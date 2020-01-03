Loading...

Previously on the best and worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Diamond Dallas Page thinks he is the one who bangs people around here, but in fact it is the giant that does the beating. It hits the hardest and the hardest! It bangs thoroughly! Kevin Nash is now a super Goldberg fan too, although he didn't take him seriously the week before.

And now the best and worst of WCW Monday Nitro for December 14, 1998.

The worst: His heart wasn't there

WWE Network

And now we've reached the Monday Nitro episode, which doesn't get as much recognition as the Fingerpoke of Doom episode, because it finally destroys public trust in World Championship Wrestling and makes it look something else, but probably the same did a lot: the one where Ric Flair has a heart attack.

In the event that you did not participate, Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff make a fictional feud based on their real backstage feud. Bischoff filed a lawsuit against Flair for not showing a random episode of Thunder to go to his son's wrestling tournament. Flair made a big return a few months later, reforming the Four Riders in one of the greatest nitro moments ever, but the company prevented Flair and the group from combining at the end of the food chain (depending on who you talk to). Greed, pettiness and stupidity. On TV, Flair tried to get back into the ring to wrestle, but Bischoff didn't let him. Thanks to an apparently random conflict of conscience by nWo member Dusty Rhodes, Flair got a match with Bischoff at the biggest promotional show of the year.

This week's segment begins with an Eric Bischoff promo boasting how good he is at karate – karah, tay !! – and how he will literally kick Flair in the butt. This, of course, reveals Flair, who uses his hidden NFL level running back skills to chase Bischoff out of the ring and up the aisle. The man was 49 years old and could still book it.

After a few moments of confusion, Flair returns to the ring and makes another red-faced promo about how he'll stick his fist in Bischoff's stomach at Starrcade and break his damn back. As an illustration, he performs some of the Invisible Man wrestling games we know and love, including toasting on the top rope. At some point he would find out that it is better to wear his boxer shorts, but this is neither here nor there. When it's over, he grabs his left arm and drops into the corner. Mean Gene says he's "totally exhausted" and sends it to the next section.

We just don't go into the next segment because Ric Flair has a heart attack that occurs live on Nitro.

Except not really

WWE Network

The announcement team has no idea what's going on, and speculates that Flair may have hurt his shoulder while not dropping silent elbows on anything. Arn Anderson of all people helps WCW Security, Doug Dellinger, Dusty Rhodes and even David Crockett. It is on the top left. Part of me wishes Crockett had joined the nitro announcement booth to be everything: "Look at him, good heart attack, look at him, look at him, Tony!" Flair does a full-time job and is loaded into an ambulance. It feels terrible to watch the man doing it.

WWE Network

The speakers spend half an hour changing nitro, wondering about flair, speculating about what happened to him, and news like "WCW officials are on the phone with the hospital." Glasses (!) To bring the bad news: Ric Flair had a slight heart attack. It takes the wind out of the crowd and Bischoff does a "shoot" promotion about what wrestling entertainment is like, but the injuries are real and he knows that Ric Flair is basically the most important wrestler of all time and can't wait to see to apologize to his family for the way the on- and off-screen stories happened.

Only that Flair didn't actually have a heart attack. He had nothing. It was a Fritz-Von-Erich-style heart attack to make it appear more credible that Bischoff could beat him in Starrcade. If you read that and say to yourself, "Holy shit," congratulations, you're still human. The play was so credible that Flair, Flair's family and friends, WCW, surrounding emergency rooms, local newspapers and other media were flooded with hectic calls from friends, colleagues, reporters and fans who wanted to know what happened. This is what happens when you say, "Everything on the show is wrong except THAT, which is REALLY REAL." And it's 1998, so people still believe you.

One of these calls came from Charleston, South Carolina's WCSC TV sports director, Warren Peper, to The Post and Courier's Mike Mooneyham.

My cell phone rang and it was Warren.

"Mike, I just got the answer," he said with a justified sense of urgency. But I really knew the question before he asked it.

"How's Ric doing? Did he really have a heart attack? "

"Let me put it that way," I replied. "He's in the middle of the dance floor right now and he seems to be moving pretty well from here."

The truth was that Warren caught me at a Christmas party that Ric was holding in a posh Charlotte location where the Nature Boy was safely partying until the early hours of the morning and apparently had no heart attack effects.

But Warren had its story, and other media soon followed. And WCW feared a backlash due to the controversial act and would later take the main street and drop the misguided corner.

Oops! As you will see from Nitro columns in the next two weeks, WCW has withdrawn it so that Flair never had a heart attack as advertised, but was poisoned by Eric Bischoff and the nWo. This is not better, but it is not a situation in which "Boy who cries wolf", the Kayfabe deliberately interrupts to make people emotionally take care of what is going on instead of compelling storylines, interesting characters or matches write in which you don't feel joyless stupid to watch. It is also the closest gene that Okerlund has ever made Ser Dontos the Red.

Best of all: Raven's mother wants to speak to the manager

WWE Network

Nitro should start with a match between Raven and Scott Putski, but Raven again refuses to wrestle over an existential depression. Kanyon finally had enough of Raven's whining and dropped the bomb: Raven had no "terrible childhood", he attended an Ivy League school, graduated in medicine, had a $ 3.2 million trust fund, got a Mercedes For his 16th birthday he grew up in "Paradise Palm Beach, Florida". He also mentions that Raven "had the choice of rich, young debutants," but is still unfortunate. This is an incredible clue to the fact that Raven was Palm Beach's own Scotty Flamingo, an extravagant, rich asshole that started at WCW in 1992 and 1993. Raven, more upset about being outed than Poser than a deceived elitist, goes out. Not many people like to remember this angle, but I love it and the continuity when playing is just ridiculous.

(Brief side note: As a teenager who saw this in 1998, I said, "BOOO, RAVE YOU SUCK, YOUR CHILDHOOD WASN'T BAD, YOU HAVE MONEY, I'M BAD, YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT IS BAD. DADDY." As an adult, who looks at it twenty years later, I want to pull Kanyon aside and explain that Raven should understand his privilege, but having money and being born high won't protect you from the emotional scar of the disinterested and destructive, yuppie parenting. ”Try Don't get your friend embarrassed from his suicide depression, but get the professional help he needs and support him when he prefers to sit around and do nothing but fight Scott Putski Putski fighting Although I think I shouldn't expect a guy who has disguised himself as a skeleton to fight people in the box of Thailand for years and nuances Shows compassion.)

WWE Network

Later in the episode, a woman appears who looks like Cecily Strong, who plays a drunken rich lady in Saturday Night Live, and shows herself as such Raven's mother, Kanyon apparently sent a raven to Palm Beach, so Mrs. Levy-Flamingo cheered on her Learjet and flew down to see it. WCW security doesn't let them in without a passport, because who knows that Raven has a mother, but Kanyon appears and offers to take her to Raven for fifty dollars. As I said, Kanyon is a bad friend. At least he didn't ask her about mystical artifacts.

The best: The WCW Superstar series

WWE Network

Long before the WWE network or even the “best” DVD sets, you had two options: Record live WCW programs on your video recorder and label the tapes properly so that no one can accidentally add episodes of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman or Pay 20 is making a bang for them WCW Superstar Series, You bought it to get some wrestling matches, but all you got was highlights and 45 minutes of speech. It was like the first hour of a modern raw!

This is an A-to-B conversation between Diamond Dallas Page and Bret Hart

WWE Network

Do you like these AEW Dynamite parts where people are thrown through a suspiciously fragile, suspiciously wooden section of the stage? You will love the episode of Nitro this week.

There is said to be another rematch between Diamond Dallas Page and Bret Hart for the United States Championship on the show, but when Hart Page calls, it turns out to be a trap. The giant sneaker attacks Page with a steel chair in the La Parka style (despite his height of 1.80 m and a weight of over 500 pounds) and disassembles the large gunmetal letters made of gunmetal on the set (see illustration). It's on the move here if you want to see a colossal Billy Kidman hurling a giant letter C.

After the letters are removed, Giant uses the platform they were on to choke DDP through a very brown section of the wooden stage that we have never seen before.

WWE Network

I wish they had let someone in a chef's hat go out with their hands on their heads and shouted, "NO, MY BANQUET TABLES! DINNER IS RUINED!" WCW finally decided to make the entire set and ramp out of balsa wood so that everyone could stumbled upon, fell through, and passed out, and it has proven useful to keep trying to imitate Mick Foley's hell in a cell without the danger or credibility that has made it unforgettable.

The worst: Scott Hall falls victim to victims, takes part in nWo run-ins

WWE Network

While Ric Flair is loaded into an ambulance and driven away to seek medical help at a fun Christmas party, the camera captures the sweat suit monster Bam Bam Bigelow, who attacks Scott Hall and throws him into a machine. Thanks to SURGE for making this moment as good as possible for 1998. I only wish the other machine had sold Jolt Cola. That quickly turns into another I want a piece of your ass Breakup between Bigelow, Scott Hall's enemy Kevin Nash and Goldberg. More on that in a moment.

Not much more, which is strange considering that Nash and Goldberg are on the biggest show of the main event of the championship of the year, but all you really need to know about the story is that no one is that many anymore Has been looking after it for weeks, and now everyone is so involved. I can't stop shouting aimlessly from randomly arranged pods of security guards.

WWE Network

Later that night, Scott Hall had a match Horse hogan that ends with an nWo Hollywood Run-In and Beatdown. Do you know how it is that only the NOWO attacks the NOWO over and over again without needing a purpose or a thing to fight for? Yes, that. You can't even let HORACE take a clean pen. Literally, the only purpose of getting terrible guys into the New World Order is to take pins so the top guys don't have to, but by December & # 39; 98, the WCW would target five guys for a five-minute run-in attack Send out prevent Vincent from losing to Goldberg.

The only climax here is Good Guy Disco Inferno, who is trying to confirm his claims "Kevin Nash asked me to join Wolfpac" by coming in and trying to help Hall fight nWo Hollywood. He is immediately murdered by Scott Norton when he gets in the ring because Scott Norton fucks.

WWE Network

In any case, Hall shows up again two games later to get a run-in for the nWo disqualification for the second ruined main event of Kevin Nash against Goldberg against Bam Bam Bigelow in two weeks. Between this and the heart attack, WCW gives the audience a feeling of good faith. As long as they don't, I don't know, Braggadically remind their listeners that on the other channel, wrestling with likeable new stars is much better, they should be fine!

The new Hollywood Recruitment Drive

WWE Network

nWo Hollywood is hiring! Update your resumes!

We're getting two new recruitment segments this week:

Bonus: The Latino World Order is also recruiting this week and expanding the group with the main event talent VILLANO V. They would also do another run-in for another match between Billy Kidman and Rey Mysterio Jr. So I'm glad we have three groups of men in matching black t-shirts that make sure every wrestling match makes us unhappy. And no, Kidman couldn't bomb Psicosis.

This episode too

WWE Network

Wrath continues, "I can still hit these jobbers, please don't remember Kevin Nash kicking my ass easily." With a squash victory against Al Green. I spent about 10 minutes working out an Al Green / Walgreens joke, but gave up if that's an indication of how much I don't care myself, Wrath vs. To play Al Green.

WWE Network

Perry Saturn loses against Normal Smiley due to two factors: his ongoing feud with Ernest Miller and Sonny Onoo, which distract or defeat him in wrestling matches like four times a week for some reason, and referee Scott Dickinson, who is upset because he is upset is Death Valley Driven on last week's show.

Here, the referee Charles Robinson – who is pictured above and lets him know that he cannot get his hands on Saturn – will be replaced by Scotty Dicks. Ernest Miller blatantly kicks Saturn in the face in front of the referee, but Dickinson allows it and then counts the superfast three to make sure Saturn loses. It's nice to see a referee withstand physical threats from time to time. The best part is either that Tony Schiavone accidentally throws Mike Tenay under the bus because he is friends with Dickinson (Tenay: "What do you mean with MY friend?"), Or Norman Smiley, who celebrates the victory by giving fans in the front row announces that he will do it in her ass:

WWE Network

This is so much more threatening than "sucking".

WWE Network

Emery Hale gets a real appearance this week and a graphic in which Wildcat Willie happens to appear behind him in a Tampa Bay Lightning sweater. WCW really thought Tampa was obsessed with local sports, didn't it? He is completely crushed and pinned by Barry Windham, who is currently making a Scott Hall nWo debut tribute and wrestling in a Canadian tuxedo.

Best: Gerardo Namedrops were funny back in 1998

WWE Network

Finally, this week Chris Jericho tries to bring a little joy into our lives and explain why he is no longer the Champion de la Télévision by combining visual aids, a white board and Bore-us Malenko, who dress up like Konnan ,

Jericho says Konnan hit him with brass knuckles, hit him with a steel chair, hit him with a large SNOW SHOVEL, and banged his head in the championship belt to pin him down. It's pretty funny, but the money is in Jericho because Konnan is a "Baby Huey-Lookalike" (lol) and because he is "the best Latino rapper since Gerardo". This is certainly the best Konnan segment in which Konnan has never been shown until the music video of the Disco Inferno is released a few months later.

Next week:

WWE Network

Ric Flair has died. Just kidding, he's fine! Ernest Miller also gets into an argument with Santa and more over an EVERYTHING & # 39; S FINE, WE SWEAR edition of WCW Monday Nitro. See you!

