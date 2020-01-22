The best Android game / app deals and freebies of today

This is the place to find all the best deals for Android games / apps. Every day we search Google Play for the best price drops for Android users, including everything from productivity apps and games to all the new icon packages you could ever need, all with a discount of course. Today’s deals are shown by highly rated titles such as Zenge, Dungeon999, Game Dev Story, Hot Springs Story and many more. You will find all the best below the fold.

The best Android Game and App deals today:

Today’s best game deals: Rise of the Tomb Raider $ 9, Darksiders Switch $ 15, more

In today’s other Android offers, Sony’s unlocked Xperia 10 Plus Android smartphone starts from $ 280 (Reg. $ 380) and you can save $ 100 on the 6.8-inch Android Auto Receiver from JVC. That comes on top of everything else in our Android guide.

More deals for Android apps are still alive:

***Respond quickly to these deals from our previous collection, as they increase in price at any time.

Zenge:

Zenge is a special puzzle game that tells the story of Eon – a lonely travel man trapped between worlds and time. Game is intended as a relaxing experience, so there are no points, stars, tutorials, moving counters, in game shops or other distractors. Just a pure, immersive journey with Eon, told by beautiful art and music.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for the latest videos, reviews and more!

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1wUeMeivmg (/ embed)