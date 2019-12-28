The best and worst of WCW Monday Nitro for December 7, 1998

Loading...

Goldberg and Kevin Nash had previously signed a best and worst WCW Monday contract for their World Heavyweight Championship match at Starrcade, and Nash took that contract very seriously. Konnan also won the television championship, Bret Hart won the US championship with the help of The Giant and Hulk Hogan finally withdrew for The Tonight Show.

And now the best and worst of WCW Monday Nitro for December 7th, 1998.

Best / worst: Willie? No, he won't

Notice Wild cat Willie, the mascot WCW, created to increase the amount of studio footage at Disney / MGM Studios, and then turned into a macho man randy savage style nitro sasquatch? This week's nitro starts with exclusive footage, First reported by WCW Monday Nitro that Big Poppa Pump put him to sleep.

The only way that would have been better would be if Steiner attacked the older, tall-headed version of Willie and put him in the Steiner Recliner. Willie doesn't seem to have many friends in the background. You'd think Hacksaw Jim Duggan would at least run away and try to save an anthropomorphic cat that becomes more human the longer he loves World Championship Wrestling.

The only reason this happens is to try to get fans to fuck Steiner who … reads the room, people. I think this is the same promotion that country music-loving rednecks think is for a group of arrogant rappers on a wrestling show in the American South. Steiner makes it much better to earn Boos by properly opening Nitro with the same sales campaign that everyone did in Texas in the 90s: "In Texas there is nothing but taxes and …"

Let us never hear Big Poppa Pump's opinion about England if we can help. Steiner demands a standing ovation from Hollywood Hogan for his contributions to the sport or whatever and another match with Scott Hall tonight. We don't have to wait until Starrcade ~!

Yes, the match is taking place and it almost immediately ends in a fight between nWo and nWo when we find out that Hall has tied up the nWo referee. Things are going great here on WCW Monday Nitro, please do not note that (1) the nWo constantly fights against other boys from the nWo, with no discernible goal or purpose, or (2) in about a month we will find out that “No reason fight, LOL, ”was the plan.

The worst: Kevin Nash's mood swings

Kevin Nash spent the entire show last week making fun of Goldberg for taking the championship game at Starrcade seriously. He told him to drop the caffeine, made wolf ears, stuck his tongue out at the signing of the contract, and shook his fingers at Scott Hall every time Goldberg spoke. Apparently someone pulled him aside between November 30th and December 7th and said, "Hey, if you don't take it seriously, nobody will take it seriously."

Goldberg's alleged resentment against Bam Bam Bigelow on the show to settle things in front of Starrcade. Otherwise Bigelow will just run in and ruin it. Nash storms into the parking lot and confronts Goldberg before he even gets into the building. He shouts at Harrison Ford's fingertips how to make sure the game never happens because he is responsible for letting the matches pass. Goldberg's contract with Nash says that he would not defend the Starrcade championship, but for some reason Nash doesn't want Goldberg to wrestle at all. You think he wants Bigelow to soften him up or whatever, but he's overly concerned that Bigelow could "end Goldberg's series," which is exactly the trophy Nash wants. Later in the series, Nash appears in the ring and explains that Goldberg against Bigelow is now Goldberg against Bigelow against the strong boi Kevin Nash. It is all part of the planYou see They see!

Stone Cold is the best guy in this photo

Despite the announcement, the main event will be discarded immediately after launch. Literally as soon as it starts. Nash attacks Goldberg and the referee rings the bell to start the game. Nash continues to attack Goldberg, so maybe five seconds later the referee says "THIS IS TOO MANY" and requests that the bell end it. Great main event, guys. The crowd starts booing and throwing garbage, and the three men try to do a big fight with security issues that will make them happy again.

Narrator: "It didn't."

You know, the "Finger Poke of Doom" is rightly the most important turning point in Monday Night Wars, and the general public perceives WCW as opposed to the WWF, but the whole build and the end of Starrcade & # 39; 98 The Fingerprints are just as embarrassing and bad. It's like they've finally spent a whole month making viewers feel as stupid as possible when they watch this instead of the hot competition.

Worst: In other nWo news, this is the only thing anyone cares about

During the nWo-nWo brawl that broke out after the War for Scott Independence, the Wolfpac appeared to help Hall, but Kevin Nash was nowhere to be found. Instead, Diamond Dallas Page was the Gandalf the White who arrived to turn the tables and win the fight for the wolves. He mostly showed up to attack The Giant with a chair in response to Giant wriggling into the ring and throwing him down on the neck to taste the United States Championship. Giant & # 39; s had enough too and are delivering the following promo before their 1-1 showdown at Starrcade:

"Page … you wanted my attention, you know what, leather face? You have it. Now you only drink draft beer, drink in Copenhagen, cut rednecks of vouchers, and everyone thinks Diamond Dallas Page is the national champion? Do you think he's like Santa Claus? Well, I'm Grinch this year! Dallas Page, Starrcade, you and me? It will be a very easy payday. Because I'm taking you out. On a sleigh ride that you cannot imagine.

"Do you think you beat everything in WCW? You think you're the bang man in wrestling? You have never seen a bang! You think I'm dangerous now? What you did to me, now I'm deadly. So Dallas, get ready because I have a special gift for you. It's called THE CHOKE-SLAHHHH! "

DDP, The Giant is going to fuck you on a sled in Starrcade!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxmESKBmExE (/ embed)

Incidentally, it takes Giant longer to make this promo than to defeat Scott Putski.

If you're wondering what The Bang Man In Wrestling is up to, he hits Kendall Windham's butt with a diamond grinder. Windham, a 14-year-old veteran at the time, takes a front bump on his hands and knees like Miranda Alize. Barry has really devoured all the talent available in this generation of Windhams. Barry after Kendall Windham is like Charlotte after David Flair.

The worst: In even less important new news

Podcasts in 2019

Before Disco Inferno teams up with Chavo Guerrero Jr. to defeat Stevie Ray and Horace Hogan (… Jesus Christ), he releases Konnan and triumphantly announces that Kevin Nash, the goddamned Disco Inferno, has recognized him as the newest member of the Wolfpac Has. Konnan assumes he's lying and threatens him, but what he doesn't know (or don't want to reveal) is that disco somehow tells the truth. Nash of all people took advantage of the help of the Disco Inferno, which takes place in Starrcade. You need a herd of cattle and no less than four people to win a championship that you have booked yourself and plan to give away a week later.

Stevie and Horace win with a spike piledriver on disco. Can you feel that a die-hard WCW fan's love for the show is gradually waning?

Stevie Ray also occurs at the end of Booker T against Konnan against Slapjack Konnan in the back of his mind and prevents Booker from winning the television championship. Booker wants to kick his ass afterwards, so Stevie plays the debt card, puts his hands on his back, and asks him to do it. The man who beat up his own brother for costing him a match against WCW's best slow roller is exactly the man he wants. Booker, who doesn't want to be known as a "member of Harlem Heat" for the rest of his life, doesn't know what to do. You're fine, Booker, just do the opposite of what Stevie Ray does.

Finally, Lex Luger receives the standard victory in the Lex Luger style against the feared Emery Hale, a 6-foot-9, 350-pound monster with the look and charisma of a Totally Normal Guy. He looks like you beat up Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr. Really big, but not "gigantic" wrestlers without a unique look or personality don't go very far, especially not in 1998, and end up in a Gene Snitsky position. They're mostly there to lose to the REALLY big or REALLY strong , However, Hale was perfectly maintained and worked as a jobber until early 2000.

As sad news that I probably didn't need to belong here, Hale had to have a kidney transplant in 2003 and had to retire when he got pneumonia. He would stay in the hospital for a few years and die in 2006 at the incredibly young age of 36.

Let's talk about something that doesn't make us sad. How about?

The last match of the renegade

Shit.

So we're finally there. This is the last TV appearance and the last match for the former television champion The Renegade, with Wrath tucking his own arm in the butt. Shortly afterwards, he would be released by WCW. On February 23, 1999, he shot himself in the head because no one was interested in receiving his contract. He died at the age of 33, which is far too early for everyone.

Instead of making a few tasteless jokes to keep me from the ongoing tragedy of premature wrestler death, I think this is a good time to say that the threat of suicide is a very real thing for people, whether they are now "seem" depressed or suicidal or not. Contact the people you love, tell them you love them, and remind them that it is worth living even if it feels like like it's an insurmountable march up a slippery mountain. The National Suicide Prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255 if you need it. I've done it before and it's nothing to be ashamed of. You can go again be all right.

What would make us laugh again and get the column back on track? Maybe Ric Flair gets so angry that he looks like a diagnosis: Dick Van Dyke from the murder time becomes one with the Speed ​​Force?

There you are.

The best: A flair for the dramatic

when you wake up from a long nap

Not many riders are happy this week, but Ric Flair is celebrating the announcement of his starrcade match with Eric Bischoff by making a crazy promo about Texas history and all the ways he can help his boss pay-per-view Attack will murder. It was supposed to be a match between Christ Benoit and Dean Malenko against Raven and Kanyon, but Raven is still too emo to wrestle. The Horsemen just hit him for a while, DDP style. That's how he would put it, right?

The methods that Ric Flair will use for the pay-per-view include: suffocation, piercing eyes (see picture), kicking in the balls and ass, chopping and pressing the neck until the blood runs over the nose and his eyes pop out. That will make him say and I quote, "Oh sir, I respect you, Ric Flair." You will take his paycheck, take his job, take his life (!!), take his dignity and take back the "greatest wrestling sport in the world, professional wrestling". He's crazy about murder, just join in.

Anchored in the veteran know-how and the incredible core strength of the ghost sodomizer Norman Smiley, Prince Iaukea survives a complete, observable match without anything going wrong. Well, with a large, flying roll-up, it almost goes wrong, which Norman spares by having insane muscles and knees that miraculously don't bend when a man lands on his back with his entire body weight.

Seriously, if the guy had landed on my back like this, my knees would have crushed my sternum and my spine would have jumped out of my mouth. Motherfucker would have rolled me up like an empty tube of toothpaste.

Norman not only survives, but maintains his libido. This could be the match in which he finally realizes that he should lean on the growing popularity of the "Big Wiggle" and that he is constantly performing. Here he manages to do the entire dance without interruption, which gives him a boost in performance and turns him off again to touch the floor of the prince's bare foot. Norman Smiley is 20 years early for this exclusive Snapchat.

Chris Jericho, now completely aimless because he accidentally won the television championship a few weeks before the biggest show of the year, wins again meaninglessly against Bobby Duncum Jr. I never know how the referee didn't see it. You have to actively pass a peripheral vision test to be a pro wrestling umpire, I think. Or to be a wrestler when Keith Lee's latest series of legendary GIFs taught us something.

Finally, here's Summer Guy Perry Saturn, who continues his losing streak with another loss from The Cat and Sonny Onoo. This time Saturn is in the ring with Glacier, and Onoo tries to distract him from a feline disorder. Glacier thinks Saturn is the cat, but the cat accidentally kicks Glacier. Instead of making the crowd happy about something for five seconds, she lets the referee catch the cat in the act and disqualifies Saturn. it's as good as it sounds.

Next week:

The secret origins of Raven are finally being revealed, and we're doing another triple Goldberg threat to Kevin Nash against Bam Bam Bigelow to make up for this week's issues. Spoiler alert: It also has an end of disqualification in a match with triple threat! We'll see you after the therapy!

