevic during Cherington Introduction in November

"It is going to be one that is based on relationships and communication, and we are going to build a technical body that will have that in the head of their minds." Derek Shelton during its introduction in December about the new culture you want to install

