The best Apple iPhone deals for February 2020

Most techies either can’t do without iOS or simply don’t want to have anything to do with it, and opinions like this can usually be traced back to whether or not a person had extensive iPhone ownership ten years after it was first released is still the most common smartphone in the US The famous iPad, MacBook and even Apple Watch have done almost as much to establish this brand in the public consciousness unless you buy your first smartphone ever. You are probably either full of the iOS fan club or you are outside. Regardless of your preferences for mobile devices, the success of the iPhone is undeniable. This popularity is due to Apple’s reputation for hardware quality, iPhone’s seductive aesthetic, sleek, minimalist design, and user-friendly operating system – not to mention its enduring status as a fashion icon.

The iPhone still enjoys the status of a king in the technology world today, despite the latest versions of excellent Android smartphones such as the Google Pixel 4. If you only have to have an iPhone and are not interested in paying the store prices, but the big New Year sales missed out, you’re out of luck. The launch of the new iPhone 11 at the end of 2019 means that there are still plenty of chances to get big discounts on your next smartphone. So that you are always informed about the latest special offers, carrier promotions and price reductions, we have compiled a new list of the best iPhone offers here:

iPhone 6

The iPhone 6 was one of the most popular phones ever (and one of our all time favorites). So it’s not surprising that despite its release in 2014, it’s still on the market – a year that feels like a long time ago in the high-speed world of iPhone release cycles. The 2015 successor, the fantastic iPhone 6S, was also extremely successful with record-breaking introductory sales. This iPhone was a huge advancement after the iPhone 5 and iPhone 4 and made it a revolutionary piece of technology that is still relevant today.

Like the iPhone 7, the iPhone 6 and 6S remain powerful smartphones, and the company is still pumping them out as long as people are willing to buy them. In fact, the continued popularity of the iPhone 6 tacitly reintroduced it in 2017 after it was temporarily banned from online iOS retail (which obviously hasn’t escaped many fans).

The standard iPhone 6 runs on a 1.4 GHz dual-core 64-bit CPU, a quad-core PowerVR GPU and 1 GB RAM. The 6S offers improved specifications with a 1.85 GHz dual-core processor and upgraded 2 GB RAM. Both phones started to release at the usual retail price of $ 649, but are now much, much cheaper, and these iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S discounts offer even more savings. If you’re looking for an iPhone with a solid battery life that you don’t need to make monthly payments or sign a contract for, this phone is for you.

iPhone 7

If you are not looking for the latest devices, but prefer something established and reliable (not to mention the much cheaper ones), devices of the latest generation such as the iPhone 7 or the iPhone 7 Plus offer the perfect opportunity to score some points great, brand new technologies at affordable prices. Leave your wallet in good condition.

This iPhone may not be the hottest after launching new models like the iPhone X and iPhone 11, but it’s no accident. A 2.34 GHz dual-core CPU, a hexa-core graphics processor 7XT GT7600 Plus and 2 GB to 3 GB RAM (2 GB for the iPhone 7 and 3 GB for the 7 Plus) ensure reliable and well-known Easy-to-use software for great performance and wide app support that the company is known for.

Prices for the iPhone 7 started at $ 649 when it launched. Given that it’s over three years old, now is the time to buy an iPhone 7 Plus (or a larger iPhone 7 Plus) for super affordable prices.

iPhone 8

Two years ago, we launched two new flagship mobile devices from the technology giant with fruit motifs when the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus came along with the iPhone X as the traditional successor to the previous iPhone.

Under the hood, the iPhone 8 is not fundamentally different from the X. It has the same 2.39 hex core processor, although the standard wireless iPhone 8 consumes only 2 GB of RAM compared to the 3 GB of the X (the larger iPhone 8 Plus has the full 3GB). Similar to the iPhone X, the performance of the camera and fast wireless charging is comparable to that of a newer Galaxy phone. Since the battery life is more or less the same, the main difference between the iPhone 8 and iPhone X is the screen size and a touchscreen start button, but you can get both in the classic Space Gray color that you know and love.

While the more traditional design isn’t as groundbreaking as the iPhone of the past, the iPhone 8 still delivers the solid build quality and performance we expect. With an initial retail price of $ 699 for this iPhone and a price tag of $ 799 for the iPhone 8 Plus, it’s not quite as expensive as the X. If you’re looking for a great phone but don’t feel like paying for monthly payments Upgrading to the latest model can save you money with ongoing iPhone 8 deals and sales from GSM operators.

iPhone X

Speaking of fashionable technology: with the announcement of the new product line in autumn 2017, the high-end iPhone X definitely caused a sensation (and caused more than just a sticker shock). It is marketed as a luxury item, but doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The iPhone X may represent the reason for the attitude that Apple inspires the masses in a unique way. However, with an upgraded battery, iOS 11, slow motion camera, Face ID, and wireless connectivity for AirPods, it’s still one of the best iPhones you can buy right now.

And despite the high cost of the iPhone X, it’s a great piece of technology with an incredible edge-to-edge OLED touch display, a fantastic front camera, and lightning-fast speed thanks to its fast 2.39 GHz hexa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. It also has a wireless charging feature that finally brings the iPhones up to date with their Android competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and HTC. With all the screen space available for your iPhone apps, the X is really special – although you may need a new pair of compatible wireless headphones.

The iPhone X is a high-end phone with an appropriate price. It was sold at the pre-sale price of $ 999, making it the most expensive new iPhone to date. Don’t worry though: ongoing iPhone discounts can save you a good chunk of your previous iPhone X changes. If you dream of it, you can usually trade in your old phone to get an even better deal. If you shop directly on the Apple website, you will even find some great financing plans that can help you lower your monthly costs.

iPhone XS, XR and XS max

The iPhone XS and XS Max were Apple’s flagships for 2018, and frankly nothing much has changed between the X and the XS. The starting price was also around $ 1,000. If you want to buy the latest technology from Apple, you can now get an 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, but there are always few offers for newer products. Since the iPhone XS and XS Max are already one year old, today is not a bad time to look for deals for them.

The iPhone XS was launched at a sticker price of $ 999, but Apple also introduced a cheaper alternative to the iPhone XR, which was retailed for $ 749. The XS Max may be the best oversize phone the company has ever released. You won’t find price reductions as big on these models as on older models like the iPhone 6 or 7, but they’re out there if you know where to look. We have searched the internet for the latest discounts and will continue to update this page as the savings continue to increase. Visit us weekly to find some of the best iPhone XS and iPhone XR deals for early 2020.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro max

The new iPhone 11 Pro offers another generation of improvements across the board, from longer battery life to a clearer, more vivid screen and, of course, more power through the integrated processor. In particular, Apple focused on the new camera module and brought with it a three-camera setup that offers brisk auto focus, a large depth of field and an incredible level of image fidelity. Thanks to its wide-angle lens, this system also offers new shooting modes (which, strangely, does not occur in the new Google Pixel 4).

The different models of the iPhone 11 offer different screen sizes and building materials, and the numbering scheme can be a bit confusing (although it’s probably more consistent than previous versions): the iPhone 11 is the more budget-friendly alternative to the Pro models. The 11 Pro is equipped with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with a resolution of 1,792 x 828 pixels and a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR touchscreen with 2,436 x 1,125 pixels. The 11 Pro Max is equipped with a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2,688 x 1,242. The iPhone 11 has an aluminum and glass case, while the Pro and Pro Max have beautiful brushed steel aesthetics.

Depending on the storage options, the iPhone costs $ 11,699, while the 11 Pro is available from $ 999 and the Pro Max from $ 1,099. Discounts may be rare as they have just been released. However, check back often as we will keep you up to date with the latest iPhone 11 deals as they become available.

Do you want more great things? On our page with selected offers you will find technical discounts, New Year sales and much more.

