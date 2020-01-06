The best Android apps (January 2020)

Loading...

Aren’t smartphones just great? There is almost no limit to what your Android phone can achieve. From the best Android flagships to the best budget phones, a few taps are needed to order takeout, view live news or take a taxi. If you really want to be advanced, you can even call people.

But many of these functions are not preloaded, so you need apps to get the most out of your phone. But which apps should you choose? There are millions of really good apps to choose from in the Google Play Store, and deciding which to download and install on your Android phone or tablet can be a tricky task. Fortunately, we are here to help with a tempting menu that combines a solid core of apps that everyone should find useful, with a few lesser-known apps that you might want to try. You will find a total of 100 apps, neatly divided into different categories for your consideration.

If you’re an iPhone enthusiast instead, check out our list of the best iOS apps, and if you enjoy gaming more, check out our list of the best Android games.

Android essentials

Facebook

Can a billion people be wrong? The largest social network in the world has a decent official app. Stay up to date with your friends and family, jump into instant chats and stay up to date with push notifications. Facebook has recently gone further than just social media, so you’ll also find sections for dating, shopping, and videos.

Google Play

YouTube

Okay, you probably already have YouTube – but that doesn’t make it any less essential. The YouTube mobile app is sleek and intuitive and brings the entire video sharing site within reach. For those who have subscribed to YouTube Premium, you have access to all premium content, as well as special features such as audio playback while the screen is off.

Google Play

WhatsApp

The Google Play Store has no shortage of messaging apps, but WhatsApp’s secure end-to-end encryption and feature-rich interface mark it as one of the best. With this platform-independent app you can send and receive free messages, photos, audio notes and video messages. A must for message addicts.

Google Play

Google Opinion Rewards

Free money is great and Google’s Opinion Rewards app is willing to give your Play Store credit in exchange for answering surveys. Surveys are sent to you about once a week and usually revolve around places you’ve been to and things you’ve seen. Answer them and you build up credit quickly to buy the apps you like.

Google Play

Movies and videos

Netflix

Netflix is ​​easily one of the best video streaming services. There is a huge selection of films and TV programs for subscribers and the performance is silky smooth. This is as entertaining as you can start at $ 9 a month.

Google Play

Hulu

Hulu offers thousands of movies and TV shows, many of which are updated with the latest episodes after being broadcast. Hulu offers various subscription models, including one that opens the entire streaming library for $ 6 per month and another that removes midstream ads for $ 12 per month.

Google Play

HBO Now & HBO GO

Both HBO Now (the standalone service of HBO for $ 15 / month) and HBO Go (a streaming app available for HBO cable subscribers) have apps that allow you to view all streaming content from HBO directly on your phone.

HBO Now HBO GO

Crunchyroll

Whether it is a guilty pleasure, a complete obsession or somewhere in between, anime is exploding in popularity all over the world. If you like to dive into the latest series – or are just curious – Crunchyroll is your gateway to the anime paradise. It has the latest anime episodes, streamed just 1 hour after Japan, and there is a huge range of series to choose from. A monthly subscription for ad-free access and the latest episodes is only $ 8 per month.

Google Play

Music and audio

Spotify

Spotify is the best streaming service with full functionality. With this app you can stream music from any type of device, create your playlists, follow artists and synchronize tracks for offline listening.

Google Play

Soundcloud

If you are looking for an unlimited sound buffer without ads and without subscription costs, you have found it. You can discover and stream new music from the cloud, but this is not a Spotify replacement – most of the music on Soundcloud is from relatively unknown artists.

Google Play

Bandcamp

With the Bandcamp mobile app you can stream music from your collection, as well as the music offered by the thousands of artists who sell and stream their music on Bandcamp. It is one of the easiest and fastest ways to purchase music directly from the artists and labels that you follow.

Google Play

Google Play Music

The official streaming service from Google is a worthy competitor to Spotify. The app not only offers an extensive library of content, but also allows users to upload up to 50,000 songs for online storage. This means that you can download and stream your music on any Android device at any time.

Google Play

Apple Music

If you use a Mac or iPad on top of your Android phone, you can better control Apple Music via Google Play Music or Spotify. Apple Music provides access to Apple’s huge music library, as well as Apple’s Beats 1 radio station, which plays both current hits and emerging music. The famous DJs and exclusive album streams are just a plus.

Google Play

News

The New York Times

One of America’s most sacred publications also has one of the best news apps. The New York Times app arranges the content of the publication in a clean format and allows users to adjust their news feed.

Google Play

Vice News

If you prefer journalism that leans on Gonzo, Vice offers its robust library of written and video content in an app that is elegant and easy to navigate. The app contains estimated reading times, so that users with a time-crunch can prioritize their schedules.

Google Play

NPR News

The official app of National Public Radio offers a steady stream of simple reporting in both print and audio. Users can not only listen to news items, but also to various programs such as All Things Considered and Radiolab.

Google Play

The Washington Post

One of America’s most notable newspapers has a beautiful mobile app, with vibrant graphics and colorful menus. The content is also first class, especially the sharp political reporting. The app does require a subscription.

Google Play

Flipboard

If you like curated news and updates, Flipboard is the perfect app. This allows you to follow publications and topics that you are passionate about. Flipboard updates with the best stories are updated throughout the day so you can turn around to find what you want to read. The new design makes it look slimmer than ever.

Google Play

Nwsty

Have you ever felt that there is just too much news to keep? Nwsty is perhaps the app for you. It is intended for those who don’t read the news often and makes it easy to keep up with the daily headlines without spending too much time on them. Every day you get six to ten cups in your digest that you can read quickly and easily in just a few minutes.

Google Play

Sport

the score

Whatever excites you, from NASCAR to the NFL, theScore lets you dance in victory or cry in your beer. It brings you the latest touchdowns, goals and home runs as they occur.

Google Play

ESPN

Having the official ESPN app is a problem for every die-hard sports fan. You quickly get the latest news about your favorite teams and competitions, including MLB, NFL, NCAA, MLS, NHL and more.

Google Play

CBS Sports

Not only does the CBS Sports app have the latest news, rankings and scores for all Major League Sports, you can also view live games and events such as NCAA basketball and the PGA Tour, as well as original CBS Sports programming such as Fantasy Football Today .

Google Play

Yahoo! Fantasy sports

Whether your league is football, baseball, hockey or basketball, the Yahoo! The Fantasy Sports app gives you everything you need to enjoy your fantasy game, including trial versions and competitions, expert advice and simple management tools.

Google Play

Social media

Tiktok

Essentially Vine for a new generation, TikTok is home to short videos that are entertaining, meme-loaded and just suitable for a particular demographics. It says it’s there for raw 15-second stories – but we know most people are there for memes and songs. It’s fun and shows some real creativity – but it’s probably not for everyone.

Google Play

Instagram

Instagram is ubiquitous in photography, so you might as well have it on your phone. The social network of photos is owned by Facebook and offers great filters and connectivity with others.

Google Play

twitter

The microblog platform of Twitter brought about the now ubiquitous internet facet, hashtags. Connect with your friends, share your new favorite content, follow celebrities and receive the latest news.

Google Play

Pinterest

Pinterest is the social network for finding and sharing inspiration for creative projects, hobbies, fashion and more. The app has the same functionality as the website, so you can “pin” and “re-pin” messages from other users on different forums, so you can share and save new ideas.

Google Play

messaging

Skype

The original VOIP service is now owned by Microsoft and has more than 250 million users. Free international voice and video calls via your data or Wi-Fi connection are hard to miss.

Google Play

Messenger & Messenger Kids

The best feature of Facebook is perhaps the built-in messaging service. Facebook now offers its messenger service as a stand-alone app, allowing you to chat with your Facebook friends and install everyone in your contacts with the app – without having to be logged into Facebook or even have Facebook on your phone installed.

If you are a parent, Messenger Kids is a must-download on your child’s phone. Messenger Kids may seem built for children, but it is really built for parents. With the app, parents have control over their children’s contact list and messages cannot be deleted. This means that parents can check in to take a look whenever they want. Of course there are some pretty sweet features for kids, such as kids-compatible stickers, GIFs, emojis, and so on.

Messenger Messenger Kids

Ablo

It is so good that it was called the app of the year from Google for 2019, with Ablo you can make contact with other social butterflies from all over the world. Sign up and you’ll be connected with a new friend from somewhere else in the world. Ablo’s automatic translations remove all language barriers and translate text and video conversations live. It is free to download, there are no restrictions on the number of chats you can have and there are even challenges in the app.

Google Play

Snapchat

Snapchat is about sharing photos, short videos, and conversations that automatically expire after they have been viewed. You can use filters, emblems and effects to enhance your photos and videos and take your Snap game to a whole new level.

Google Play

dating

Tinder

Tinder is the ultimate dating app for mobile users, thanks to the location-oriented functions. No matter what his reputation is, it’s still a great way to meet people. Your next game can immediately be a swipe.

Google Play

OkCupid

OkCupid is one of the biggest dating apps out there, so you have a lot of chances of meeting someone. Fill in your profile, answer questions about yourself and make contact with people in the neighborhood to see if you get rid of it.

Google Play

Coffee meets bagel

This app is aimed at those who are looking for a real relationship, rather than a quick connection or a short flirt. Every day at noon you will be sent a potential competition based on a specific set of criteria. You can like or pass them on. If you like them, you get questions about ice breakers; if you succeed, the app will learn your preferences and try again tomorrow.

Google Play

Happn

Happn connects you with others you’ve encountered in real life, making that shared look at a coffee shop a potential date. You can browse the profiles of the people you met, and if you both like each other, you can start a conversation.

Google Play

Grindr

The favorite dating app for gays, lesbians, bi, trans and queer of all kinds, Grindr is one of the greatest dating apps out there. The use is simple – let the app know your location and you will be linked to other members in the neighborhood so that you can chat, swap photos and hopefully meet in person.

Google Play

Reading

ignite

Don’t worry if you don’t have a Kindle – you can still read your e-book directly on your smartphone. From bestsellers to classics, it’s all there, with over 900,000 titles in the Amazon store.

Google Play

Google Play Books

If you are not a fan of Amazon, then Play Books by Google is an excellent alternative. Google has a huge database of books to choose from, including all classics – and you can even buy and play audiobooks.

Google Play

comics

The free app from Comixology is a window on a stunning library of more than 40,000 titles, including all the big names of Marvel and DC. It is now the largest comic book reader there is.

Google Play

Perfect viewer

Although it is primarily an app for managing comic book readers / library functions, Perfect Viewer also works as a PDF viewer, e-book reader and image viewer. It can be connected to Google Drive, Dropbox or OneDrive to access your library and is one of the best options for side-loading your digital comics and books.

Google Play

Blogging

Medium

Medium is a high-profile but minimalist blog platform that anyone can use. Due to its popularity and presence, it attracts many well-known journalists, authors, actors and other personalities to the platform, which means that you have a stream of high-quality articles and essays to read whenever you want.

Google Play

tumblr

With the Tumblr app you can easily share something anywhere. You can post any kind of content on multiple blogs, save drafts for later, schedule posts and then join the discussion.

Google Play

WordPress

This app reflects the functionality of your WordPress blog and helps you create and edit messages. It is a simplified version that is easy to use and also displays responses to your latest articles.

Google Play

Blogger

This is the official app for one of the longest running and most popular blog platforms on the internet. Through the app you can compile, edit and post your blog directly and easily switch between multiple blogs if you have several.

Google Play

gaming

Steam

Steam is the largest and most productive community and storefront for PC gaming. Through the Android app, users can access the Steam community, browse the store and purchase new games.

Google Play

PlayStation app

You can access PlayStation Network on your Android via the official PlayStation app. You can log in to your PSN account, communicate with friends, make purchases and even schedule downloads for your PlayStation 4.

Google Play

Xbox

The Xbox app from Microsoft not only brings your Xbox Live account and console interface to your phone, but also opens up your gaming experience, with many games with special features on the second screen, such as cards and bonus content.

Google Play

Twitch.tv

With the Android app from Twitch you can watch your favorite streamers, watch previous broadcasts and browse all available streams to catch the latest high-profile Dota 2 competitions and tense fast-running marathons on your phone.

Google Play

Punishment Esports

Our first stop for esports-related news, Strafe handles almost every game there is, from Rocket League to League of Legends, from Hearthstone to Dota 2. There are extensive statistical breakdowns and live map updates for applicable games, and there is even a gambling system in the app, with which you can view another layer.

Google Play

Nutrition, cooking and food

Zomato

You can set your location, the type of food you want and your budget to find suitable local restaurants. There is also a handy shake function to get a random suggestion if you can’t decide.

Google Play

MyFitnessPal Calorie Tracker

If you want to lose weight and get in shape, you have to count those calories, and this app from MyFitnessPal is an easy, accessible and completely free way to do this.

Google Play

yummly

Browse more than a million different recipes to find the exact meal you crave. You can even set dietary preferences so that the recipes that you find suitable fit your lifestyle or limitations. After you have found a recipe, you can add all ingredients to a shopping list.

Google Play

Food network

Find thousands of recipes from your favorite food network chefs and personalities, including recipes from their TV shows and specials. Instructional videos and shopping list functions offer you everything you need to prepare a delicious meal.

Google Play

Simple macro

Keeping track of your macros is an important aspect of fitness. Whether you want to lose weight, gain mass or maintain your body composition, the right balance of proteins, fats and carbohydrates is crucial. With the macro tracker you can set your preferred macro ratio and follow the food you have eaten.

Google Play

suitability

Adidas Running App from Runtastic

Runtastic is a smartphone staple, with a simple interface that does not sacrifice advanced functions. The no-nonsense app uses the sensors of your smartphone to keep track of statistics such as your distance and relative pace, as well as calories burned and your heart rate. A few extra functions, such as 3D mapping and a training diary, only supplement the portable integration of the app. Runtastic is now owned by Adidas and adds an extra element of branding to the app, but it still works in the same way as before.

Google Play

Strava GPS for running and cycling

Strava is an excellent tracking app that monitors your running or cycling routes via GPS. It combines your cardio training and combines with scoreboards, achievements and challenges, giving your routine a competitive atmosphere. It also has Android Wear support.

Google Play

Daily Yoga

Yoga is incredibly powerful. It strengthens your core, increases flexibility and focus and reduces stress. Moreover, it can help you lose weight and stay healthy. This app guides you through daily yoga routines of varying degrees of difficulty and length, and step-by-step HD videos that show exactly how you can do each pose.

Google Play

RunKeeper

Turn your phone into a personal trainer and follow your runs via GPS. You can get detailed statistics about your workouts, listen to music, get audio signals to encourage you and share your progress.

Google Play

Self improvement

Headspace

Headspace is a meditation app made by former Buddhist monk and TED Talk alum Andy Puddicombe. Users can choose between teaching packages around different goals, such as focus, health, creativity and advanced meditation techniques. The app requires a subscription, but offers a free 10-day guidance package to get you started.

Google Play

Duolingo

Anyone who wants to learn a language must start here because it is fun and accessible to all ages. It has free courses for Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, English and more.

Google Play

Fantastic – motivate me!

With science-based coaching as the backbone, Fabulous – Motivate Me! Helps introduce healthy, positive habits and routines into your life – everything from sleeping better, sticking to a morning routine, finding time for creativity, daily meditation, losing weight and more.

Google Play

Relax Melodies

It is an art to sleep well, and if you often find it difficult to float away, an app such as Relax Melodies can be the key. There is a variety of music and sounds to listen to that can help you clear your head before bed and get you to sleep. The free version only gives you a limited selection of songs and locks listening in the background, but it’s still good enough to fall asleep.

Google Play

Finance and money

Currency

Mint is our favorite website for money management, but it also has a kickass app. Mint can maintain multiple bank accounts or credit cards to help you stay within your budget.

Google Play

acorns

Do you want to save some more money? Acorns helps you invest by finalizing your credit card or debit purchases to the nearest dollar. Once you have collected some money, you can easily transfer the money to your bank account.

Google Play

Venmo

With Venmo, users can send money for free. The transactions can be sent to any bank and take place overnight. This makes paying back your friends easy and fast.

Google Play

Cash app

Make your “Cashtag” and you can receive payments for almost everything. Previously known as “Square Cash”, the Cash app allows you to quickly transfer money free of charge between other users, with an access code of your choice and 128-bit encryption as an additional security measure.

Google Play

Google Pay

Mobile payments are gradually becoming commonplace and Google Pay is Google’s last attempt at an app for mobile payments. With Google Pay you can purchase items at any payment terminal that supports NFC, provided that you are in a country that supports Google Pay and that you have previously set this up on your NFC-compatible phone.

Google Play

Shopping

The doll

Depop’s ultra-minimal, online marketplace costs little more than a photo to start. Once committed, share it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter before you make a secure deal with a large number of potential buyers via the built-in chat function.

Google Play

eBay

There is very little that you cannot buy or sell on eBay. The app is fully equipped and much easier to use than the website. Bid on items, follow your orders and sell all your unwanted items here.

Google Play

Amazon Prime Now

Although the selection on Amazon Prime Now may not be as good as what you find on Amazon, the result is a free delivery within two hours. If you are in real time, some products and locations offer a one-hour delivery for a small fee. With the recent acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon, Amazon Prime Now even offers a decent selection of groceries.

Google Play

PayPal

The simplest online payment method on your smartphone. You can manage your PayPal account, send and receive payments, and more. The app can also notify you of transactions and offers useful reminders and warnings when you use PayPal as a payment method or when you have an upcoming invoice.

Google Play

Travel and events

Google Maps

You are never lost with Google Maps. Receive voice-guided navigation for trips, various instructions for driving, walking, cycling or public transportation and search for everything you need.

Google Play

Uber

If you have to get somewhere and don’t have your own wheels, jump into someone else’s ride. With Uber you can rely on a private driver in your city who will help you get to where you need to be.

Google Play

Lyft

Lyft is another private taxi service that helps you find a, well, lift when you need one. You can hail a taxi and pay directly in the app, and you can even easily share the tab with a friend.

Google Play

Airbnb

Avoid the headache of trying to find and book a hotel, and instead find an open room or house to stay during your travels. Users can search for accommodations, communicate directly with hosts and book through the app.

Google Play

Google translate

Translate speech or text between more than 70 languages ​​with this app. It can act as your interpreter, allowing you to decipher characters and menus and enable two-way conversations.

Google Play

Going out

crap

Fancy a decent microbrew, a breakfast burrito or a good latte? Yelp helps you scratch that itch. It is full of user reviews, directions and tips for almost every location.

Google Play

StubHub

Buy and sell tickets for almost every event. StubHub protects its users with its “FanProtect guarantee”, which means that you can buy and sell tickets in their app without risk.

Google Play

Fandango

A streamlined look at your local theater listings with trailers and reviews of all top releases, this app can also work as a mobile ticket at participating cinemas. You can also buy tickets.

Google Play

YP – The Real Yellow Pages

YP is a robust tool to help you find local businesses, locations and restaurants. You can scroll through menus, tables or tickets and you can even view the local gas prices so that you can easily plan your next trip.

Google Play

Square

With more than 60 million quick reviews of the best (and worst) places to eat, drink and more in every city around the world, you know exactly where to go – and where to avoid – while on the move.

Google Play

Device performance

Avast!

This comprehensive package includes protection against malware, privacy advice, scanning for viruses, filtering to block annoying calls and anti-theft tools. There is even a firewall for rotated devices.

Google Play

Files by Google

The Files app from Google is an excellent tool app that allows you to quickly find files and free up space on your phone. You can also easily exchange files with other people nearby with Files, similar to Apple’s AirDrop. Although there are other similar Android apps on the market, Files is less messy and not bogged down with advertisements.

Google Play

Google Find My Device

Google’s official phone tracking service helps you locate your phone, remotely wipe the data, and reset the screen lock PIN, and it works with any device associated with your Google account.

Google Play

Gboard

There are many keyboard apps out there, but Gboard is generally considered one of the best. Gboard comes directly from Google and is packed with features, including swipe types, built-in Google searches, GIFs and emojis.

Google Play

Photo editing and management

Adobe Lightroom

Lightroom, a program built on Photoshop, is a powerful photo editing tool for photographers. The mobile app takes the functions of the desktop application and places them on your Android device.

Google Play

Adobe Photoshop Express

Although not as powerful or comprehensive as the desktop version, Adobe Photoshop Express still offers an impressively wide range of image editing and creation tools directly on your Android device.

Google Play

VSCO camera

VSCO Camera has become one of the most popular photography apps, thanks in part to the powerful editing functions including impressive current lens settings, post-shooting adjustments and comparative shooting before and after.

Google Play

Imgur

The official app for one of the most procrastination-friendly sites on the internet. Browse almost endless GIFs and images of almost any subject you can imagine.

Google Play

Google Photos

A central location for all your photos. Google Photos automatically backs up your photo libraries on your phone to your Google Drive and saves them in a special folder that only you can access.

Google Play

Documents, web and e-mail

Office space

It’s not for nothing that this app is one of the most downloaded apps in the Google Play Store. It is a very robust and fully functional Office solution for Android. Create Word documents, PDFs, PowerPoint presentations, spreadsheets and more.

Google Play

Google Drive

The streamlined Google Drive app, the natural choice for anyone investing in Google’s apps and services, offers you the ability to store up to 15 GB of files and access wherever and whenever you want.

Google Play

Dropbox

Maybe Google Drive is not for you. For example, you are already an avid Dropbox user and you are not interested in switching to a new ecosystem. If that’s the case, Dropbox’s official mobile app is the right choice. With the app you have access to all your files and you get 2 GB of free space.

Google Play

Evernote

Here is an elegant solution for all your notes, from simple to-do lists to spoken reminders, to notes with supporting photos. Tag, synchronize and organize for a real productivity increase.

Google Play

Google documents

In combination with Google Drive, this is an excellent choice for collaboration, especially given the versatile functions of mobile and web apps. After you create a document, you can add people to it so that they can collaborate. Once they accept the invitation, you can create a large number of documents – similar to what you can do with Microsoft Office – and let your team work together in real time.

Google Play

ExpressVPN

Do you want to keep your internet activities low, or do you simply not like the idea that the government could spy on every move? One of the best Android VPN apps is a great way to prevent that. ExpressVPN biedt zowel een virtueel privénetwerk als enkele geavanceerde functies, zoals de mogelijkheid om verbinding te maken met servers op meer dan 100 locaties over de hele wereld.

Google Play

produktiviteit

Adobe Scan

Adobe Scan elimineert de noodzaak voor u om een ​​speciale scanner bij u thuis of op kantoor te hebben – maak gewoon een foto van het document en de app snijdt het bij en laat het eruit zien als een gescand document.

Google Play

Doos

Box heeft onlangs vernieuwde web- en Windows-apps gelanceerd om online samenwerking beter aan te pakken. Box gaat nog een stap verder door een gereviseerde web-app aan te bieden die u via elke browser kunt openen door u aan te melden bij box.com.

Google Play

Google Assistent

Deze app brengt Google Assistant niet naar je telefoon als je het niet hebt, maar het biedt wel een veel eenvoudigere manier om toegang te krijgen tot Assistant – door een snelkoppeling aan je startscherm toe te voegen. Als je de rand knijpt, lang op de startknop drukt of een speciale toets gebruikt, is dat niet jouw stijl, dan kun je de snelkoppeling eenvoudig toevoegen aan je startscherm dankzij deze app.

Google Play

CloudCal

CloudCal biedt een van de meest unieke manieren om u te laten zien hoe druk u het op een bepaalde dag hebt. De exclusieve Android maakt gebruik van een systeem dat het Magic Circles noemt, dat de dagen van de maand verandert in wijzerplaten en cirkels in verschillende kleuren of cirkelsegmenten toont. We willen ook dat je foto’s, audiobestanden en Dropbox-bestanden aan specifieke evenementen kunt toevoegen.

Google Play

Recommendations from the editors