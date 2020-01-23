The best Android game / app deals and freebies of today

This is the place to find the best Android game and app deals of the day. We are following an impressive selection of price reductions today thanks to Google Play and you will find the best hand-assembled under the jump. Today’s offers are marked by offers for titles such as Cytus II, Football Manager 2020 Mobile, PixelTerra, Out There: Ω Edition, One Deck Dungeon and more, along with a whole range of productivity apps and even some competitively priced icon packages to give your mobile device some give it a boost. . Go to today’s best Android app deals below, as well as some previously discounted titles that are still live:

Speaking of Android games, Square Enix teased a brand new Kingdom Hearts title for mobile this morning. Although not much is known about the game right now, it sounds like a whole new experience set in the popular KH universe. More details here.

We also still have notable offers for the unlocked Xperia 10 Plus Android smartphone from Sony and the 6.8-inch Android Auto Receiver from JVC. But you will find even more discounts in our Android guide.

Football Manager 2020 Mobile:

Build your dream team effortlessly, win titles and feel the rush as you make your way to the top of the game, wherever and whenever you want. With more than 60 competitions from 21 of the best football countries, do you take on a challenge for domestic glory or do you choose an adventure abroad?

