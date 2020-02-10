The best Apple AirPods deals for February 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Finding Apple AirPods in a discount compartment is not as rare as you think. You just need to know where to look. Fortunately, we did the scouting for you, summarizing and cataloging the best AirPods deals here so you don’t have to search for them online.

Whether you are looking for the traditional AirPods with charging case, real wireless earbuds, the pimped AirPods 2 with wireless charging case or maybe even the new AirPods Pro of the highest class, you can rest assured that you will get them with digital trends at the best price.

The best Apple AirPods deals today

Apple AirPods with charging case – $ 139 ($ 20 discount)

($ 20 discount) Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case – $ 169 ($ 30 off)

Apple AirPods: are they worth the money?

Apple AirPods are the same for iPhone owners as fine wine for gourmet cheese – a match made in heaven. No wonder they are the most popular real wireless earbuds and bring the wonderful world of simple, wireless listening to the user as soon as they are in their ears.

The AirPods really don’t have much to offer, and that’s what makes them so fantastic. Just put one in each ear and you’re ready to go. Need to adjust the volume, send a test, make a call, create a calendar event, or find an answer to a question on Google? Just ask Siri and she will take care of it.

Apple AirPods vs. Apple AirPods 2: what’s the difference?

You don’t even have to tap a pod twice to start Siri on AirPods 2. Thanks to the latest H1 chipset from Apple (compared to the W1 on the original AirPods), you always listen to the famous “Hey, Siri! “, Just like the iPhone. This ensures a more seamless user experience.

However, this is not the main reason why you want to choose the newer AirPods 2 with wireless charging case. This would be the longer battery life since the AirPods 2 offer 50% more talk time than the standard first generation AirPods. Both take about five hours of music to play.

The included charging case offers enough space for an additional day. The AirPods 2 comes with a wireless charging case that supports wireless charging. This means that you can just tap them on a Qi charger and juice them up – no lightning cable is needed.

Apple AirPods vs. Apple AirPods 2: what do I need?

So what do you need? If you can do without wireless charging, just tap a pod to start Siri and endure the two-hour talk time. Then you are exactly right with the original AirPods. You can snap a pair for an absolute bargain. For everyone else, it’s AirPods 2. Or is it?

Waiting! What about the AirPods Pro?

Of course, the AirPods Pro sit at the head of the table with a smaller and more compact design. Noise reduction; Welding resistance; and replaceable earplugs, making them a better choice for fitness fanatics. They also sound better than the AirPods and AirPods 2.

