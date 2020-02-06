The best appearance of the red carpet amfAR Gala New York 2020

6 February 2020 12:59

The stars turned out to wear lucite heels, metal jackets and dresses with high slits for the 2020 amfAR Gala New York on Wednesday evening to support AIDS research. Supermodel Iman was honored with a prize, Charlie Puth performed, and Heidi Klum, Anna Wintour, La La Anthony, Diplo and more rocked their red carpet the best. See what everyone was wearing for the glamorous night.

Iman looked smart in a black dress with a white collar and cuffs; she was honored during the event with a prize awarded by the British editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Heidi Klum showed a leg in a voluminous Stéphane Rolland Couture design.

La La Anthony shone in a black dress.

“Grown-like” actor Luka Sabbat proudly flaunted his Rick Owens platform heels on the red carpet.

Model Elsa Hosk shone in an iridescent Rick Owens column dress.

Charlie Puth became cheeky with a retro pastel blue three-piece suit. Within the gala the singer performed for the audience.

Diplo continued his cowboy-chic look with an all-white outfit and a floral shirt.

Anna Wintour showed her support in style.

Model Coco Rocha stood out from the crowd in an intricately decorated jumpsuit by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Model Nina Agdal wore a semi-transparent lace dress with long sleeves and a high slit.

Model Josie Canseco looked beautiful in a sexy black sequined bodysuit.

Model Devon Windsor got out in a barely Aadnevik dress with feathers and mesh.

Designer Donna Karan was suitable for the night.

Padma Lakshmi looked angelic in white.

Victoria Justice shone in a metal shoulder dress with one shoulder.

