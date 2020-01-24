The best Android Game / App deals and freebies of today

We are again following a healthy dose of competitively priced Android game and app deals. Every day around this time we choose the best price reductions on productivity apps, games, icon packages and more via Google Play, so you never have to pay the full price. Today’s collection is highlighted by deals on titles such as Auguster Cleaner, Meteorfall: Journeys, Lunescope Moon Viewer, BattleBears Zombies, Lil Big Invasion and Bloons TD 6, among many others. Go below the fold for today’s selected list of the best Android game and app deals:

The best Android Game and App deals today:

While we’re talking about Android, make sure you visit our deals hub for the best price drops if they occur. We have a lot to do with the unlocked Xperia 10 Plus from Sony, but the Galaxy A50 smartphone from Samsung has reached a new low point $ 250 recent (up to $ 100 discount). You will probably also want to take a close look at our practical assessment of the Sony Xperia 5 as you work.

And in case you missed it yesterday afternoon, Square Enix has just revealed some light details of the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III mobile game for iOS and Android.

More deals for Android apps are still alive:

***Respond quickly to these deals from our previous collection, as they increase in price at any time.

Meteorfall: Travel:

Meteorfall is a roguelike on the deck. You choose your class from one of the four unique adventurers and then set off with a pile consisting of a few basic attack cards. During your adventure you will have the opportunity to add powerful new cards to your stack

